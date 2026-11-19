All his life, Frank Prevedel believed that education is a gift and Superior is home.

Prevedel, a longtime educator and legislator, died Nov. 12 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer – three weeks shy of his 94th birthday.

His father, also named Frank, immigrated to the U.S. from Tirol, Austria, in about 1921.

Sweetwater County was one of the most important coal-mining communities in Wyoming.

Superior and South Superior were still separate towns, both in the booming vicinity of multiple coal mines.

There, the newcomer settled into a Tyrolean village, became a coal miner and met and married Ines Tarter.

Ines gave birth to their son Frank Prevedel in South Superior on Dec. 2, 1932.

Miners extracted coal for the Union Pacific Coal Company, which served the Union Pacific Railroad.

Disasters and explosions abounded in the early 20th century. The United Mine Workers unionized the area’s coal miners and pulled off its first successful strike in 1907.

Young Frank grew up in a Superior coal mining family and worked summers in the mines as a teen, his oldest daughter Maria Harwood told Cowboy State Daily.

The mines closed when he was a young man, and the family moved to Rock Springs.

Because unions were intertwined with life and death, so were politics, Frank’s youngest daughter Anna Tsiamis said.

“You supported the unions. And you know, for good reason of course. You put your money where your mouth is,” she said.

The friction of railroads, poor coal mining families, big companies, and unions made Sweetwater County an early Democratic Party stronghold in Wyoming.

As a small child, Frank spoke a unique dialect of Italian from the Tyrolean valley his family calls the “old country” – an Austrian nook handed to Italy after World War I.

He graduated from Superior High School in 1950, then earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming in 1954 and a master’s degree from the University of Denver in 1962.

“To him, there was always something new to learn,” said Anna.

He married his wife, Norma, on Aug. 24, 1963. They were married for 63 years.

Frank went to work for the Rock Springs-based Sweetwater County School District No. 1 as a high school teacher, then a speech and debate coach.

In the 1960s, the high school speech and debate team was nationally ranked.

“Rock Springs Wins National Forensic League’s Award” announced the 1965 edition of the high school’s “Sagebrusher” yearbook. The photo showed Prevedel, standing about 6 feet tall, wearing horn-rimmed glasses and beaming as he accepted his students’ award with a grin.

Frank Prevedel rallied on election night when the old proud Wyoming Democrat watched every state shift more politically blue. (Amy Prevedel)

As A Dad

Frank and Norma had five children: Maria, Mike, Matt, Amy and Anna.

“As a dad he had very high expectations,” Mike Prevedel recalled. “He was very proud of all his kids, very proud of all his grandkids. He was fiercely loyal to my mom.”

Prevedel wasn’t heavy-handed about his kids’ career choices, and they fanned out – into legal practice, engineering, education, and homemaking.

Mike’s strongest memory is of the effort and pride Frank poured into building a simple cabin in the Fremont County mountain town of Atlantic City. Frank got his own dad to help. He also roped unsuspecting visitors into helping with the build, said Mike with a tearful chuckle.

Frank left the cabin to Mike and his wife, Mike said.

“It’s nothing fancy or anything but, it was his pride and joy,” said Mike.

Matt’s strongest memory of his father were his nostalgic drives.

“He loved to go for car rides and look around. Go through the countryside here in southwest Wyoming and tell stories about the land. The people. His family,” said Matt. “He did that all the time.”

Matt learned more about his father than the various things he was trying to describe, he said.

To Matt, the third-born, his father grew into the job of dad. He grew intensely interested in his children’s lives as he got older, and more approachable.

For the youngest, Anna, the legend had already taken root when she was little.

“He was a large figure in my hometown,” she said.

He had a normal voice but could switch on the boom when it was time to reach the people in the back of the room – whether the microphones various event coordinators handed him worked or not, she said.

“I remember him speaking to the unions. And I think the most prominent memories I have are of him telling people what they can do to make their lives better,” said Anna.

Anna recalled walking a picket line at age 9. She remembered the whole family going to the courthouse on election night to wait for returns.

And she remembered growing up in a family of ardent conversationalists.

“We’d talk policy at dinner,” she said. “It would be, ‘Here’s a bill that’s being introduced, let’s talk about what it does.’”

All opinions were valid, unless they drew from false information.

Maria couldn’t help but laugh when recalling the death penalty argument. It got boisterous.

“And you could also just play devil’s advocate if you wanted to. It didn’t really have to be your opinion, as long as you had something to back it up,” said Maria.

Frank Prevedel coached the nationally ranked Rock Springs High School speech and debate team in the 1960s (Bernadine Craft)

Legislature

Prevedel ran for the Wyoming Senate in 1982 and won. That was before districts. Each county had a set number of legislative seats for which people competed at-large.

He served 16 years, overlapping with other Wyoming legends like Riverton’s legacy newspaper co-founder Roy Peck (Republican) and Casper’s GOP political heavyweight Diemer True.

He also served with Albany County Democratic Sen. June Boyle, the grandmother to Wyoming’s incoming Deputy Secretary of State Cara Boyle Chambers.

Rex Arney, a Sheridan County Republican who served for 12 years, recalled Preceded as a gentleman, and a fierce advocate for local interests.

“There was not a lot of rhetoric in Frank. He was there to learn,” said Arney.

In his near-century on this earth, Frank Prevedel watched politics go from being a bastion for poor coal miners’ survival to a bloodsport of American diversion and vitriol.

Prevedel co-sponsored a bill to fund a water infrastructure build for the town of Superior his first year.

“He would have been a freshman legislator,” said Arney.

And he was in the minority party. But “the bill actually passed,” Arney recalled.

His days in the Legislature were different from the arena now, said former Rep. Tom Jones, a Park County Republican who overlapped with Prevedel’s service in the final three years of his nine-year tenure.

“He was the classic example of what was right with the Legislature. He was a Democrat and I was a Republican, but that never mattered in the least. We were still friends,” said Jones.

By 1989 and long after Arney and Jones’ tenures, Prevedel had carved out a legislative career of fighting to expand education in Wyoming.

The Legislature had long prior – in 1969 – created the Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) law, to let school districts and community college districts work together to offer more educational services.

In 1989, Prevedel was among the sculptors of a successful bill letting voters in school districts levy up to two additional mills of property taxation to provide post-secondary education.

That includes scholarships and dual-credit college offerings for high school kids, Sweetwater County BOCES director Bernadine Craft told Cowboy State Daily.

“I’ve always kidded that I spent my entire life following around after Frank Prevedel,” said Craft.

Prevedel coached her in high school speech and debate, then hired her to work at Rock Springs High School while he worked as curriculum coordinator there. And when his legislative career was over, Craft won his Senate seat.

Prevedel was the first director of Sweetwater County’s BOCES program. Craft is the third.

“Frank was really a champion of helping people reach opportunities,” she said. “Really a champion of the underdog. And he was a huge champion of education.”

Amy, Prevedel’s fourth-born child, said her dad knew when to apply different kinds of intellect – and his great strength was social intellect.

“He was just so curious of people; genuinely interested,” she said.

Amy said her father was unique from anyone she’s met in that, he was the same person whether no matter whom he was near.

Matt said the same in his own interview.

“He treated everybody in the same respectful way, whether they were the governor or a tree cutter,” Matt recalled.

Maria Harwood attributes the growth and success of BOCES programs around Wyoming – including in Sweetwater County’s ultra-rural community of Farson – to her dad’s advocacy.

As a freshman lawmaker in the Wyoming Senate, Frank Prevedel worked relentlessly - and successfully- to pass a bill funding a water network for his hometown Superior.

The Last Good Day

Prevedel’s kids remembered his last day of clarity as election day – when Democrats won both chambers of Congress and every state – including Wyoming – shifted left.

He’d been discouraged at the state of the country, and suppressed in a medical fog amid his waning health.

But on election night, Nov. 3, he was eating snacks and whooping out the names of states that flipped blue, they said.

Amy and Norma were both there to witness what Maria – present by phone – would later call “the scene.”

“He was like ‘Norma, come on over here, you need to be close by me here,’” recalled Amy with a laugh, adding that her mother squeezed onto Frank’s hospital bed, which had been wheeled in front of the TV for election night.

Frank laughed, and roared. He rejoiced at losses, and at wins, and at Texas turning blue.

“It was like a cosmic gift” for the old, proud Wyoming Democrat, said Amy. “It was pretty glorious.”

The next day, Nov. 4, Frank descended into confusion and chattered about people who are no longer with the living – like his beloved grandmother “Nonna,” whose sheer adoration powered his lifelong confidence.

And by Thursday, he was unconscious and on the decline.

But Amy will never forget election night, she said.

“It made me happy. I’ll always think about that.”

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.