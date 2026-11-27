Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder’s office is asking the state Supreme Court to undo — again — a Cheyenne-based judge’s order jeopardizing the state’s embattled school-choice program.

In a ruling this month, Laramie County District Court Judge Peter Froelicher declined to end the legal challenge against the Steamboat Legacy Scholarship Fund and concluded the case should go to trial.

This contradicts the heart of an earlier ruling by the Wyoming Supreme Court, the Attorney General’s Office argued Monday on Degenfelder’s behalf.

The scholarship law allows qualifying families to receive $7,000 a year for private or homeschooling programs outside the public school system.

Wyoming spends more than $20,000 a year per student on traditional public education.

Challenges

A group of parents who say they don’t intend to pull their own children from public school challenged the law in court last year, saying it pulls from the public education system and leaves some Wyoming students stuck with subpar education.

The Wyoming Education Association also challenged the law.

The complaint claims the act violates the Wyoming Constitution’s demand that public education be complete, uniform, and equitable, and its provisions barring public money from going to institutions not under state control, and to charitable purposes not for the support of the poor.

Froelicher blocked the program from going into effect in July 2025. The Legislature had put $30 million into the scholarship fund that year.

Meanwhile, Froelicher also concluded in August 2025 that those challenging the law have standing to do so.

The Wyoming Supreme Court undid Froelicher’s injunctionof the law — sending it back into action — in May of this year.

As part of that, the high court emphasized that the parents suing don’t want to pull their own kids from public school, so they’re challenging a program they won’t encounter.

That was enough to revive the program, but it was only an oblique jab at Froelicher’s conclusion that the parents have standing.

Asks To Kill The Case

Degenfelder now asks the high court to apply that oblique jab, or “dictum,” to Froelicher’s Nov. 6 decision to keep the case alive for trial.

“This court explained that the individual plaintiffs ‘have not removed their children from the public school system and do not intend to do so,’ and that their claimed harm ‘rests on the existence of policies they have not and do not intend to encounter,’” says a Monday appeal that Wyoming Attorney General Deputy Mackenzie Williams and Senior Assistant AG Catherine Reeves filed on Degenfelder’s behalf.

The motion acknowledges that Froelicher was sticking to his August order when he decided this month that the case should go to trial, but it argues that Froelicher should have clung instead to the “dicta” in the high court’s May order to avoid injustice.

Dicta are passing remarks in judicial orders but not a functional part of the order.

Degenfelder’s appeal says the Wyoming Supreme Court should reapply its dicta as an order this time and undo Froelicher’s decision to keep the case alive.

Meaning, Degenfelder asks the high court to kill this case.

Her filing comes as the Steamboat Legacy Scholarship fund faces other challenges.

Gov. Mark Gordon recommended zero funding for the scholarships when he unveiled his supplemental budget requests earlier this month.

Detractors called that a violation of the Legislature’s most recent intent, since the lawmaking branch had most recently funded the program to $30 million a year.

If the fund is going to have money for scholarships, the Legislature will have to take deliberate action, and that action may still be subject to the governor’s veto power.

Governor-elect Eric Barlow, who takes leadership of the state in January, had voted against the Steamboat scholarship as a state senator in 2025.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.