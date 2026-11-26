The iconic, eccentric and potentially haunted Smith Mansion between Cody and Yellowstone National Park is back on the market.

Richard Realty has listed 31 Paintbrush Drive, the 6.18-acre property that includes the 75-foot-tall, five-story structure, for $500,000. The “mysterious Smith Mansion” is the primary selling point of the parcel along U.S. Highway 14/16/20 on the route to Yellowstone's East Entrance.

It’s been seven years since the Smith Mansion changed hands, but now the unusual — and unfinished — structure is looking for someone who wants to make the most of it.

The view from one of the upper balconies of the unfinished Smith Mansion near Wapiti. (Zillow)

Strange History

Jacob Ivanoff, owner of 307 Real Estate, has never been inside the Smith Mansion, but he said he's heard plenty about it.

It's the stuff of local legend.

“I’ve never been there, but I was born and raised in Cody,” he said. “You always hear stories about people seeing ghosts up there, or kids sneaking inside. It's just one of those properties that's turned into a monument up there.”

Francis Lee Smith, a Cody resident and engineer, built the towering structure near Wapiti using unclaimed timber from a 1952 wildfire on nearby Rattlesnake Mountain.

According to the now-defunct Smith Mansion Preservation Project website, Smith wanted to “create a cabin that would naturally fit into the countryside.” No blueprints for the mansion exist, as its construction was driven by “only what was thought up in (Smith’s) mind.”

Construction began in 1971. Aside from an on-site crane and occasional help from family and friends, Smith built everything by hand.

Smith intended to make it his family’s home, and his wife and children lived on the lowest level without running water, electricity, or heat while the structure towered over them.

The project became Smith’s obsession. In a 2012 interview with The New York Times, his ex-wife indicated his passion project led to their divorce in the 1980s, which only amplified his efforts and additions.

“His house became his everything,” she said.

Smith kept adding rooms, floors, and timber to the mansion until his death. On April 25, 1992, he was working on an upper balcony when a piece of timber fell and knocked him 12 to 20 feet to the ground.

Smith hit a lower-level roof as he fell, killing him instantly. He was 48.

The interior of the Smith Mansion remains unfinished. The mansion and its acreage are currently listed for sale at $500,000. (Zillow)

Peculiar Property

Since Smith’s death, the mansion has become one of Wyoming’s strangest landmarks.

It has been featured in several television programs, news publications, and books. The Amazon Prime show “Forbidden Mysteries” produced a segment on the structure earlier this year, featuring Smith’s daughter, Sunny Larsen.

“We didn’t have running water. We had minimal electricity. We didn’t have an outhouse. We lived like we were back in the 1800s, but it’s something I wouldn’t change for the world,” Larsen said.

Richard Realty describes it as “one of Wyoming’s most unusual and recognizable properties.”

The Smith family owned the mansion and property until selling it in 2019. Mountain Lodging, which owns the Green Creek Inn and RV Park below the ridge where the mansion sits, acquired it.

At the time of the sale, Scott Richard, owner of Richard Realty, told Cowboy State Daily that Mountain Lodging wasn’t sure what it would do with the Smith Mansion but intended to preserve it.

“What I can tell you is that they do appreciate the history behind the structure,” he said in February 2020. “They’re going to keep it. Nothing’s going to change right away. What they plan to do is still going to be part of that mystique, just like the structure.”

Richard said he’d received many inquiries from people with “crazy ideas” on what could be done with it. As a fifth-generation Cody resident, he was happy that Mountain Lodging intended to keep it where and as it was.

“At the end of the day, it stayed right here in Cody with somebody that did appreciate the history behind this place,” he said.

Cowboy State Daily contacted Richard about the current listing but couldn't reach him by the time of publication.

Francis Lee Smith started building is home in 1971 using timbers from a 1952 forest fire. (Zillow)

Always A Buyer

As it stands, the Smith Mansion is unfinished and uninhabitable.

The exterior has been exposed and untreated for years. Many of the windows Smith installed have long since been broken, leaving the interior exposed to the elements.

Turning the mansion into a viable living space would require a significant investment beyond the purchase price, Ivanoff said, assuming decades of Wyoming wind and weather haven’t compromised its structural integrity.

Ivanoff sees the appeal of the Smith Mansion as “a historic draw” but not much else. Appreciating it as a landmark is different from its potential as a living space, he said.

“It just has such a story, and it’s been up there so long,” he said. “There's a historic value on it, but not much more than that.”

Development in and around Wapiti has increased over the last few decades. A potential buyer might see more potential in the land occupied by the Smith Mansion than the mansion itself, putting its future in question.

Ivanoff isn’t the Smith Mansion's selling agent, but he knows real estate. For as bizarre and costly as the mansion is, someone will see some potential.

“There's always a buyer,” he said. “It's just timing and whether you get the right guy or girl at the right time.

Contact Andrew Rossi at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com

The Smith Mansion outside Wapiti is a 75-foot-tall, five-story world-famous structure on the way from Cody to Yellowstone National Park. (Zillow)

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.