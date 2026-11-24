Eight months after the Mills City Council unanimously approved her appointment as interim police chief, Kate Acord has resigned, accusing Mayor Leah Juarez of creating a hostile work environment and undermining her authority.

Acord's resignation Friday ended more than 13 years with the Natrona County city's police department, where she worked her way through the ranks, from patrolling the streets with a police dog to investigating crimes and eventually overseeing the agency.

“Mayor Juarez has made it impossible for me to perform my duties as Chief of Police effectively,” Acord wrote in her two-page resignation letter.

In an interview with Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday, Acord described a deteriorating working relationship with the mayor and said she felt she had nowhere to turn with her workplace concerns because Juarez had also assumed the city's human resources responsibilities.

Cowboy State Daily had not yet had an opportunity to interview Juarez about Acord's allegations Tuesday evening because the mayor was occupied with a scheduled City Council meeting that she had indicated would be livestreamed.

The broadcast was not available when Cowboy State Daily attempted to watch it. Jaurez also didn’t immediately respond to attempts to contact her following Tuesday’s council meeting.

It was a different picture from the one painted at the March 24 City Council meeting when Acord's appointment was met with enthusiasm.

“She is going to do great things for the City of Mills,” Juarez said at that meeting.

The city echoed that sentiment in an April announcement: “Congratulations, Chief Acord. We are excited for what’s ahead.”

Nearly A Decade With Archer

Long before she occupied the chief's office, Acord was best known around Mills for the four-legged partner who accompanied her on patrol.

Acord began her law enforcement career with the Mills Police Department in 2013.

In 2016, she began working with Archer, a police dog from Europe that she picked up from a vendor in Ohio. The two underwent training there before returning to Wyoming, where they spent nine years working the streets together.

Archer was trained to sniff out drugs, track missing people and fleeing suspects, and recover evidence that might otherwise have gone undiscovered.

The pair competed in police dog competitions over the years, earning awards for narcotics detection and bite work.

When Archer retired in July 2025, Acord bought him from the city for $1, bringing her longtime working partner home to live with her family.

Archer died earlier this year.

By then, Acord's responsibilities within the department had grown considerably.

Wyoming court records identify her as a corporal in 2021, and subsequent municipal salary records list her as a detective.

Discussions about Acord succeeding then-Police Chief Bryon Preciado began as early as July 2025, she said.

She officially took over as interim chief April 6.

Nowhere To Turn

Acord understood there would be a learning curve when she took over the department. As a first-time police chief, she often turned to other city employees for guidance.

“There is no handbook, you know. There is no training for this,” she said.

As the months wore on, Acord said she became increasingly concerned about the mayor's involvement in police department affairs, particularly when it came to disciplining officers.

Acord said Juarez initially wanted to be involved in an internal police investigation. When the department pushed back, the mayor sought to be kept informed and have a say in disciplinary decisions, Acord said.

The situation became more complicated following the departure of the city's human resources employee.

The Wyoming Association of Municipalities' March 2026 directory identifies Summer Melin as the person responsible for human resources and public relations in Mills, a city that at the time reported having 63 municipal employees.

The city has since advertised the position, seeking someone with at least five years of relevant experience.

Among the responsibilities listed in the job description are investigating personnel matters, maintaining confidential employee records and mediating workplace disputes.

Acord said Juarez assumed human resources responsibilities herself.

She claims that the mayor sometimes interfered with disciplinary decisions and met individually with officers, telling them they could bypass the department's chain of command and bring their concerns directly to her.

When Acord herself had concerns about the mayor's conduct, however, she felt she had few places to take them.

She sought guidance elsewhere within city government but said she was told there was little that could be done because the mayor was an elected official.

Acord said she understood that she would make mistakes as a new chief and didn't expect to be above criticism.

“I can handle correction,” she said. “That is not what this is. This was something different.”

Rewriting The Rules

Eight days after Acord took over as interim police chief, extensive revisions to the Mills employee handbook appeared on the City Council's April 14 work session agenda.

The 108-page document outlines a shift in personnel authority away from department heads and the city clerk and toward human resources.

Under the proposed changes, department heads would retain responsibility for day-to-day operations but would no longer have independent authority over hiring, employee discipline, termination or personnel investigations.

“The Human Resources Department shall serve as the central authority for all personnel administration functions for the City of Mills,” the proposed language reads.

One newly added section specifically addresses complaints involving police personnel, requiring immediate notification to human resources and legal counsel.

“No internal investigation may proceed without prior HR approval,” it reads.

Other proposed changes would require department heads receiving workplace complaints to notify both human resources and the mayor within 24 hours.

Language explicitly allowing employees to take complaints directly to the city attorney and bypass the normal chain of command when there was a valid reason to do so is marked for deletion.

Although employees could still initially report harassment to other elected officials, supervisors or department heads, the proposed revisions require all complaints to ultimately be routed through human resources.

The document also gives the mayor, alongside the city attorney, a role in designating investigators.

The stated rationale for centralizing those responsibilities is to ensure workplace complaints are handled fairly, consistently and in accordance with the law.

The Last Straw

Acord said what ultimately prompted her resignation was a directive concerning how police department employees tracked their working hours.

At 4:21 p.m. Nov. 17, Acord said she was instructed by Juarez to implement a time clock system that everyone in the department, including the chief, would be required to use beginning the following morning.

The directive stemmed from questions about compensatory time on officers' timesheets, Acord said, although she said those concerns had not previously been discussed with her.

Few of the department's employees had used such a system before, she said.

It wasn't necessarily the time clock itself that bothered Acord, but the expectation that she would implement a new system across the entire department with 39 minutes left in the business day.

“That was the straw that broke the camel's back,” she said.

Three days later, Acord submitted her resignation, effective immediately.

In her resignation letter, Acord drew a distinction between the responsibilities of law enforcement and those of elected officials.

“In my view, the best law enforcement leadership must be grounded in professional judgment, accountability, and the needs and safety of the community rather than personal political agendas,” she wrote.

No Livestream

The Mills City Council was scheduled to meet Tuesday evening, four days after Acord's resignation.

When Cowboy State Daily attempted to watch the council's 6 p.m. work session online, Juarez responded to an email directed to the city clerk's office.

“Our work session is not live streamed. Only our council meeting at 7 p.m.,” she wrote.

But more than 45 minutes after the regular council meeting was scheduled to begin, no livestream was publicly available on the city's official YouTube channel, Facebook page or website.

The channel contains live broadcasts of each of the city's previous six regular council meetings, and its description directs members of the public there to watch live and archived council proceedings.

It was not immediately clear why Tuesday's meeting was not livestreamed.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.