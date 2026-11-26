The U.S. Army detonated nearly 5 tons of degraded lead azide Wednesday at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, and warned the public that the lead plume could drift.

Outgoing Wyoming state Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, says it's a sign that Wyoming should think twice before inviting the Trump Administration’s Next Great American Base to locate here.

Brown has co-chaired the legislative Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee for three years and served on it for nearly 10.

“We have to be very, very careful when we start this process of immediately throwing up the welcome mat to the federal government,” he said. “We need to be very considerate of what that could potentially mean for us in the future.

"The federal government has not been very good neighbors to us in the past.”

The federal government is, at the very least, a shifting neighbor, depending on administrations, policies and other factors, he said.

About half of Wyoming's surface land is federally held, and state revenues hinge in part on the success of federal mineral leases.

As for the planned explosion Wednesday in Iowa, Brown said the military has done a good job of mitigating “where they can,” yet the public is still fraught with concern and controversy.

“You can imagine the fallout if this happens in the state of Wyoming — the screaming and hollering would be about the federal government not being good neighbors,” he said.

The Iowa Army Ammunitioon Plant, where a planned detonation of lead azide on Wednesday prompted officials to warn area residents of the potential for a toxic plume. (Getty Images)

Who Wants The Base

At least three Wyoming counties and a few towns have expressed interest in hosting parts of the prospective Next Great American Base, a rough-sketched Trump administration plan to review land sites for a 20,000-soldier, 100,000-plus-acre military base.

Brown questioned Wyoming Adjutant General Greg Porter on the pitch Nov. 9, and Porter acknowledged that the Department of Defense has ventured few particulars so far.

In his interview Wednesday, Brown noted that U.S. military bases in recent years have been shuttering and consolidating faster than they’ve been opening.

“The thought is there’s lots of room to grow here in Wyoming,” he said. "And I think a lot of people think we’re the most military-friendly state in the country.

"And that’s probably true, but … that does not necessarily mean we need to be in a position of rolling out the red carpet without asking hard questions.”

Debris flies into the air after the Army detonated several tons of highly-volatile, degraded lead azide on the grounds of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Nov. 25, 2026, in Middletown, Iowa. The detonation was delayed several times due to concerns of environmental and health impacts. (Getty Images)

Nah, Says State Senator

Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, will be the new Senate co-chair of Brown’s committee in January.

He called Brown’s comparison ill-fitting.

“There’s absolutely no connection whatsoever,” said Boner. “It’s ridiculous anybody would suggest it.”

Wyoming has been home to the oldest active Air Force base in the nation, F.E. Warren, which began in 1867 as an Army camp in what’s now Cheyenne.

Personnel there oversee nuclear weapons technology every day without incident, Boner said.

“If Mr. Brown wants to side with Democrats and be opposed to bringing some of our defense capabilities home, that’s up to him,” said Boner.

The new chair said he’s open to considering a path for the Next Great American Base to land in Wyoming, and believes it would be a boon for the state and nation.

“We have a real-life track record here in Wyoming of safely and securely operating a nuclear deterrent — that carries far more significant security risks than an old Army depo,” he said.

Boner said the new iteration of the committee should “look into” welcoming the base, “and if it’s right for our community in Wyoming, we should absolutely pursue it.”

He added that Wyoming should participate in the nation’s defense, and it’s a noble undertaking.

The mission remains vague, he acknowledged, but “it’s focused on increasing our military capabilities to fight the next war. And I think that’s a worthy endeavor.”

Rep. Rob Geringer, R-Cheyenne, who is poised to take Brown’s seat as House co-chair as the latter leaves the Legislature in January, did not return a voicemail request for comment by publication.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.