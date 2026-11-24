The founder of a global wellness and collagen brand has been fighting for three years to build a barn in Teton County, and now asks the court to intervene after the county government blocked the build.

The neighbors say they don’t believe Darren Rude’s barn, under the banner of his business R Theory, is a truly agricultural barn. They say it’s really a “party barn” that doesn’t belong in the rural and wildlife area north of Alta.

Party barns have been a controversial new fad in Teton County, Commissioner Luther Propst said right before voting down R Theory’s building permit along with Commission Chair Mark Newcomb.

Commissioner Wes Gardner cast the lone aye vote.

Commissioners Len Carlman and Natalia Macker were absent.

R Theory filed a case in Teton County District Court last month, and a group of neighbors countered by entering the case Nov. 16.

It falls to Judge Melissa Owens to decide if the Teton County Commission was correct in voting 2-1 against R Theory’s building permit.

A map presented during the public hearing shows the proposed barn site within the South Leigh Creek Natural Resource Overlay (Darren Rude)

Back It Up

R Theory owns about 432.25 acres in a rural area ranging just north of Alta - an agricultural region since at least 1955.

In December 2023, R Theory submitted a building permit application to build a 6,438-square-foot barn.

That area is in a Natural Resources Overlay (NRO) subject to heightened zoning and building restrictions. But agricultural builds on sites spanning at least 70 acres fall under an ag exemption.

Teton County planning director Chris Neubecker approved the permit in February 2024 - but the neighbors raised a contested case appeal.

Rather than go through the appeal, R Theory agreed to let the planning director reconsider his approval, court documents say.

This time armed with the neighbors’ comments, the planning commission held a public hearing and once again issued an approval on June 14 of this year.

Neubecker recommended on Aug. 4 that the Teton County Commission issue the building permit. Opponents to the project theorized that the build would host RV storage, a race track, a zip line and other entertainments, Neubecker noted.

But if those things happened, personnel would investigate for violations, he said.

Rude promised that the property would grow cattle and the barn would be used to store equipment and manage the ranch. It would be a haven for newborn calves, house tractors, UTVs, a hay picker, and a mower, Neubecker noted.

Rude voiced his pitch in stronger terms during the commission meeting that day.

“We didn’t come here to take advantage of farming. We love farming,” he said, noting that he’s a fourth-generation farmer.

He said his operation has 20 head of cattle in the Alta area right now, but lost four calves during calving.

The barn would provide a space to shelter calves and give veterinary care, he said.

Rude said the landowners who owned that parcel prior, the Prices, had a barn there, but it had to be burned down because it was crumbling.

“We wanted to put it back up,” he said. “We don’t just want to grow crops; we also want to have livestock.”

Rude said he’s heard rumors about racetracks and motorcycle tracks.

“I don’t own a motorcycle,” he said.

Rude is an off-road winner in California desert racing, he acknowledged, but he said he’s not bringing machines to Alta to race.

An aerial view shows Darren Rude's 432-acre ranch north of Alta, where he proposed building a 6,438-square-foot agricultural barn (Courtesy Darren Rude)

Neighbors Said

A succession of neighbors spoke against the build.

Chuck Graham, speaking for multiple neighbors, said the pitch has been dubious and R Theory’s story has changed.

“It’s a whole 180-degree turn,” he said, comparing R Theory’s proposal after and before December 2025. For example, said Graham, the landowner only proposed hosting livestock after Dec. 10, 2025.

Propst put the inconsistencies in a gentler light, saying “intentions change.” Still, he said the build doesn’t fit the exemption.

Graham also questioned the barn’s expense, saying it costs “over 10 times the annual agricultural revenue.”

Some neighbors asked Owens in an Oct. 23 filing to let them join the case to defend the county’s denial. Those are Double K Holdings, Brenda Fulp, and Sean McGuinness.

Owens granted their request Nov. 16.

The neighbors’ filing says some of them talked with Rude’s caretaker and then Rude, and that left them with “substantial questions and concerns regarding the structure’s intended primary use.”

“Through their conversations, they learned the structure was designed as a party hub and to store various motorized vehicles - in particular, Polaris RZR sport side-by-sides,” the filing says, adding that Rude “boasted” of plans to buy at lest 20 sport vehicles to enjoy on his property.

Rude and his wife Patty Rude founded wellness support company Youtheory in 2010. The company sells collagen, vitamins and supplements. It’s headquartered in California with distribution centers in Irvine, Tokyo and London, its website says.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.