Attorney General Keith Kautz filed a massively consequential brief before the Wyoming Supreme Court this week.

In an email, he insisted on giving credit to his co-authors, Deputy Attorney General Jenny Craig and Senior Assistant Attorney General John Woykovsky. I thank all three for their powerful defense of laws enacted by the people of Wyoming.

The brief appeals three rulings handed down by Thomas Campbell, who was called out of retirement to preside over the highly-charged case.

Virtually the same cabal of abortionists and pro-abortion organizations that worked to overturn Wyoming’s Life as a human right act, two years ago, attacked three laws that Wyoming’s legislators passed in response to that ruling.

HB 42 Regulation of surgical abortion simply closed a loophole that excluded abortion mills from the due diligence of every other Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC).

HB 64 Chemical abortions-ultrasound requirement ended the unethical practice of prescribing early pregnancy abortion drugs without first determining whether the mother is still in early pregnancy or whether other factors would make the drug dangerous for the mother. And HB 164 Medical prescriptions-off-label purposes prevented prescribing non-abortion drugs to induce abortion intentionally.

Campell’s ruling against these laws hinged on the claim that Article 1, Section 38 of Wyoming’s Constitution requires health regulations to pass the “strict scrutiny” review. The AG’s brief demolishes that argument.

In a tour de force of brilliant legal reasoning, the AG’s brief demonstrates that “reasonable and necessary” is, in fact, a legal term of art. And far from meaning “strict scrutiny,” it actually requires “rational basis” review—a standard that the legislature easily met.

Then Kautz produces the receipts in rulings both from the Wyoming Supreme Court and from the Supreme Court of the United States. Stare decisis precedent, stretching back well over a century, requires that predictability, consistency, and stability of the court system be maintained by interpreting “reasonable and necessary” as stipulating “rational basis” review.

Then, to hammer the point home, the State demonstrates how Campell’s misinterpretation of the Wyoming Constitution’s “reasonable and necessary” clause would overturn virtually all of Wyoming’s healthcare regulations if allowed to stand.

Just as AG Kautz was filing this monumental brief, Governor-elect Eric Barlow announced his intention to replace Kautz with lifelong Democrat Walter Eggers.

This news put Wyoming in the national spotlight. Headlines blared: “RINO Alert: Wyoming Republican Gov.-Elect Eric Barlow Nominates Lifelong Democrat Who Donated Thousands to Obama, Clinton, Biden and Democrat Party as Attorney General.”

But while much has been said about the red-blue divide, I want to talk about the policy ramifications. Attorneys general are tasked with making key judgments about how to spend legal resources. They decide which laws to defend, and how to defend them. And those judgments depend not only on their knowledge of the law, but upon their worldview.

What one lawyer sees as a lost cause, another sees as a hill to die on.

AG Kautz has produced a defense of Wyoming pro-life law that comes not only from jurisprudence but from the heart. I cannot help but wonder what this brief would have looked like if penned by Eggers.

That is the question that the Wyoming Senate must answer before rubber-stamping his appointment.

Eggers’ donations do more than indicate a preferred political party. They also give indications of how he might act as the Cowboy State’s chief legal officer.

Kamala Harris, for instance, was the attorney general of California when an investigative reporter learned that Planned Parenthood was trafficking in aborted baby parts—even using live baby hearts in medical experiments. But rather than prosecute America’s largest abortion corporation, she initiated a prosecution of the reporter.

As attorney general, Harris first met with Planned Parenthood and then raided the home of David Daleiden. There she confiscated undercover videos, camera equipment, and personal information. Not only was Daleiden forced to spend 10 years and millions of dollars before his case was dismissed, his free speech and ability to expose heinous practices was throttled.

That’s the power of the AG’s office. Since AG-nominee Eggers contributed to this former AG’s presidential run, does he think that this is a proper use of power?

Wyoming’s senators need to ask this question.

Likewise, Wyoming law (35-6-212(a)(i)) plainly states that “the unborn baby is a member of the human race under article 1, section 2 of the Wyoming constitution” and, therefore, has an “inherent right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Does Mr. Eggers believe that this is true?

Wyoming Statutes hold that it is in complete “accordance with Article 1, Section 38(c) of the Wyoming constitution” that “the health and general welfare of the people requires the prohibition of abortion.” Does the nominee believe this is a hill to die on?

The people of Wyoming deserve an attorney general that will work with all his heart to defend and uphold the laws passed by the peoples’ representatives. Keith Kautz has done this admirably. The Senate should not hold a vote until these and other questions are publicly answered.

Jonathan Lange is a Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod pastor in Evanston and Kemmerer and serves the Wyoming Pastors Network. Follow his blog at https://jonathanlange.substack.com/ Email: JLange64@protonmail.com