I have always liked Thanksgiving as a time to reflect on the year and remember the good that has come with it.

As with all years, there have been some low spots, which we will likely remember for years to come. I try to be a glass-half full person, and I believe most people in agriculture are.

We need to recognize our lives are not perfect – an important concept in an industry depending on weather events to get by. Weather can be cruel, but in the long run, I think it evens out over the years.

Instead of cussing dry reservoirs, we should look at it as great year to clean out our reservoirs.

Those who raise cattle and sheep have a lot to be thankful for. Hopefully, higher cattle and sheep prices covered high input costs. Where would we all be without higher sheep and cattle prices?

We all need to thank sheep producers who have worked with the American Sheep Industry Association (ASI) to secure a hearing with the U.S. International Trade Commission on the issue of imported lamb.

Hopefully some good will come out of their hard work and they can move toward a resolution.

The sheep industry has changed in recent years, with improved genetics and research on wool. Lately, ASI has become an American powerhouse. We are thankful for their members who worked together to make this all happen.

Hopefully we will see more wool clothing hit the market and more American lamb products in grocery store meat cases.

I’m thankful for the huge demand for protein across the country as consumers realize meat is the best source of protein. Beef has taken the lead, and consumers have realized a whole new dining experience, plus a healthy one as well.

Demand for U.S. beef has never been greater in America and across the world. This demand for beef has come at a time when the nation’s cattle herd is at its lowest in over 70 years.

Kansas State University Agricultural Economist Glynn Tonsor said, “Value-based formula sales now dominate cattle feeding regions so thoroughly regional U.S. Department of Agriculture cash price reporting has repeatedly gone dark across the Southern Plains.”

Tonsor also said, “As 2026 nears conclusion, it is worth noting the beef cattle sector did not get where it is today by coincidence. A myriad of inner industry adjustments and corresponding market signals developing over decades are foundational to the industry’s situation. While understandably tempting, much is lost in simplified statements of the industry’s evolution. Consumer beef demand is core to producer viability and drives the ultimate size of the U.S. industry.”

I think this could be said about the sheep industry, farming and agriculture in general.

I thank all producers in agriculture for their stewardship of their lands, the safe foods they produce and how they produce them for the American consumer.

As you sit down to your Thanksgiving meal this week, be sure to thank those in agriculture and the good Lord for the food.

Dennis Sun is the publisher of the Wyoming Livestock Roundup, a weekly agriculture newspaper available online and in print.