For months, the strident right-wing ideologues of the Wyoming Republican Party called him “RINO," “Democrat," “liberal” and any other disparaging name they could come up with to distance themselves from his candidacy.

For at least the next four years, they can call him Governor Barlow.

The apparatchiks of the Wyoming GOP wouldn’t endorse him in his run for governor, because he wouldn’t sign their oath of fealty to the party. Eric Barlow didn’t waste his campaign by kissing the asses of party insiders to curry their favor.

Instead, he hit the campaign trail to kiss babies and shake voters’ hands across the length and breadth of the Big Empty. He rode that wide circle over and over during his campaign, while the leadership of his party sat on their hands.

Then the voters of Wyoming endorsed him themselves by a landslide, with 70% of their votes.

By winning an overwhelming victory without the help of the leadership of his party, Barlow gave the Wyoming GOP a valuable gift. If they don’t pay attention to that gift, they will suffer.

Barlow’s gift is a wake-up call to his party and mine that they have allowed themselves to become seriously out of touch with their fellow Wyomingites.

By convincing themselves that the shrill voice of the now-disgraced Freedom Caucus somehow represented that of grassroots Wyoming, the GOP painted themselves into a narrow little ideological corner.

By giving the Freedom Caucus free rein to craft its platform and its personality, the party chose some very uneven and shaky ground to defend, and they neutered themselves in the election for Wyoming’s highest statewide office.

Candidate Barlow replaced his party’s lack of support with political elbow grease, rolled up his sleeves and demonstrated how little the Wyoming GOP – in its current iteration – matters to cowgirls and cowboys out in the hinterland. And at the risk of repeating myself, I’ll repeat myself, the bigwigs in the Republican Party should pay close attention if they know what’s good for them.

The ass-kicking administered by the voters to the Freedom Caucus during the primary has manifested itself in new legislative leadership that is invested in more pragmatic and moderate, less hair-on-fire folks who don’t carry a whiff of chemtrails. They are Republicans, to be sure, but they are of the old-school mold, not the firebrands who strutted around on stage for the past couple of years.

They are more like Reagan, less like Trump.

Pundits and talking heads have said that the election is evidence that Wyoming is turning from red to blue. Horseshit! Wyoming is simply returning to our original Brown & Gold.

With the obvious mandate that voters gave to Governor-elect Barlow, coupled with the impressive network of volunteers and donors that he developed in all 23 of our counties, his administration – if it chooses to do so – can bring about a sea change in Wyoming’s Republican Party.

Beside fulfilling the awesome responsibility of governing Wyoming, Barlow and his brand of politics can return the Grand Old Party in the Cowboy State to that proud political outfit that served Wyoming so well in the past.

Barlow’s grassroots cadres can run for precinct seats in county committees and, from the ground up, inject his brand of level-headed conservatism into the party that didn’t think Governor Barlow’s vision of Wyoming was worth their endorsement. The results of the gubernatorial election suggest that they will find widespread support.

The tattered remnant of the Chemtrail Caucus will pitch a fit and resist them, of course. They’ll try to hang on to power by their fingernails, and call their moderate challengers commies, redcoats and swamp monsters. But that tactic blew up in their faces on 8/18/26, and it’ll fail again.

The GOP held their post-election State Central Committee meeting recently, and the sparse attendance and the absence of most elected party officers hints that the party mandarins are mortified at the results of this election cycle. It is music that they simply don’t want to face.

Adding insult to injury, the Constitution Party significantly out-fundraised the GOP, dishing a whopping third of a million bucks to Checkgate Becky’s campaign. Although, what happened to that money seems to be anyone’s guess, since her financial reports are a train wreck.

The foundation of the party is shifting beneath the feet of current GOP leadership. If they try to cling to the ideology that failed them this year, they will fail again.

The writing is on the wall for all to see. The leadership of the Wyoming Republican Party would be well advised to pay attention. And they have Governor Barlow to thank for holding up a mirror for them to see their failure.

Rod Miller can be reached at: RodsMillerWyo@yahoo.com