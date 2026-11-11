Barlow's Attorney General Is A Democrat. Former Wyoming AGs Say It Doesn't Matter

Gov-Elect Eric Barlow’s nominee for attorney general is a registered Democrat.

Three former Wyoming attorneys general told Cowboy State Daily that doesn’t make a difference, and the AG is simply a high-profile lawyer, serving the interests of a high-profile client.

Barlow’s team announced Cheyenne-based attorney Walter Eggers’ nomination on Tuesday. Eggers has practiced law in Wyoming for 29 years, including 24 years of representing oil, gas, coal and trona companies for Holland & Hart LLP.

He’ll have to clear state Senate confirmation to be appointed as AG.

“You know, to me it does not matter,” said Gay Woodhouse of Eggers’ Democratic affiliation. “I feel like he’s the best possible candidate. This is about the law, and reviewing the law, and advising the governor on what’s legal.”

The first female attorney general of Wyoming, Woodhouse is also lifelong Republican. She served under Gov. Jim Geringer, another Republican, from 1998-2001.

Woodhouse said the AG’s job in Wyoming is “not about politics.”

“It’s about the law, and the rule of law, and that’s what we really want to restore in this country,” she said.

Barlow won the GOP nomination Aug. 18 then a resounding election victory Nov. 3.

Eggers is among his first, and one of his most significant staff picks.

Wyoming governors have a recent history of crossing party lines to choose their AG.

Democratic Gov. Mike Sullivan chose longtime Republican politician Joseph Meyer as his AG, and Meyer served from 1987-1995.

Republican Governor’s Dem AG

In 2010, then Gov.-Elect Matt Mead, a Republican, nominated former Democratic legislator Greg Phillips as his AG.

Phillips is now a judge in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“I think that a governor-elect should find the person that can do the job best, which has very little to do with partisan affiliation,” Phillips told Cowboy State Daily in a Wednesday phone interview.

He noted that Wyoming is one of just seven states in which the AG is appointed rather than elected. That insulates the post from political maneuvers and grandstanding, he said.

In states where voters elect the AG, “the joke is, that ‘AG’ in those states means ‘aspiring governor,’” said Phillips.

But in the appointing states, “it’s much more of a legal job. You’re a lawyer, not a politician. And your client is the state of Wyoming.”

Phillips said Eggers is known for having a fitting demeanor and “smarts” for the job.

Democrat With The Red Legislature

Pat Crank served as AG for Gov. Dave Freudenthal from 2002-2007.

They were both Democrats, but they worked alongside a Republican Legislature.

“The attorney general is charged by statute with representing the state,” Crank told Cowboy State Daily in a Wednesday phone interview. “And so, whether someone’s a Democrat, or Republican, or Independent, I don’t think will play any role.”

Crank said he doesn’t know Eggers but his reputation among lawyers is “sterling.”

He also said AG is an important job, and “as a lawyer, you have to represent your client. You don’t always like them. You don’t always agree with what they did. But once you take on representation of a client, it is your job as a Wyoming lawyer to give it your all.”

The Man In The Job

Wyoming Attorney General Keith Kautz spoke to Cowboy State Daily of his own experience with the job.

“My allegiance is to the law and the people of Wyoming,” he said. “And I think that that surpasses any political affiliation that I have.”

Kautz added, “I expect that would be the same thing for Mr. Eggers.”

Kautz said the rule of law and the interests of the state motivate him, and he believes and hopes they’ll also motivate Eggers.

Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, is Wyoming’s longest-serving state senator, and has been overseeing AG confirmations since 1983.

“I wouldn’t think (party affiliation) would matter very much,” said Scott. “We’ve had in the past, attorneys general who were on the opposite party of the governor. They work for the governor, and they do what the governor says.”

And The Nominee

Eggers confirmed to Cowboy State Daily in a Wednesday phone interview that he’s been a lifelong Democrat.

He noted he’s married to a registered Republican, and said the difference between Democrats and Republicans in Wyoming isn’t as great as many people suggest. Eggers said he believes both seek the good of the state.

He also said he never had to rationalize his party affiliation with his advocacy for the traditional energy sector.

“I believe very strongly that those companies are the lifeblood of our state’s economy, and have been for as long as I’ve been practicing law – and long before that as well,” he said. “I’ve been tremendously honored to represent their interests throughout my career.”

If confirmed, one of Eggers’ duties will be defending laws the deep-red Legislature passes when those laws are challenged.

Kautz’s office is currently defending the latest of multiple abortion bans, plus the What is a Woman Act, which mandates a biological definition of sex throughout state law.

Eggers said he’s not commenting on ongoing litigation specifically. But he said, “I would take on that representation and that obligation with the same zealous approach I’ve applied to all my representation in the past – and any representation I would conduct or oversee as attorney general.”

Barlow did not return a voicemail request for comment by publication.

Eggers has donated politically also. His federal campaign donations include multiple to the PAC associated with his former employer, Holland and Hart, at least $18,735 to the Wyoming Democratic Party, $2,300 to former President Barack Obama, $1,300 to Hillary Clinton in her unsuccessful presidential run, and $1,250 to the Democratic National Committee.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.