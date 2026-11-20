If you’ve been tossing those thick envelopes that land in the mailbox once a year, assuming they’re routine notices, Wyoming Medicare counselors have an urgent message for Medicare Advantage customers: open them immediately.

More than 7,000 Wyoming Medicare beneficiaries are losing their UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage coverage on Jan. 1.

Unless they act by Dec. 7, thousands could find out the hard way that their health coverage is changing and, if their current plan includes prescription benefits, they may be left without drug coverage.

Then they’ll have a race on their hands to beat the clock and get a new plan during a special enrollment period that runs through the end of February. They also have a separate window to exercise guaranteed-issue rights for a Medigap policy.

Casper retiree Mark Christensen was lucky enough to catch that his coverage was ending long before the October letter landed in his mail. He had logged into his UnitedHealthcare portal to double-check his most recent explanation of benefits.

When he saw the notice that his plan was being eliminated for 2027, he didn’t panic like some might.

Instead, he celebrated.

He realized that this created a golden opportunity to switch into a better plan — no questions, no pre-existing-condition exclusions asked.

“I was actually happy,” Christensen said. “Because I wanted to be able to get a Medigap plan without having to go through underwriting.”

Riverton's Wyoming State Health Insurance Information Program office is booked solid through January. (Courtesy Photo)

Pharmacy Counter Surprise

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period is underway through Dec. 7, and it’s a busy one, according to Tisha Tuttle, assistant director for the Wyoming State Health Insurance Information Program.

Her team of four full-time employees and 50 volunteers is booked solid through January.

Despite all the outreach on United’s Medicare Advantage exit, Tuttle still expects a second wave of frantic phone calls come the new year from seniors who ignored those thick envelopes from insurers, thinking they're routine privacy notices or declarations.

“Nine times out of 10, most people on those plans will get to January and go to fill their medications and they’re like, ‘Oh, why don’t I have a drug plan?’” Tuttle said. “That kind of gets their attention.”

Because UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage plans bundle prescription drug coverage, anyone who takes no action before Jan. 1 will automatically revert to Original Medicare — leaving them with no Part D prescription coverage.

They’ll still have an extended special enrollment period through Feb. 28, 2027, to select a new plan.

Those who switch to Original Medicare may also have guaranteed-issue rights to buy a Medigap policy, but that deadline is separate from the special enrollment period.

Seniors don’t have to wait for an opening with the Wyoming State Health Insurance Information Program, though. They can also compare plans and prescription costs online at Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) 24 hours a day.

A 10-Year Boom And Bust

While the pullback offers a rare one-time opportunity for those who have been unhappy with their policies to improve them, Wyoming’s shrinking Medicare Advantage landscape reflects a broader national pullback, as well as structural weakness in the state’s health care network, Tuttle said.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requires Medicare Advantage plans to maintain adequate provider networks, using time-and-distance standards to measure access to doctors and specialists.

Meeting those standards can be especially challenging in rural and frontier areas.

“We’re not just rural in Wyoming, we are quite frontier,” Tuttle said. “Having a plan that has the benefits of a big city like Chicago, and having those benefits in Wyoming, isn’t as easy as they make it seem.”

Wyoming is losing 43% of its Medicare Advantage plan options for 2027, the steepest percentage drop in the country, according to federal CMS data.

For years, private Medicare Advantage plans — which bundle hospital, medical and often prescription coverage under private insurers — struggled to gain a solid foothold in Wyoming.

Less than a decade ago, Wyoming had just one Medicare Advantage plan operating in two western counties, slowly growing to two insurers across seven or eight counties, with fewer than 4,000 enrolled statewide, according to Deputy Insurance Commissioner Tana Howard.

“Then UnitedHealthcare came into the market and made a very attractive plan to consumers in, I believe, all counties, and enrollment skyrocketed to over 20,000,” she told Cowboy State Daily. “Unfortunately, this didn’t seem to be a productive model for UHC, and after reducing their area significantly in 2026, they then decided to pull out of the market in 2027 entirely.”

After cutting coverage across most rural counties for 2026, UnitedHealthcare is now ending its remaining plans in Wyoming’s population centers — Casper, Cheyenne and Sheridan.

Howard said UnitedHealthcare’s exit comes down to profitability in a sparsely populated state, compounded by federal scrutiny from Washington, provider frustration over reimbursement rates, and strict federal network requirements.

Riverton's Wyoming State Health Insurance Information Program office is booked through January with United Healthcare pulling out of Advantage Medicare plans in Wyoming.

Fewer Options In Wyoming

UnitedHealthcare’s departure — alongside the loss of some stand-alone prescription drug plans, including Aetna’s SilverScript Choice — leaves Wyoming seniors with far fewer private Advantage choices.

There’s WyoBlue Advantage, an affiliate and joint venture of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, which is available across all 23 counties, and there’s Humana, which is offering its plan in a more limited group of counties.

UnitedHealthcare’s exit also completely eliminates Dual Special Needs Plans in Wyoming, which had previously coordinated care for low-income residents enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid.

Normally, once seniors have been on a Medicare Advantage plan for more than a year, switching back to Original Medicare with a Medigap (Medicare Supplement) policy requires passing medical underwriting — meaning insurers can deny coverage or charge higher rates for pre-existing conditions.

However, because UnitedHealthcare is terminating its plans, affected members have a federal Special Enrollment Period to choose another Medicare Advantage or Part D plan from Dec. 8 through Feb. 28.

Those who move to Original Medicare also have federal guaranteed-issue rights to buy certain Medigap policies. The Medigap application window generally extends through 63 days after their Medicare Advantage coverage ends — into early March 2027.

“There’s not a company out there that can tell them no,” Tuttle said.

Cancellation Is Golden To Some

For Christensen in Casper, the cancellation has not only given him more peace of mind, it’s turned into a financial win to boot.

His UnitedHealthcare Advantage plan charged $69 a month with no copay for routine primary care visits, which is affordable, but its $9,000 out-of-pocket maximum meant hefty bills if his health ever took a turn, including $50 copays for specialists and roughly $400 a day for a hospital stay, which can add up quickly in a health crisis.

He had been locked in, though, until UnitedHealthcare Advantage pulled out. To switch to the Medicare Supplement, he would have had to go through underwriting, and insurers could have told him no altogether or charged him much more for any pre-existing conditions.

For his new plan, he’s not going with an Advantage plan.

“Those are getting worse,” he said.

When he looked into the WyoBlue plan, Christensen said it had a deductible and a $10,000 out-of-pocket limit.

So instead, he logged into Medicare.gov, uploaded a digital copy of his UnitedHealthcare non-renewal notice as proof of his guaranteed-issue status, and enrolled in a High-Deductible Plan G Medigap policy for just under $60 a month, paired with a standalone WellCare prescription drug plan for $5.30 a month.

Once he meets the policy’s $3,050 annual deductible for 2027, it covers the remaining Medicare cost-sharing for covered services — meaning his monthly premium actually dropped and his worst-case annual exposure fell by about two-thirds.

“Hang onto that letter if you want to be able to get a Medigap without underwriting,” Christensen said. “If you have online access to UnitedHealthcare, the letter should be available there, too, if you accidentally threw away the one you were mailed.”

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.