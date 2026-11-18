The pearl clutchers and political opportunists are out in force these days. How dare Gov-elect Eric Barlow nominate a Democrat for Wyoming attorney general?

Walter Eggers hasn't answered one question in front of the Wyoming Senate. The Legislature doesn't even convene until January 12. Some senators have made up their minds anyway.

Cowboy State Daily reached 15 Republican state senators this week. Three are already hard no votes. Sen. Troy McKeown of Gillette said flatly he won't vote to confirm a Democrat. Sen. Tim French said the job "should be a conservative Republican."

They didn't need to hear a word of testimony about Eggers's qualifications. The letter after his name was enough.

They're getting it wrong, and the voters of Wyoming know it. Wyoming judges people on their character and their ability to do the job. Not on some political check box.

To be fair, eight of those 15 senators said being a Democrat isn't an automatic disqualifier and they'll study the nominee before they vote. That's the right instinct.

So, what job skills matter for an attorney general?

Start with how we pick one. In most states, voters elect the attorney general. Wyoming is one of only seven states where they don't. An elected AG is a politician first. He wakes up every morning and sees the next governor looking back at him from the bathroom mirror.

An elected AG can create interesting problems. Look at Montana.

Montana elects its AG. This month, Montana voters passed Ballot Initiative 194, an anti-dark-money measure, by nearly two to one. About 24 hours later, a coalition of conservative groups sued to overturn it. Then Montana's elected attorney general, Austin Knudsen, told the federal court his office won't defend it.

Knudsen may or may not be right about the law. That's for a judge to decide. But the people of Montana passed a law, and their lawyer decided to sit this one out.

Wyoming does it differently, and on purpose. Article 4, of our 1890 Constitution lists the statewide officers the people elect: the governor, the secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and superintendent of public instruction. The attorney general isn't on the list. The governor appoints the AG, and the Senate confirms.

The AG is the lawyer for the people of Wyoming. In Wyoming, the AG doesn't get to pick and choose which cases to prosecute or which laws to defend.

If the Legislature passes a stupid or unconstitutional law (and it has), the AG is obligated to defend that law in court to the best of his ability. Whether he likes the law or not, defending it is his job.

Sen. Cale Case made the same point this week. Case opposed Wyoming's abortion ban and calls it poorly written. He still has no doubt Eggers would defend it faithfully, because that's what the AG does.

If the AG isn't doing the job right, he can be fired. He serves at the will of the governor.

The AG is the governor's lawyer, so the state speaks with one legal voice. Wyoming avoids what happens in states with an elected AG, where the attorney general and the governor end up on opposite sides of a lawsuit or a policy fight.

Pull a stunt like Montana's AG did, here in Wyoming, and you'd find yourself sitting on the curb looking for a new job.

So, what should we look for when we hire a lawyer for the people of Wyoming? The answer is simple. The best lawyer we can find.

Walter Eggers fits that bill.

Eggers has practiced law for 29 years, 25 of them at Holland & Hart representing the biggest players in Wyoming's primary industry, mineral extraction. His former clients read like a who's who of Wyoming industry. He's represented companies like ExxonMobil, Anadarko and Solvay Chemicals. Those companies don't hire slouches. They hire the best, and they hired him.

Wouldn't it be nice to have one of the best lawyers around, someone who understands the intricacies of Wyoming mineral law, as our AG?

The AG's office represents Wyoming's boards and commissions. Eggers spent his career appearing in front of a long list of them on behalf of his clients. He knows the protocols, the rules of procedure and the ins and outs of administrative law in Wyoming.

Wouldn't it be nice to have an AG who has actually practiced law in front of our boards and commissions?

Eggers has appeared in Wyoming's trial courts and before the Wyoming Supreme Court. He has litigated some of the most technical and difficult issues in Wyoming law. He also worked with Sen. Case on rewriting Wyoming's corporate statutes.

Wouldn't it be nice to have an AG with experience in all of those areas?

As the state's chief law enforcement officer, the AG advises county and district attorneys, drafts and reviews state contracts, oversees the Division of Criminal Investigation and prosecutes fraud. Eggers has the intellect and the moral compass to be an excellent attorney general.

The Wyoming Attorney General's Office is the largest law firm in Wyoming. By my count of the staff listings on the AG's website, the office employs 66 attorneys.

Eggers was a division manager at Holland & Hart, one of the largest law firms in the Rocky Mountain West. He supervised lawyers, firm operations and procedures. Wouldn't it be nice to have an AG who has actually managed lawyers?

Crossing party lines for this job is nothing new in Wyoming. Democratic Gov. Mike Sullivan chose Republican Joe Meyer as his attorney general, and Meyer served from 1987 to 1995. In 2010, Republican Gov.-elect Matt Mead chose former Democratic legislator Greg Phillips, who now sits on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. Plenty of governors have picked AGs from their own party, too. Democratic Gov. Dave Freudenthal picked Democrat Pat Crank, whom Republican Sen. John Kolb now calls "a pretty conservative, quality person."

The common thread among all of them? They were the best lawyers available to do the job.

Search Wyoming's news archives. I challenge you to find one story about a cross-party AG in Wyoming who failed to do the job because of party loyalty.

Once a lawyer takes on a client, he doesn't get to pick which parts of the case he feels like arguing. He represents that client according to the law and the constitution, to the best of his ability.

Wyoming's attorney general is no different.

So answer me this. When you need a lawyer for a complicated matter, is your first question whether there's an R or a D behind their name? Or do you want the best lawyer you can get?

Walter Eggers is a fine attorney, and Wyoming would be lucky to have him as AG.

Don't let the pearl clutchers and political opportunists keep Wyoming from getting the best counsel available.

Tom Lubnau served in the Wyoming Legislature from 2004 to 2015 and is a former Speaker of the House. He can be reached at: YourInputAppreciated@gmail.com