On Monday, Cowboy State Daily ran my column on Rebecca Bextel’s campaign finance report. I wrote it and turned it in to my editors last Saturday. It went up online sometime Sunday.

Since I wrote that column, the Bextel campaign has filed two more amendments to its campaign finance report, one on Sunday, November 15, and another on Tuesday, November 17. That brings the total to six amendments since the October 27 filing deadline.

The Tuesday amendment alone added $277,846.68 in expenditures.

So the numbers in Monday’s column no longer match what the Bextel campaign has on file. Barring more amendments, here is how they have changed.

When I wrote Monday’s column, the campaign’s reports showed $371,868 in contributions and $52,991 in expenditures. That left $318,877 unspent.

As of Tuesday, the reports show $494,371.12 in expenditures. That is $441,380 more than when I wrote the first column, and more than nine times the original figure.

The contributions are harder to pin down. The contribution report mixes three kinds of entries: 239 from the original filing, 154 added by amendment and 26 deleted by amendment.

Some donations show up as filed, then deleted, then added back. Doing my best to untangle it, I come up with about $606,754.

Bextel told Cowboy State Daily she raised $609,253.95, and that is the figure the reports add up to. I’ll take her number. It is about $237,000 more than the reports showed a week ago.

Subtract the spending, and instead of a surplus of $318,877, the Bextel campaign now reports a surplus of $114,882.83.

Bextel also told Cowboy State Daily she spent every penny of her donations. Her own reports, as amended Tuesday, still show nearly $115,000 left over.

Several questions come to mind.

Under Wyoming Statute 22-25-106(k), campaign finance reports are filed under penalty of perjury. The law also lets a campaign amend its report to correct inaccuracies for up to thirty days after they are discovered.

Bextel called my Monday column “bogus.” She may have a point.

I made a horrible mistake. I relied on her campaign’s filings, made under penalty of perjury, to write it.

Maybe I’m making the same mistake again, writing this column based the campaign’s reports as amended.

But one question won’t go away.

Why wasn’t the information on more than $440,000 in additional spending and roughly $237,000 in additional contributions available when the original report was filed?

The expenditures added in the Tuesday, November 17, amendment were all made well before the election, and every one of them before the October 27 filing deadline:

Bextel told Cowboy State Daily that volunteers failed to record recurring payments. These don’t look like recurring payments. They are six payments to consultants and vendors, four of them to the same firm, and the smallest is more than $5,000.

To be clear, nothing in the statutes says the Bextel campaign broke the law by filing all these amendments. When questioned, the campaign made changes.

Based on the original reports, Bextel’s campaign spent 14% of its money and kept the rest. The amended reports don’t support that conclusion. The campaign still has more than $100,000 left over, but it spent about 81% of what it raised running for office.

I wish the campaign’s filings had been accurate from the start. If they had been, it would have been much harder to conclude that candidate Bextel was a grifter.

The real question now rests with the Legislature. If campaign finance reports are going to be of any use to voters, our laws must require some degree of accuracy and good faith in filing them.

A campaign should not be able to file a willy-nilly, inaccurate report and then, after the election is over, amend it so heavily that it changes the whole character of the report.

In this case, contributions grew by nearly two-thirds, and expenditures grew more than ninefold.

Voters deserve better.

Tom Lubnau served in the Wyoming Legislature from 2004 to 2015 and is a former Speaker of the House. He can be reached at: YourInputAppreciated@gmail.com