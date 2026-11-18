In a year where party affiliation of appointees has become a point of contention because of Gov-Elect Eric Barlow's nomination of a Democratic attorney general, the incoming Secretary of State Robert Short has also chosen Democratic donor as deputy.

Short announced Tuesday he is hiring Cara Boyle Chambers, 49, who directs the Wyoming Attorney General’s Division of Victim Services, as deputy secretary of state.

A Wyoming native, Chambers also chairs the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force, which Gov. Mark Gordon formed, as well as two other task forces, dedicated to combatting human trafficking and reviewing maternal mortality factors.

Chambers graduated from the University of Wyoming College of law in 2005, was admitted to the Wyoming State Bar April 28, 2006 and has served the AG's office in the 20 years since. She's worked under six different AGs and three different governors.

“She brings in a wealth of experience associated with state government operations, as well as her background in the legal realm,” Short told Cowboy State Daily in a Wednesday phone interview. “That’s really imperative for understanding statutory authority and being able to operate inside of that sandbox.”

Short added, “she’s just a really decent human being who cares deeply about the wellbeing of our state.”

Before entering legal practice, Chambers worked for the state of North Carolina as a Victim/Witness Assistant for the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office in Greensboro, where she primarily handled domestic violence and sexual assault cases.

She serves as vice-chair for the Department of Corrections' interstate compact state council, and serves on the Department of Family Services' children's justice task force and adult protection team.

"I was honored to be asked by SOS-elect Short to assist with his administration," wrote Chambers in a Wednesday email to Cowboy State Daily. "I have over 22 years of service in state government and felt I could meaningfully contribute to this administration. This position will be a new challenge and an opportunity to further serve the State of Wyoming."

Chambers said she looks forward to the new challenge and is excited to support Short and the office's administration "in doing the good work for Wyoming and her citizens."

Democrat Donor

Like another recent high-profile executive-branch pick, Chambers has given thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates and causes.

Her campaign donations have gone to Joe Biden, former Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner and more recently, Wyoming’s Democratic House District 11 winner Britney Tennant.

Chambers’ political affiliation was Republican as recently as September; before that she voted in the Democratic primaries of 2022 and 2024, public records show.

She said Wednesday she is a registered Republican.

Short said the Secretary of State deputy, including Chambers, does not have “carte blanche” on policy matters. He said he “had no idea” about Chambers’ Democratic advocacy but believes it’s “100%” irrelevant to the job.

“Our job is to serve everyone,” he said. “If you have a concern, I’m not going to ask you what your political affiliation is.”

And as Chambers served the crime victims of Wyoming, she didn’t prod them on their political affiliation either, said Short.

Chambers also said her past donations aren't relevant to the job.

"I have been selected to fulfil the constitutional and statutory duties of the office," she said. "I was hired based on my track record of advocating for victims in the state of Wyoming, and working to protect the most vulnerable citizens in our state."

Chambers added, "My incoming position will be at will. If I do not carry out the constitutional and statutory duties of the office SOS-elect Short can and should terminate my employment."

Short campaigned on the slogan “Make The Secretary of State’s Office Boring Again” – a reference to Short’s controversial predecessor, Secretary of State Chuck Gray.

Gray won election Nov. 3 to Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and leaves state office in January.

The Secretary of State’s Office oversees business filings and elections.

Short reiterated Wednesday that he seeks a balanced approach to business privacy versus state security. On the one hand, the Wyoming SOS brings in substantial revenue through corporate filing fees. On the other hand, detractors of the state’s permissive system argue it makes the state a haven for bad actors.

He said he’s still building his team, and the transition is going well.

Outgoing Deputy Secretary of State Colin Crossman declined to comment to Cowboy State Daily, though he confirmed he’s a registered Republican.

The Difference

Gov-Elect Eric Barlow made national headlines this week for nominating a lifelong Democrat, Walter Eggers, as Wyoming Attorney General.

By all accounts so far, Eggers is a well-reputed lawyer, with 25 years representing clients in the traditional energy sector.

At least three Republican state Senators have pledged to vote against Eggers’ confirmation because of his party affiliation, while at least eight others voiced open-mindedness and one pledged to vote yes.

Already piqued from Eggers’ nomination, the populist-right State Freedom Caucus Network derided Chambers’ hiring in a Wednesday post to X.com.

Cathy Holman, of the well-known Wyoming blog Prairie Wife in Heels, rebutted the post in a comment.

"She’s an absolutely amazing asset to the state," said Holman. "My 15 year old daughter was a victim of stalking by a 41 year old woman and Cara was a HUGE help and advocate for us as we changed Wyoming’s laws."

Holman continued: "Her knowledge of law and the system is phenomenal, and so are her relationships with the people she’ll be working with. She is respected by many people across every party line in this state."

"People are more than their political party, they are the sum of their knowledge, experience, and actions," said Holman. "

Holman called the network's take "appalling and short sighted."

The deputy SOS and AG jobs are different.

Chambers will work as Short’s top administrator to oversee distinct functions like elections and business filings.

Eggers, if confirmed, will run the AG’s office, manage its lawyers, file litigation on behalf of the state, defend the state’s laws , advise the governor and other state officials, and give legal opinions to local officials upon request.

He also would be tasked with deciding if the state should adjust its drug laws to match the federal government’s categorizations of certain drugs.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.