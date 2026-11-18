Florence Evelyn “Flossie” Moulton, the last person to homestead on the famous Mormon Row in Grand Teton National Park, died Saturday at age 94.

Moulton was raising four kids with her husband, Harley, on the T.A. Moulton Ranch when the federal government bought it in 1958. She was the last of her generation to have built a life along the famous stretch of barns and homesteads.

Her family remembers her as a lifelong advocate of Wyoming’s ranching legacy, a talented seamstress, and a passionate historian. Her legacy extends beyond the historic homestead, but she always savored the life and family she started there.

“She enjoyed telling other people how she moved to the Moulton T.A. homestead as a young bride,” Florence’s son, Steve, told Cowboy State Daily. “That was always one of her favorite things to talk about. How a town girl became a ranch wife.”

Florence "Flossie Moulton skiing in Jackson Valley with her children Dan, Ila, and Steve. Flossie lived on the 160-acre Moulton homestead until the federal government purchased it and incorporated it into Grand Teton National Park. (Courtesy Photo)

A Town Girl

Florence Woodward was born in Jackson on April 3, 1932. The Woodwards were one of the foundational families that homesteaded in the area.

“Her father, John, was a carpenter and blacksmith who built a house in town, right off the ski hill at the corner of King and Kelly,” Steve said. “Her mother, Gwen, had a day-care business, taking care of 20 to 30 kids by herself every day. She raised most of Jackson Hole.”

“Flossie” grew up in town, graduated from Jackson High School, and worked as a soda jerk for Bruce Porter at Jackson Hole Drugs. Steve said that was “one of her favorite jobs.”

She was also passionate about her family history. Her grandfather was Guy Holt, who many believe is the rider depicted in Wyoming’s legendary “Bucking Horse.”

“He was very important to her,” Steve said. “She talked a lot about riding and gathering cattle and other horses with her grandfather.”

Flossie met Harley Moulton at a dance. They married July 23, 1950, when she was 18.

“He has been in the South Pacific during World War II,” Steve said. “My dad and his brother were living at Mormon Row, leasing the homestead from their father, T. A. Moulton.”

Flossie had spent summers working at the Half Moon and Hatchet ranches, the latter owned by her aunt and uncle. Steve described his mother as “a town girl” who moved onto Mormon Row to become “a ranch wife.”

“She always talked about how important it was for her to move out to Mormon Row,” he said. “She really liked that. It was a great thing for her.”

Pic 2: The Moulton Homestead before the federal government bought it in 1958. (Courtesy: Steve Moulton)

Ranch Wife And Cow-Belle

Flossie fully embraced ranch life on the T.A. Moulton Ranch for the 11 years she lived there. Harley built the homestead where four of their children, Thomas, Ila, Stephen and Jerald, were born.

“She was more of a homemaker than someone working in the fields,” Steve said. “She could sew, knit, crochet, and all those things. She made my shirts from when I was a little boy until I was in high school. It was always something she enjoyed."

That said, Flossie still helped ranch cattle on the 160-acre homestead. That’s what led her to be one of the 14 founding members of the Jackson Hole Cow-Belles in 1954, along with Martha Hanson, wife of Wyoming governor Cliff Hanson.

Flossie was a lifelong advocate for Wyoming’s ranching and beef industry. She regularly accompanied Harley to meetings of the Wyoming Stockgrowers and the National Beef Council.

“She and my dad would always go to the state conventions of the Stockgrowers Association because the Cow-Belles always met at the same time,” Steve said.

Steve remembered traipsing through Jackson Hole with his mother and siblings on skis made in his grandfather’s carpentry shop, then returning to their home right across from T.A. Moulton Barn, now one of the world's most famous and photographed barn.

“We got to do a lot of fun things there, even though I was pretty small,” he said.

Putting It Behind Them

Flossie had been living on Mormon Row for eight years when the land and most of the structures were sold to the federal government. Steve described it as a decision based on practicality rather than sentimentality.

“My dad and his brother couldn't make a living on that homestead for a family,” he said. “They were offered a reasonable price at that time, and they decided to sell.”

Harley sold the homestead he built for his family. It was relocated to the Triangle Ranch, where it’s still used for lodging.

Meanwhile, the Moultons moved to a small ranch on the South Fork of the Shoshone River near Cody in 1961. Harley and Flossie’s fifth child, David, was born there.

Many people might see leaving the 160-acre homestead, with its breathtaking views and family history, as an agonizing moment for the Moultons. Steve said neither of his parents saw it that way.

“I think both my mom and dad pretty much just put it behind them,” he said. “They always enjoyed going over there and revisiting the homestead, but they were happy in Cody with the decision they had made.”

Always Busy

Moving to Cody didn’t slow Flossie. She organized the Cody Country Cow-Belles in 1971 and became president of the Wyoming Cow-Belles in 1984.

In 1992, she co-wrote the book “Steamboat: Legendary Bucking Horse and the Cowboys Who Rode Him” with her daughter-in-law, Candy Moulton.

After retiring from ranching, Florence and Harley spent their summers in Cody and winters in St. George, Utah.

“I never thought I'd see my dad pick up a golf club, but he did,” Steve said.

When Harley died in 2002, Flossie moved to Riverton to be closer to her only sibling, Ed Woodard. She spent her final years in Plain City, Utah, close to her eldest son, Dan, and his family.

“She did everything she loved until she absolutely could not do it,” Steve said.

A True Wyoming Ranch Girl

Flossie Moulton is survived by her five children, 16 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. She joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while living on Mormon Row and remained a dedicated member for the rest of her life.

Flossie was the last of the generation to build a home and a life along Mormon Row. Even after it transitioned from a homestead to one of the National Park Service’s most iconic places, she held onto that legacy.

Steve recalled a family reunion of sorts when the Park Service agreed to let the Moultons restore the T.A. Moulton Barn in 1994.

“The roof of the north lean-to had caved in, so we got permission to do the restoration and all of us went up there,” he said. “There were a hundred of us, 90-year-old people and babies, rebuilding that roof.”

Steve said his mother took pride in the family legacy at Mormon Row.

He said he hopes people remember Flossie for how much she cared about Wyoming’s history, ranching, and cattlewomen across the state.

“She was a true Wyoming ranch girl, and even though she was born in town, she became a good ranch wife,” he said. “She always had to have a project going. She was making something all the time. Her hands had to be moving, and her mind had to be working.”

A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Aspen Hill Cemetery in Jackson.

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.