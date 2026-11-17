A strange canine has been stalking the Rocky Mountain National Park-Estes Park area in Colorado for weeks, and people are chattering.

Nobody knows for sure what it is. Some say it’s just a big, funny-looking mutt, maybe a German shepherd/blue heeler cross. Others think it could have wolf or coyote DNA.

And some have suggested that its face bears an uncanny resemblance to Yellowstone National Park’s famed Wolf 1090F, which just matched the record for Yellowstone’s oldest wolf ever.

Two biologists told Cowboy State Daily it might be a wolf hybrid, but that’s impossible to tell from just watching a video of the creature.

Quest Pays Off

Estes Park wildlife photographer Kristy Williams told Cowboy State Daily she first started hearing reports and seeing photos of the mystery canine posted online a few weeks ago.

Most of the images were marginal, depicting a canine with upright, pointed ears, a chunky build, and grayish-blue fur.

Williams was determined to track down the creature and get quality photos or videos.

After three weeks of fruitless searching, she got her lucky break early Sunday.

She was driving through Rocky Mountain National Park when she noticed a group of deer that looked alarmed, as if fleeing from something.

“I thought at first maybe they were running from a coyote," she said.

Then the mystery animal appeared.

She had just enough time to pull over, scramble out of her vehicle, and take a few seconds of video. It provides probably the best look yet at the dog, or wolf dog, or whatever it is.

The sighting lasted scant seconds. Williams formatted the video in slow motion to give viewers a better look.

The canine had no interest in hanging around, she said.

“It’s very skittish of people; it was afraid of me,” Williams said.

Chunky And Fluffy

Williams has two Great Pyrenees dogs, which weigh 110 and 130 pounds.

By her estimation, the canine is in roughly in that same size range.

“I would say this animal is pushing 100 pounds,” she said.

She’s spent many hours watching, filming, and photographing Yellowstone wolves and was struck by the animal’s wolf-like characteristics.

"It looks like a wolf, but with shorter legs,” Wiliams said. “It has a wolfie face.”

She agrees with those who say it bears a resemblance to 1090F.

“It definitely appears to be an older animal,” Williams said.

And it looks as if it’s been doing well for itself, she added.

“It looks healthy. It’s really chunky. It’s got a big-fluffy coat for winter,” she said.

When she posted the video on social media, the comment section blew up with people wondering what species it is and reporting their own sightings.

“One of my followers said she was pretty sure that she had seen that exact same animal running around Glen Haven, a town which is just below Estes Park,” Williams said.

‘Unknown’

After viewing Williams’ video, biologists Robert Crabtree and Doug Smith told Cowboy State Daily via text message the animal might be a wolf-dog hybrid.

“Always hard to tell, but the intuitive feel is a wolf-dog hybrid,” said Smith, who led the Yellowstone wolf program for nearly three decades. “The face and thick body are not wolfish. The gait kind of is, so is the coat color, although they can be highly variable. Feels like a hybrid.”

Crabtree said that the animal has wolf-like characteristics.

“It’s certainly hard to say from a single video, but my initial thoughts are that it looks like a wolf, but its legs are too short,” stated Crabtree, the founder, chief scientist, and president of the Yellowstone Ecological Research Center.

“The obvious thing to do is to investigate the area looking for scats, tracks” and other evidence of wolf behavior, he added.

Wolves once ranged throughout Colorado, but were largely extirpated from the state by the 1940s.

The state began reintroducing wolves in December 2023.

Although no established wolf pack has been documented in Rocky Mountain National Park, GPS-collar data show that reintroduced wolves have traveled through parts of the park.

In April 2025, one of the reintroduced wolves, a female with a tracking collar, was found dead inside the park. The National Park Service reported that she died from injuries sustained in an apparent mountain lion attack.

Nailing down the mystery canine’s identity to a scientific certainty will require more evidence, Crabtree said.

“If it’s not seen or heard from again, and without additional verification signs, then it has to be classified as unknown,” he stated.

Mark Heinz can be reached at mark@cowboystatedaily.com.