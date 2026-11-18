The new leaders of the Wyoming Legislature have chosen to give two of its most powerful seats to Rep. Bob Nicholas, of Cheyenne, and Sen. Ogden Driskill, of Devils Tower.

The two Republicans were chosen to chair the House and Senate Appropriations Committees, respectively, the Legislative Service Office announced Wednesday.

They'll oversee edits to the state’s budget and vet every spending proposal.

“I have wanted to do (this) unbelievably, and for a number of reasons,” said Driskill in a Wednesday phone interview. He’s served on the Appropriations Committee before and chaired multiple committees, but this is his first time chairing Appropriations.

“First, we’ve got this battle about ‘what is a conservative’ and how does it work,” he said. “I’ve been two times on Appropriations and been on the end of what really helps Wyoming look at a bright financial future.”

He said he’s excited to be more hands-on in that endeavor.

Driskill said he’s prioritizing keeping Wyoming “fiscally, on a phenomenally good path like we are now.”

He said he wants the state to keep its spending in check but “take care of our government at the same time. I think Wyoming’s in a great spot to do both.”

Driskill has elicited criticism from detractors because of his emphasis on government-backed economic development: grants and incentives to burgeoning industries.

He said his detractors are short-sighted, and the returns on business incentives generally far outweigh the investment.

“Business is a competitive thing,” he said. “It’s not about handouts. It’s about incentives to get businesses to come; and the paybacks are incredible.”

Driskill referenced the tourism and movement Gillette’s Cam-Plex and Casper’s Events Center bring.

Driskill said he’s looking forward to working with Nicholas.

“You know, we’re probably not as close a match as a lot of people think, but Bob’s an open-minded person you can deal with,” said Driskill.

Driskill has said publicly that the Wyoming Business Council – the state’s main government-backed economic development arm – has problems and needs reform, but should not be eliminated.

He said Senate President nominee Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, has a plan with respect to the business council and referred Cowboy State Daily to her.

Nethercott did not immediately return a late-day voicemail on why she chose Driskill as appropriations chair or her plan regarding the Wyoming Business Council.

Driskill has been in the Senate since 2011 and served as its president in 2023-24.

Nicholas

Nicholas’s selection as House Appropriations Chair marks a long-serving chair’s return.

He chaired the committee for seven years, from 2017 through 2024.

When the Wyoming Freedom Caucus performed well in the 2024 primary election and took control of the House, it demoted him to serve as a member on three of its lesser committees, and granted him no chairmanships.

Nicholas has been in the House since 2011.

He did not immediately return a late-day voicemail request for comment.

Nor did House Speaker nominee Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, who selected Nicholas as chair.

Other Big Ones

All committees have an edge and primacy over their own purviews, but some have garnered special attention heading into a particularly industry- and infrastructure-focused legislative session.

Those are the Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee; and the Minerals, Business & Economic Development Committee.

Larsen chose Rep. Lee Filer, R-Cheyenne, to chair the House Corporations Committee, and Rep. Martha Lawley, R-Worland, to chair the Minerals Committee.

Nethercott chose Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, to chair Senate Corporations, and Sen. Jim Anderson, R-Casper, to lead Senate Minerals.

“Well, I got everything I wanted,” said Case, who had wanted to chair Corporations and serve as a member of the Senate Revenue Committee.

“We’re the host committee to the Public Service Commission and we’ve been working on the electricity stuff for a long time,” said Case.

Multiple committees have been working this year to introduce third-party competition to the power grid, to serve high-electricity needs of new and existing businesses.

It’s a delicate business and should be done in a way that doesn’t undercut the average rate-payer, said Case. Though multiple committees have worked on the issue and Filer has announced that the Legislature will gain traction on a bill this winter, Case argued that Corporations is the home committee for that effort.

Filer told Cowboy State Daily he sought the Corporations chairmanship and is pleased to have it.

It's his first time chairing a legislative committee.

"I wanted it, in a way because of all the different power infrastructure issues - everything from that to affordable housing, to registrations on building permits," he said. "So it kind of fits in my wheelhouse."

Filer said he seeks to reduce red tape on home developers so they can make housing more affordable, which may also include working with towns on loosening municipal regulations to allow more tightknit, urban-style development. The ability to build can help stabilize the market, he added.

The energy grid debates matter to him too, he said.

"I know the utilities are a big issue right now with third party generation, and how business can grow," he said.

Utilities and cooperatives are urging thoughtfulness on pending legislation that would give them competitors either outside the energy grid, or grafted into the grid for a fee.

"We kind of need electricity to (grow business), right," said Filer. "Whether it's manufacturing, whether it's new, developmental."

He said it's time for a "deeper dive" into the competition debate or "working with utilities to figure out what those snags are, to the power we need for infrastructure."

Trona, wind, data centers, oil and gas are among the industries clamoring for more and more reliable power.

Minerals

The Minerals Committee oversees minerals law, and it’s the home committee to the Wyoming Business Council.

Anderson is pleased to be chairing Senate Minerals, he said.

“I hope to help the minerals industry with any assistance we can, to improve the drilling and recovery of oil and natural gas in Wyoming,” he said.

As for the business council, “We absolutely need that,” said Anderson.

Lawley said she’s thrilled to chair House Minerals.

“All of (the committees themes are) really important to me. Every bit of it,” she said.

Lawley said she’d like the new governor, Eric Barlow, to be involved in reorganizing the business council in a way that works for him.

“And then we will work alongside, doing our part,” she said. “There’s just kind of this dual role. Of course I’m really glad to be part of the conversation there.”

She emphasizes that she lives in a rural area, and economic development has unique challenges there.

“I’m really excited for the next two years, truly,” said Lawley.

Other Chairs

The other, all-Republican standing committee chairs are:

Sen. Barry Crago, (Buffalo), Senate Judiciary

Sen. Taft Love, (Cheyenne), Senate Revenue

Sen. Jared Olsen (Cheyenne), Senate Education

Sen. Bob Davis (Baggs), Senate Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources

Sen. Stacy Jones (Rock Springs), Senate Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources

Sen. Brian Boner (Douglas), Senate Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs

Sen. Evie Brennan (Cheyenne), Senate Labor, Health & Social Services

Rep. Art Washut (Casper), House Judiciary

Rep. Elissa Campbell (Casper), House Revenue

Rep. McKay Erickson (Afton), House Education

Rep. Dalton Banks (Cowley), House Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water

Rep. Andrew Byron (Jackson), House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources

Rep. Rob Geringer (Cheyenne), House Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs

Rep. Ken Clouston (Gillette), Labor, Health & Social Services

This story has been updated to include a post-publication interview with Lee Filer.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.