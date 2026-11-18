A cold rain swept through Casper on Tuesday night, and then the wind began to howl.

It screamed through parts of town, rattling homes, whipping branches against windows and keeping some residents awake into the wee hours.

By Wednesday morning, people were stepping outside to look for their trash cans and finding plenty of other items missing.

Trampolines lay in crumpled, dilapidated heaps around town. Along Wyoming Boulevard, the remains of a swimming pool hung over a fence. Wooden fences stood with panels missing like gaps in a row of teeth, while barbecue grills and other backyard belongings were scattered about.

For some residents, the damage was considerably worse.

Trees came crashing down, one landing across a pickup truck. A utility pole in Mills leaned over a garage.

Elsewhere, the wind pushed a camper into a parked car.

The storm also knocked out electricity to thousands of customers across central Wyoming, prompting emergency officials to establish a place where residents who depend on powered medical equipment could plug in.

The full extent of the damage was still coming into focus Wednesday, but one thing was clear: Wyoming's windy season has arrived.

A large fallen tree sprawls across a Casper resident's white Ford pickup following Wednesday’s powerful windstorm. (Courtesy JD Holloway)

A large fallen tree sprawls across a Casper resident's white Ford pickup following Wednesday’s powerful windstorm. (Courtesy JD Holloway) Arrow left Arrow right

Trees, Trucks And Flying Coolers

Casper resident JD Holloway found a large tree draped across his white Ford pickup Wednesday morning, its thick trunk resting over the cab and branches tangled around the vehicle.

"Don't know the extent of the damage yet," Holloway said.

He was waiting for All Trees to remove the fallen tree before taking the pickup to a body shop for an estimate.

Elsewhere in Casper, Brandy McDonald said the storm reminded her of tropical storms in Florida.

It was a loud night, she said, with strong winds and branches brushing against her home.

Wednesday morning, she found a tree down at Freden Park, its branches sprawled across a sidewalk and into the street.

Casper resident Shasta Brackett also went for a drive to survey the aftermath.

She expected to find the usual casualties of a Wyoming windstorm: Garbage cans scattered around town.

"There were coolers all over the place," she said.

Brackett said a camper parked in her driveway was pushed into her car. Her husband and a neighbor moved it before she thought to take a picture.

"I think when I saw it I was just in a panic," she said.

In another Casper neighborhood, she saw a cluster of heavy metal residential mailboxes, one of which was yanked from the ground and lay on its side by the others.

A utility pole hangs by its wires above a neighbor’s garage in Mills following Wednesday’s windstorm. (Courtesy Sean McClenahan)

A heavy metal mailbox was knocked onto its side by Wednesday's powerful windstorm. (Courtesy Shasta Brackett) Arrow left Arrow right

Just Another Day In Wyoming

Sean McClenahan, who has lived in the Casper area for 61 years, was getting ready to leave for work around 8 a.m. when he noticed a wire lying on the hillside above his home in Mills.

When he looked up, he saw a wooden utility pole leaning sharply, dangling by its wires above his neighbor's garage.

It was an alarming sight, but McClenahan wasn't overly rattled.

"If it's not blowing more than 30, 40 miles an hour, we all fall down," he joked.

McClenahan has seen plenty of Wyoming windstorms in his six decades around Casper. He's watched trees come down, fences collapse and trampolines take flight.

Last winter, he said, six or seven panels of his own wooden fence blew down.

"If it isn't bolted down, it's probably gonna blow away," he said. "That's a fact of life when you live here."

"The wind's always been blowing trees down and fences down and, you know, trampolines away and all kinds of stuff," he added.

Longtime residents are used to it, he said. "I think it's just another wonderful Wyoming windy day and, you know, hopefully if it blows hard enough, it keeps the population down."

Thousands Lose Power

At the height of Wednesday morning's windstorm, about 8,300 Rocky Mountain Power customers in the Casper area were without electricity, with some of the largest outages reported around Community Park, Glenrock/Deer Creek and Big Muddy.

Crews encountered downed power lines, trees tangled in electrical lines, a broken utility pole and other damaged equipment, said Jona Whitesides, an RMP spokesperson.

"The high winds created hazardous conditions around downed lines and damaged equipment. Crews have been patrolling lines, assessing damage and safely making repairs as conditions allow, while system operators are using switching where possible to safely restore customers," he said. The utility did not provide an estimated time for full restoration.

Natrona County emergency management coordinator Mike Cavalier said the biggest concern with power outages is for the people who rely on essential medical equipment.

"Really, it's the oxygen concentrators and help people need because of that," Cavalier said.

Fortunately, he said, temperatures weren't extreme enough to create major heating or cooling concerns for people without electricity.

On Wednesday morning, Natrona County Emergency Management partnered with the Casper-Natrona County Health Department to establish an emergency power location at 1017 S. Conwell St. in Casper.

Cavalier said the arrangement was intended to help people who needed power for oxygen concentrators and similar equipment while crews worked to restore electricity.

"We're working with the health department on this one," he said.

There had been reports of trees falling onto property, but the county has weathered similar storms before.

"Definitely was windy, that's for darn sure," he said.

Dangerous Highways

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported extreme blow-over risks on several stretches of highway Wednesday morning, restricting travel for lighter, high-profile vehicles.

By 9:09 a.m., WYDOT's road condition reports showed the stretch of Interstate 25 between Glenrock and Casper closed to high-profile vehicles weighing less than 40,000 pounds.

Similar restrictions were in place between Douglas and Glenrock, while other stretches of I-25 carried restrictions for vehicles weighing less than 35,000 pounds.

Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesman Aaron Brown said Wednesday morning he wasn't aware of any vehicle blowovers associated with the storm so far.

Brown explained that the state's weight-based highway restrictions can give motorists a rough idea of just how dangerous the wind has become.

In other words, the higher the weight threshold, the nastier the wind.

Brown said three stretches of Wyoming highway are particularly notorious for blowovers, an area he informally calls the "Iron Triangle."

Those trouble spots include Wyoming Hill south of Cheyenne, the area north of the Bordeaux exit, and Cooper Canyon between Laramie and Arlington.

While gusts reaching 75 mph are dangerous, Brown said they aren't especially surprising for this time of year.

"It's Wyoming," he said, and November is part of the state's windy season.

It Can Always Get Worse

The National Weather Service in Riverton reported wind gusts reaching 70 to 90 mph in the Casper area early Wednesday morning, with some of the strongest winds concentrated in Natrona County.

Elsewhere in central Wyoming, weather stations recorded a 76-mph gust south of Glenrock at 2:14 a.m. and a 77-mph gust south of Deer Creek at 3:40 a.m.

But the strongest confirmed gust within Casper itself had not yet been established.

The state has seen gusts twice as high before, and in December 2025 a staggering 144-mph gust was recorded atop Mount Coffin in Lincoln County, making it one of the strongest ever documented in the state.

The wind was so powerful that the sensor stopped reporting readings immediately afterward, leading meteorologists to suspect an instrument failure.

Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day said the reading appeared legitimate, although measuring wind atop an 11,000-foot mountain is considerably different from measuring it in a populated area.

"You have to compare apples to apples with wind gusts," Day said at that time.

That same storm produced a 123-mph gust in Red Canyon near Lander and a 92-mph gust at Lander's Hunt Field Airport.

Even the 144-mph gust wasn't a record. The National Weather Service identified a 165-mph gust recorded on Mount Coffin in February 2017 as the highest documented for western and central Wyoming.

Pinedale photographer Dave Bell witnessed the December storm whipping enormous plumes of snow off the mountains, some stretching an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 feet.

"Unbelievable stuff," Bell said.





Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.