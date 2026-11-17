A 23-year-old Laramie man who pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl in New Mexico has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, but not before allegedly trying to engineer an old-fashioned jailbreak with a piece of shower drain, a sawed window bar and bedsheets tied together.

Investigators say Michael Collins Guenzel also talked about crawling through ceiling tiles, attacking deputies to steal their keys, and even taking a fellow inmate hostage to negotiate his way out of the Albany County Detention Center.

None of those schemes resulted in a successful escape.

Guenzel was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson in Cheyenne after pleading guilty to eight federal charges involving the sexual exploitation of a child, receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, and traveling across state lines with the intent to engage in illegal sexual conduct with a minor.

The federal case began when a Wyoming probation officer was trying to figure out whether Guenzel had been traveling outside the state without permission. When the officer examined Guenzel's cellphone, he found Snapchat conversations involving a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators eventually uncovered sexually explicit images and videos the girl had sent Guenzel, along with other child sexual-abuse material stored on his phone.

He pleaded guilty July 10 to eight charges. Prosecutors agreed to drop a ninth charge as part of his plea agreement.

Johnson imposed concurrent prison terms, meaning Guenzel will serve 30 years rather than having the sentences stacked on top of one another. He also faces 10 years of supervised release after prison.

Guenzel filed a notice of appeal the same day he was sentenced.

Cellphone Fight

Before pleading guilty, Guenzel's defense attorneys made a substantial effort to keep the cellphone evidence out of court.

The argument centered on whether Verner had the legal authority to search the contents of Guenzel's phone without first obtaining a warrant.

Guenzel had signed a probation agreement allowing searches of his person, property, residence, vehicle and personal effects.

His attorney, assistant federal public defender P. Craig Silva, argued that the agreement did not authorize the warrantless examination of his cellphone's digital contents.

The defense wanted the evidence discovered through the initial search, along with evidence subsequently obtained through search warrants, excluded from the federal prosecution.

Prosecutors disagreed.

They pointed to Guenzel's probation conditions, his history of compliance problems and the circumstances that prompted Verner's investigation.

Those problems stretched back years.

A government filing describes probation violations in November 2023 for failing to follow directives and another violation in April 2024 involving dishonesty about employment, education and treatment.

The latter resulted in a two-day jail sanction.

Johnson held a suppression hearing June 17, 2026, and denied Guenzel's motion June 23.

Guenzel entered his guilty plea a little more than two weeks later.

A separate July filing by his court-appointed conservators says he intended to challenge the suppression ruling after sentencing.

A Bedsheet Getaway

While housed at the Albany County Detention Center in Laramie, he allegedly developed an escape plan involving a metal bar, a makeshift saw and a rope fashioned from blankets and bedsheets.

On New Year's Day 2026, an inmate told Albany County Sheriff's Sgt. Richard Larimer that Guenzel and another inmate had obtained a large piece of metal.

Guenzel, the inmate claimed, was using it to saw through a bar covering his cell window.

He allegedly asked the inmate to stand in front of the cell door to block the surveillance camera's view while he worked.

Larimer and Deputy Alex Salcedo searched the jail's D-pod, where Guenzel was housed.

Under the door of the cell, deputies discovered a piece of metal measuring about 10½ inches long and 3 inches wide. They also found shallow saw marks on the bars of the cell's window,

The window bar in an adjacent cell had deeper marks, shows court records, going about an inch into the metal.

Investigators learned from another inmate that Guenzel obtained the metal from a shower drain.

Guenzel intended to saw through the window bar, break the window and lower himself from the second floor of the jail to the street using blankets and bedsheets tied together, the affidavit says.

After waiving his Miranda rights, Guenzel acknowledged knowing the metal was hidden beneath his cell door and admitted that he had possessed it at times.

He also acknowledged concealing the metal from deputies.

Guenzel admitted discussing escape plans, including the possibility of taking a deputy hostage, the affidavit says.

He remained in custody, facing federal sentencing.

Trouble At UW

In August 2022, Guenzel was working as a custodian at the University of Wyoming when a key card and a set of mechanical keys disappeared.

The keys provided access to locked offices and rooms inside the Engineering, Education and Research Building on the university's Laramie campus.

University of Wyoming Police Detective Andrew Vielhak investigated.

During an interview Aug. 30, Guenzel admitted taking the building manager's key card and keys from an office sometime onAug. 25 or Aug. 26, a sworn affidavit says.

He told investigators he intentionally took them to access locked areas of the building.

Over the following days, Guenzel used the keys to enter multiple offices and rooms, taking electronic equipment and other property, investigators wrote.

Among the missing items were four iPhone SE smartphones, an Apple Watch, an iPad Air, another iPad accessory, a drawing tablet, additional smartphones and computer equipment.

Investigators also listed a cash deposit envelope containing $245.

The estimated value of the stolen property totaled approximately $3,575.

The investigation uncovered another problem.

Guenzel had also taken a University of Wyoming procurement credit card belonging to staff in the building's business office and attempted unauthorized purchases totaling approximately $950, the affidavit says.

Vielhak reviewed surveillance footage showing Guenzel carrying out the activities described in the investigation.

Prosecutors filed a felony theft charge in Albany County District Court in November 2022, along with allegations involving unauthorized credit card use.

As a result, he was sentenced to four years of probation in December 2022. A routine probation check years later, as part of the burglary case, ultimately uncovered the Snapchat conversations that led to his federal conviction and 30-year-prison sentence.

Family Left Cleaning Up

In a July 23, 2026, annual report filed in Albany County District Court, Guenzel's parents described years of difficulties managing their son's affairs, including problems with employment, education, housing and finances.

They reported that Guenzel had told them he was enrolled in classes at the University of Wyoming, but when they checked they learned he had dropped out.

They also described a string of short-lived jobs. None lasted more than a week or two.

With their son facing a lengthy prison sentence, they decided to empty his apartment and discontinue his health insurance.

They described an apartment in such poor condition that the smell was noticeable before anyone opened the door.

Dishes containing old food were left throughout the rooms. The kitchen sink was filled with dirty dishes and foul water.

Personal belongings, food and other items covered the floors so thoroughly that portions of the flooring couldn't be seen, the report says.

The couple removed seven or eight large garbage bags filled with blankets from the one-bedroom apartment.

Three Decades

On Monday, Guenzel also received 240 months for receiving child sexual abuse material and 120 months for possessing it.

All sentences run concurrently.

The court imposed 10 years of supervised release, with conditions including sex offender registration, treatment and restrictions on contact with minors.

The judge recommended that he serve his sentence at FCI Englewood in Colorado or FCI Marion in Illinois, with consideration given to sex offender treatment programs.

Guenzel was assessed $5,800 in mandatory federal assessments and penalties. The court left restitution open for 90 days.

His notice of appeal was filed on the day he was sentenced, and the 10th Circuit docketed the matter the following morning.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.