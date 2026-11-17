The Sublette County Commission overturned a building permit for billionaire Joe Ricketts’ proposed Confluence resort on Tuesday, handing Bondurant residents a victory in their appeal but leaving the property’s resort zoning to a separate hearing in February.

The county issued a permit in late September for a 94,141-square-foot resort at Jackson Fork Ranch — a scaled-down replacement for a proposed 230,011-square-foot Homestead Resort.

Neighbors appealed the permit’s issuance Oct. 21, arguing the ranch had not met a condition of its 2021 rezoning — substantial development that was supposed to occur within two years.

Commissioners voted 3-2 on Oct. 6 to begin the process of terminating the property’s recreational-service zoning. They declined to decide that question Tuesday, setting a contested-case hearing for Feb. 9, 2027.

What Counts As Development?

John Graham, a Jackson attorney representing Jackson Fork Ranch, said the ranch continued to invest in the project after former county planner Dennis Fordstrom determined in 2023 that it had met the substantial-development requirement.

The ranch relied on that determination when it shelved the Homestead proposal and put together the smaller Confluence project, he said.

“We were told we met that threshold,” Graham said. “The board didn’t object at the time.”

Graham cited $1.9 million spent between the withdrawal of the Homestead proposal and the issuance of the Confluence permit. He also said the ranch spent $5.6 million buying and refurbishing Pinedale Suites and another $2.5 million developing a four-plex in Pinedale.

Those investments were intended to satisfy another condition of the rezoning — to provide employee housing.

To Graham, the spending shows the ranch continued to move the project forward in reliance on the county’s word.

“They relied on Sublette County’s word when they made those decisions,” he said. “Every step of the way, we were relying on Sublette County’s word. And Sublette County’s word is consistent with the regulations. Regulations don’t require vertical building. They require significant investment, not actual vertical building.

"That’s what we’re asking you to recognize here today,” Graham continued. "We have consistently invested in moving this project forward based on Sublette County’s word. To pull the permit would be to go back on Sublette County’s word. Period."

Graham also filed motions to intervene in the case, which were granted unanimously, but challenged the standing of the Bondurant neighbors who filed an appeal of The Confluence’s building permit.

Graham said prior court rulings have already shown that Ricketts’ neighbors don’t have standing to legally challenge anything related to the development.

“That’s a reality of standing in the United States,” he said. “That’s the way our courts work. They don’t have standing to bring this appeal.”

Beware The ‘Lawyerama’

Jackson attorney Leah Schwartz, representing Ricketts' Bondurant neighbors, told commissioners the arguments presented by Graham contending her clients have no standing are “nonsense” and warned that a contested hearing risks turning into a “lawyerama,” one with “crazy” fees and resources.

“This is going to be good for the legal profession, you know, all of us Jackson lawyers,” she said. “I can tell you it’s not going to be great for this board and the citizens of Sublette County.”

Graham’s arguments that homeowners living in the area shouldn’t be party to the forthcoming contested case should make everyone pause, she added.

“When is the public not allowed to participate in a zone-change proceeding?” she asked. “The answer is never. The public always has an interest in zoning. It’s a legislative decision, and my clients represent some of those concerned citizens.”

Schwartz said a contested case is not even needed.

“You don’t need a contested case for a zoning decision,” she said. “You don’t need a contested case for a permit appeal.”

Schwartz’s clients are just contending that the permit was improperly issued and should be reversed.

“The reason for that is the planning administrator had before her a record that showed nothing about substantial development,” Schwartz said. “All signs pointed to the contrary.”

Terminate The Zoning Now

Schwartz also urged commissioners to terminate the zoning during Tuesday’s hearing, since that hearing had been properly noticed and all parties were present.

“There’s no reason to delay the inevitable on this,” she said, arguing that Ricketts’ team has not shown any substantial development occurred. “Even today, what have you heard to show substantial development? Please ask Mr. Graham, what did your client place or make upon the ground? That’s the definition of development in your regulations.”

Graham has shown no utilities or buildings placed within the two-year timeframe, Schwartz said.

“Nada,” she said, adding that anything else is just a distraction from the issues at hand.

“Substantial development facts are just flat-out missing here,” Schwartz said.

Fordstrom’s finding in 2023 was simply a mistake, she added, one that supports her clients’ position.

“Look at what the letter says,” Schwartz said. “I determine you substantially developed the property because you paid a lawyer, because you paid an architect, because you paid these people, consultants and stuff. That’s not stuff on the ground, so it’s a mistake.”

People make mistakes, she said.

“The law recognizes even county employees, bless their hearts, are entitled to make mistakes,” she said. “That doesn’t mean you all, as a board, are bound by what that mistaken staff person determined.”

No To Terminating Zoning

Graham argued that his client had relied on Fordstrom’s finding before moving forward with expensive investments, but added that what is really before the commission is just determining whether the zoning somehow automatically reverted.

“It never did," Graham said. “You absolutely have to have a hearing where the zoning reverts.”

Because there was no such hearing, the Planning Department’s permit was properly issued, Graham said.

“The planning department had no independent obligation to trigger some sort of investigation,” he said.

Even if they had such an obligation, Graham added, there was no way to have revoked the zone prior to the deadline for issuing the building permit, given the timeframes required for the public notices involved.

“That should be the end of your analysis here today,” Graham said, adding that anything else would be an “unconstitutional taking.”

“I think what’s really important here today is that the parcel is zoned RS1 right now,” he said. “It was zoned RS1 when the permit was issued and does not revert to A1 until there’s a hearing and there’s an actual determination as to whether substantial development occurred.”

Ultimately, commissioners rejected Graham’s argument that the neighbors lacked standing and denied his motion for summary judgment in Ricketts’ favor.

They also declined to immediately terminate the property’s RS-1 zoning, but did formally reverse the building permit issued in September.

The rest of the parties’ arguments will await a Feb. 9 contested hearin

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.