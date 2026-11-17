A Wyoming coal producer is planning to relocate a stretch of Wyoming Highway 450 in southern Campbell County so it can eventually mine the coal beneath it.

Thunder Basin Coal Company, a subsidiary of Core Natural Resources, operates the Black Thunder Mine near Wright, one of the largest surface coal mines in the country.

Scott Taylor, district engineer for the Wyoming Department of Transportation, told Cowboy State Daily in an email that the department has committed to the relocation and approved Thunder Basin Coal Company’s preliminary proposal.

The relocated six-mile section would begin at Reno Junction, where Highway 450 meets Wyoming Highway 59 south of Wright, and run east.

The Black Thunder Mine near wright is one of the largest surface coal mines in North America. (Cowboy State Daily)

Few Details

While Taylor said WYDOT has committed to the relocation and will assist with Thunder Basin Coal Company’s plans, the department is still short on details.

“WYDOT has not seen any design plans to date,” Taylor said. “The project has been in the works for a few years with different timelines. Right now, I believe the timeline is in the next few years.”

Taylor said the estimated cost has not yet been shared with WYDOT and the department will review plans and designs when they are submitted by the company.

“Right now, Black Thunder is in the process of going through the consultant selection process with WYDOT's Engineering Services program,” Taylor said.

WYDOT has also not been provided an estimate on the value of the coal beneath the highway, Taylor said.

Core Natural Resources did not respond to Cowboy State Daily’s request for comment.

Moving Roads

Moving a highway to reach coal is not unprecedented in Wyoming.

In 2023, the Kemmerer coal mine sought to move a 2.71-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 30 about a half-mile north to reach more than 9 million tons of coal.

The Legislature had already put up half of the $30 million cost in 2018, and the mine’s owner was to cover the rest, but the owner stopped the project in 2024 because of declining demand.

But Campbell County has seen multiple road relocations for coal mining carried through to completion.

In November 2022, WYDOT opened the relocated 4.35-mile stretch of Highway 59 so the Eagle Butte Coal Mine could expand into the old roadway.

Then, in 2024, Campbell County also relocated part of Bishop Road near the Belle Ayr Mine south of Gillette, a $17 million project that opened up nearly 90 million tons of coal.

‘Kind of a Common Thing’

Campbell County Commissioner Scott Clem told Cowboy State Daily on Monday that, while he wasn’t familiar with Thunder Basin Coal Company’s proposal, it seems to fit that same pattern.

“Moving roads is kind of a common thing around here,” Clem said. “But as for this particular road project, I don’t have a lot of answers.”

Clem said he expects the county will be notified of the plans and how they could affect commutes for the many mine workers who drive in from Crook and Weston counties.

“I’m certain there will be some kind of disruption,” Clem said. “I know that when these projects have gone on in the past, every effort is made to try to mitigate that. I don’t anticipate it’ll be any different here.”

Michael Moore, director of the Campbell County public works department, told Cowboy State Daily in an email that he also did not have any information on the project.

Moore forwarded Cowboy State Daily an email from Kevin Geis, director of the Campbell County Roads and Bridges Department, who wrote that he heard talk of the project a couple of years ago but nothing since.

“Unless they move west of the RR tracks and mess with the Hilight Road connections to WY 450, it won’t affect us except maybe for some traffic volumes,” Geis said.



Emma Jane Jackson can be reached at emma@cowboystatedaily.com.