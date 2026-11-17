Mario Lozoya was on his last delivery of the day Friday when he called his fiancée, Andrea Kennis, to tell her he'd be home soon.

Kennis was on her lunch break at work. Before hanging up, she told him she loved him and to drive safely, something she said to him nearly every day.

It would be their last conversation.

Lozoya, 29, of Rock Springs, and 19-year-old Lilliani Michelle "Lilli" Tauaalo Serawop of Fort Duchesne, Utah, were killed in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 191 north of Rock Springs on Friday.

The crash left two families grieving, including Kennis and her young daughter, who had come to know Lozoya as Dad.

"I talked to him one hour prior," Kennis told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday. "The last words I said were, 'I love you. Drive safe.'"

The couple had been together five years and were planning to marry next summer.

Now, Kennis is trying to come to terms with losing the man with whom she was building a life.

"I'm still trying to process how or why this happened," she said.

Mario Lozoya enjoys an outing with his stepdaughter near a waterfall. (Courtesy: Andrea Kennis)

The Crash

The collision happened near mile marker 33 on U.S. Highway 191, north of Rock Springs.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported that a northbound Jeep crossed completely into the southbound lane and struck Lozoya's van head-on. Both drivers died.

The Highway Patrol listed driver inattention or fatigue as possible contributing factors. The circumstances leading to the collision have not been conclusively established publicly.

Lozoya was working as a delivery driver for D&E Ventures, a FedEx contractor, and was headed home after completing his route, Kennis said.

When she arrived home from work, she expected him to already be there.

Instead, she found an empty house.

She checked Life360, a location-sharing app the couple used, and saw that his phone had been in the Eden area for about an hour and a half.

Around that time, someone from Lozoya's workplace began trying to reach her.

A woman from the company's human-resources department called and said she needed to speak with Kennis immediately. She and her husband soon arrived at the house and told her Lozoya had been in a serious accident.

Kennis' mother rushed over and drove her and her daughter to the hospital.

Within about five or 10 minutes of arriving, Kennis said, the coroner came out and told them Lozoya had died.

She said she was later told that "when the car hit, it punctured his aorta, and that it caused him to pass away immediately.”

Mario Lozoya smiles alongside his fiancée, Andrea Kennis, and her daughter in a family selfie. (Courtesy: Andrea Kennis)

'He Stepped Up'

For Kennis, the loss means adjusting to life without the man who helped raise her daughter, shared household responsibilities and was supposed to become her husband.

The couple met five years ago while working at a Domino's Pizza in Green River.

Kennis had started working in management, and Lozoya was one of the delivery drivers.

"It was his eyes, his personality, of how caring he was. He accepted my daughter as if she was his own," she said.

"He was there and he stepped up to be a stepdad," she said.

The family first lived together in Green River before moving to Rock Springs when Lozoya took a different job.

Kennis described him as calm, respectful and funny, with a corny sense of humor that could make ordinary days entertaining.

"He was very loving. He was caring. He was very supportive," she said. "He would give like the shirt off his back if anybody needed it."

On his days off, Lozoya might cook breakfast, play video games or spend time with their daughter. He and Kennis would clean the house, prepare meals and play games together as a family.

Every Sunday, he drove Kennis to work and picked her up afterward.

One of their daily habits was checking in with each other when they got home.

"The biggest thing was the first thing that came out of our mouths was, how was your day?" she said.

Plans For The Future

Lozoya and Kennis had set their wedding date for July 17, 2027.

They also hoped to expand their family and were looking forward to building a future together.

Among the memories she treasures is a trip the couple took in June, their first time camping together in five years.

It rained, and they hadn't prepared as well as they might have liked.

Still, they enjoyed themselves.

"It was definitely fun," Kennis said. "We made the most of that out of it."

She remembers those kinds of experiences as much as the bigger milestones.

Lozoya was someone who valued honesty and respect, she said, and whose personality was a big part of their household.

She hopes the tragedy encourages other motorists to be cautious, particularly on highways where vehicles are traveling at high speeds.

For both families, the consequences are permanent.

Lilliani Michelle “Lilli” Tauaalo Serawop, 19, of Fort Duchesne, Utah, was killed Friday when the Jeep she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a van on U.S. Highway 191 north of Rock Springs. (Courtesy Hullinger Mortuary)

Two Families Grieving

While Kennis and her daughter are mourning Lozoya in Rock Springs, Serawop's family is also facing the loss of a young woman whose life ended in the same crash.

Authorities have not publicly established a final cause of the collision.

Serawop was a coach with Mei Langi Volleyball Club, which shared a tribute to her.

"What was supposed to be another exciting season together has now become a time of sadness and reflection," the club wrote. "She was more than just a coach. She was someone who was willing to give her time, share her knowledge, and be part of something special for our young athletes."

The club described her death as a heartbreaking loss for its volleyball family and expressed condolences to her relatives, friends and everyone who knew her.

Remembering Mario

Since Friday, Kennis said family, friends and community members have been reaching out to help.

The family is now trying to cover funeral expenses while also managing the financial responsibilities Kennis and Lozoya shared.

"Financially, it's a struggle because we both, you know, we built a life for five years, and we have a lot of bills and debt," she said.

A fundraiser has been established to help the family with funeral expenses and other needs.

Kennis said the support has been appreciated as the family works to arrange a celebration of his life.

For now, she is trying not to think too far into the future.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time," she said.

More than anything, Kennis wants people to remember Lozoya for his kindness, loyalty, humor and the role he played in her daughter's life.

"She didn't look at him just more like a stepdad," she said. "She looked at him as if he was her real dad."

Now, Kennis said, they're both trying to understand how someone who was such a central part of their everyday lives could be gone so suddenly.

"I just miss him," she said.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.