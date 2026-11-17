After Wyoming’s Republican Gov.-elect Eric Barlow’s decision to nominate a Democrat for attorney general hit national headlines Tuesday, state senators tasked with confirming or denying the nominee gave mixed reviews to Cowboy State Daily.

Three of the 15 Republican state senators Cowboy State Daily reached Tuesday were hard nays. One was skeptical that the nominee could overcome his party affiliation.

One said he knows the nominee, Walter Eggers, well and will vote yes.

Eight said being a Democrat isn’t an instant disqualifier and they’d study the nominee going into the vote; and one gave blanket statements about wanting to protect Wyoming’s energy industry.

Barlow nominated Eggers as attorney general last week.

Eggers needs at least 16 ayes in the Wyoming Senate to clear confirmation in January. The chamber comprises 29 Republicans and two Democrats.

Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, is one of three nays so far.

“I know that I won’t vote to confirm a Democrat,” he told Cowboy State Daily. “I’m floored that (Barlow) did it.”

McKeown added, “I think we all run around and say we’re the reddest state in the nation. I’m not sure that’s true anymore.”

The Yes Vote

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, told Cowboy State Daily he’s worked with Eggers on rewriting Wyoming’s corporate laws, and will vote to confirm him.

“We used to consider the person more than the party,” said Case. “I have gotten a couple nasty emails telling me I should not possibly confirm Walter Eggers – whom I know very well.”

Case said he has no doubts about Eggers’ “legal acumen” and “intense professionalism.” He said he also doesn’t doubt that Eggers will defend Wyoming’s court-challenged abortion ban with fidelity.

Case opposed that ban and called it poorly written, but he emphasized that the AG is tasked with defending the state’s laws.

About Eggers

On the one hand, Eggers is an attorney of 29 years who spent 25 of those representing the traditional energy sector for Holland & Hart.

By all accounts so far, he’s a well-reputed lawyer.

Matt Micheli, a former state GOP chair who worked with Eggers for years, called the man “one of the smartest, best lawyers I've ever known and ever had the opportunity to work with," and “a fantastic pick for the state of Wyoming.”

On the other hand, Eggers is a lifelong Democrat who has given thousands of dollars to Democratic causes and candidates, which includes donations to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Numerically, Wyoming remained the reddest state in the nation at least as recently as 2024, when it gave President Donald Trump a higher vote share than any other state. Its share of registered Democratic voters runs about 11%, but the Democratic vote in statewide races has tended closer to 22% throughout the past decade.

Sens. Laura Taliaferro Pearson (Kemmerer) and Tim French (Ralston) were the other two nays. They gave interviews similar to McKeown’s.

“I don’t think he’s going to stand for the conservative principles of Wyoming … the traditional principles that Wyoming was built on,” said Pearson.

French said, “I think (the nominee) should be a conservative Republican.”

The Freedom Caucus Blast

Senate President nominee Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, did not return a Tuesday morning request for comment by publication. Senate Majority Floor Leader Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, also did not comment by publication.

Senate Vice President nominee Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep, said he’d put person over party.

“Some of these jobs, really, the partisanship really shouldn’t figure into them,” said Cooper. “And people are making a lot more of it than it has to be. If he’s the right person for the job, I’m OK with that. If he’s not, my vote will go the other way.”

The State Freedom Caucus Network, which is the national umbrella group to the populist-Republican Wyoming Freedom Caucus, blasted a message Tuesday urging people to call Nethercott and stop Eggers’ confirmation.

“I don’t think any of us are ready to bow to the will of the Freedom Caucus,” said Cooper. “They’ve kind of negated themselves in Wyoming. And that’s OK.”

Freedom Caucus-aligned candidates largely lost their House seats and other election bids in the Aug. 18 primary. No publicly identifying Freedom Caucus members were elected to the Senate this cycle.

Some Open-Mindedness Here

At least two state senators who lean socially conservative voiced open-mindedness about Eggers.

“I’m going to be doing some more investigating before I make up my mind,” said Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Torrington.

She said being a Democrat isn’t an instant disqualifier, noting that some of the commissions and boards for which the Senate confirms members have positions reserved strictly for Democrats. But she reiterated her wish to investigate Eggers.

Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, said he wouldn’t disqualify Eggers simply for being a Democrat – in part because of his favorable view of former Democratic AG Pat Crank.

Crank serves on the Wyoming Transportation Commission “and I can tell you, he’s a pretty conservative, quality person, from what I know of him. And I know him fairly well.”

Crank served under former Gov. Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who runs moderate.

Kolb said he doesn’t know Eggers and will “actively listen” to his vetting interview before deciding his vote.

The Skeptic

Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, echoed Steinmetz’s and Kolb’s desire to study Eggers but added, “it doesn’t help that he’s a Democrat.”

Boner said he wants to question Eggers on how the latter would defend Wyoming’s anti-abortion laws, its school-choice programs, and generally “the state’s position on important matters.”

“I think he’d have to satisfy a pretty robust set of questions, at least from me, in order to earn my vote,” said Boner.

Also Open-Minded

Six more current and incoming senators said they’d study the person and don’t consider Democratic affiliation an instant disqualifier. Those are:

Sen. Evie Brennan (Cheyenne)

Sen. Taft Love (Cheyenne)

Sen.-elect Melissa Butcher (Sheridan)

Sen. Gary Crum (Laramie)

Sen. Jim Anderson (Casper)

Sen.-elect RJ Kost (Powell)

Butcher said she’s not familiar with the state senators’ tendencies yet, but it seems to be “a pragmatic group that is interested in what’s best for the people of Wyoming.”

She said she wants to appoint the person who can do the job well – saying that’s a practice she’s picked up in small business.

Blanket Statement

Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, said he’d have to know more about Eggers, adding that he doesn’t know the nominee or his background.

In response to a question about whether Dockstader could confirm a Democrat if he were otherwise qualified, Dockstader said in a text message, “I want that position defending the mineral-based economy that maintains Wyoming’s economic strength.”

Eggers told Cowboy State Daily in a prior interview that he didn’t have to reconcile his Democratic affiliation with his long career of representing the energy sector, and has been “tremendously honored” to represent the industry.

“I believe very strongly that those companies are the lifeblood of our state’s economy, and have been for as long as I’ve been practicing law – and long before that as well,” he said.

Recent History

Wyoming governors have crossed party lines with AG picks in recent history.

Democratic Gov. Mike Sullivan chose longtime Republican politician Joseph Meyer as his AG, and Meyer served from 1987-1995.

In 2010, then Gov.-elect Matt Mead, a Republican, chose former Democratic legislator Greg Phillips.

Now a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals judge, Phillips told Cowboy State Daily last week that because the state appoints rather than elects its AG the position is more insulated from political forces than in electing states.

That didn't stop a wave of Tuesday reactions by national outlets and commentators, including Virginia-based writer Shawn Fleetwood of The Federalist.

"Cowboy Staters have two options: They can either make their voices heard, pressure their lawmakers to defeat Eggers’ nomination, and demand someone better; or they can remain complacent and entrust a Democrat to defend their laws. The choice is theirs," he wrote.

The Legislature convenes for session Jan. 12.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.