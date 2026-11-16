Gov. Mark Gordon took no action Monday on WE Soda’s request for $12.9 million from the Wyoming Energy Dominance Fund after the company announced mass layoffs over the next two years earlier this month.

Before agreeing to grant the company taxpayer funds, Gordon said in a Monday statement that he asked the Wyoming Energy Authority to conduct an expedited study of how shifting global trends are affecting trona production and what those changes could mean for Sweetwater County and the state.

“WE Soda’s recent announcement may be a symptom of larger trends that are affecting the markets for Wyoming’s trona mining industry,” Gordon said in the statement. “The conversation has changed, as a whole, from when this WEDF application was first submitted.”

‘Overall Conditions’

WE Soda CEO Alasdair Warren told Cowboy State Daily in September that cheap Chinese soda ash had upended global export markets, leaving every ton of Wyoming soda ash exported unprofitable.

After the company announced it would cut 350 jobs, Sen. John Barrasso pinned the blame squarely on China.

“The cause is clear: it's Communist China,” Barrasso said during a Nov. 10 Senate hearing. “They’re rigging the market against our producers.”

While Sen.-elect Harriet Hageman previously told Cowboy State Daily that Union Pacific’s monopoly and high transport prices were also hurting Wyoming’s trona industry, U.S. Rep.-elect Chuck Gray echoed Barrasso’s focus on China.

“China's illegal actions cost us Wyoming jobs and has led to WE Soda's decision,” Gray told Cowboy State Daily in a Nov. 10 email.

Gordon did not mention China by name in his statement, but the study he ordered will examine the changing global economics of the trona industry.

“Before committing state severance tax resources, we need to have a better understanding of what the overall conditions this critical industry is facing, and what the future may look like,” Gordon said.

‘Proud He’s My Governor’

Marshal Cummings, president of United Steelworkers Local 13214, which represents WE Soda’s Wyoming workers, took to social media last week to urge people to submit public comments asking Gordon not to grant the company the funds.

Cummings told Cowboy State Daily on Monday that Gordon’s decision to hold off on the money until a more thorough analysis was complete is an example of good governance in action.

“It’s a display of leadership that actually is what leadership should look like,” Cummings said. “Companies don’t have a soul and they don’t have a vote.”

This isn’t the first time Cummings has said Gordon has been an ally to union workers. He also commended Gordon for vetoing House Bill 178 in March, which would have barred public employers like school districts from automatically deducting union dues from employees’ paychecks.

“Gov Gordon came through with HB178 and he’s coming through again for the working people of this state,” Cummings said. “I’m super proud that he’s my governor.”

Cummings said that he’s hoping to see broader changes overall, saying that America is overdue for a “political revolution” that uplifts the working class.

“Actually listening to everybody not just a select few people, the country’s kind of lost sight of that,” Cummings said. “Oftentimes they cater to the very tip top when the rest of us are just trying to have a house and buy food.”

Cummings said Gov.-elect Eric Barlow has big shoes to fill when he succeeds Gordon at the start of 2027, but so far he’s optimistic about Barlow’s leadership potential.

“Just from my interactions with Gov. Barlow, I think he’s a good man,” Cummings said. “I shared a breakfast with him when he was on the campaign trail and we prayed over our food together. That’s what I want to see my governor do.”

'Sense of Urgency’

Amy Edmonds, Gordon’s communications director, told Cowboy State Daily on Monday afternoon that there was no exact timeline for when the Wyoming Energy Authority would finish the analysis Gordon called for, but she hopes to see it resolved before he leaves office.

“The WEA has a sense of urgency about this,” Edmonds said. “It’s their desire to get this done before the Legislature adjourns.”

WE Soda wasn’t the only project being considered for Wyoming Energy Dominance Fund money.

The other two projects are Nucleon Fuel’s proposed Fort Union Uranium Conversion Facility in Campbell County, with a $20 million award recommendation, and Williams’ Flat Top Compressor Station Project in Carbon County, with a $15 million recommendation.

Edmonds said the WEA plans to share more about Gordon’s decisions on the other two projects soon.

Emma Jane Jackson can be reached at emma@cowboystatedaily.com.