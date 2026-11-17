A Cheyenne-based federal judge ruled Monday that a jury should decide whether a Gillette family’s passionate advocacy against a library director who allowed sexually explicit books and LGBTQ themes into the children’s section breached that library director’s rights.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson’s order denies the request of Hugh, Susan and Kevin Bennett to dismiss a civil lawsuit against them before letting it go to trial.

Terri Lesley, who served for a decade as director of the Campbell County Library System before the library board fired her in the summer of 2023, sued the Bennetts that September.

Johnson decided the case poses enough valid questions for a jury to go to trial on four civil claims, including two that assert the Bennetts acted so closely with county officials they can be held liable as government officials despite being private citizens.

First, The Saga

In June 2021, the library published a post on its Facebook page saying “June is pride and Rainbow Book Month, and recommending LGBTQ+ books. This sparked a controversy which soon revealed multiple sexually and socially charged books in the children’s and teen’s sections of the library.

Hugh, Susan and Kevin Bennett were among the most outspoken residents against the books and ultimately against Lesley.

They targeted many books, including “Sex is a Funny Word” by Corey Silverberg, which discusses gender and sexual identity , attraction, sex, masturbation and consent. Written for 8- to 11-year-olds and LGBTQ-affirming, it depicts and describes female and male genitalia with text and cartoon pictures.

It depicts (though not explicitly) a cartoon character who is 8 1/2 years old masturbating in a bathtub.

“You may have discovered that touching some parts of your body, especially the middle parts, can make you feel warm and tingly,” the book reads. “Grown-ups call this kind of touch masturbation. Masturbation is when we touch ourselves, usually our middle parts, to get that warm and tingly feeling.”

The librarian repeatedly resisted moving targeted books to the adults’ section, telling county officials that doing so would violate the First Amendment.

Court documents say some or all of the Bennetts:

worked closely with some Campbell County Commission and library board members to bring change,

protested at public meetings,

challenged books,

published articles about the controversy in their automotive business magazine,

opposed a transgender magician’s scheduled performance at the library in July 2021,

posted billboards accusing the library of child indoctrination,

started a Wyoming chapter of Mass Resistance,

and tried to have Lesley arrested for peddling obscenity.

Ultimately the special prosecutor tasked with reviewing the books for obscenity said “one would be hard pressed” to prove in criminal court that they appeal to the prurient interest when taken as a whole under community standards – the legal test for obscenity.

Plus, the books might have scientific value, and Wyoming law exempts librarians from being prosecuted for obscenity in the course of their duties, the prosecutor decided.

But after the library board saw turnover around 2022, the pressure increased, and Lesley was fired the next year.

She sued Campbell County also. The county settled that case, resulting in a $700,000 payout to Lesley.

Interlocking Sprockets Of Law

Lesley alleges the Bennetts, motivated by discriminatory animus for the LGBTQ community, conspired to deprive her of her 14th Amendment rights, that they sought to violate the First Amendment and hinder her ability to perform her job, that they conspired in doing so, and that they intentionally inflicted emotional distress on her.

Johnson’s task at this stage in the case was to review the evidence, decide whether it left valid questions for the jury to decide on those claims, and review the evidence in a light more favorable to Lesley, since she’s the one filing suit.

The Bennetts argued that their comments and intense advocacy were opinion, and protected speech.

Johnson can’t dig into that argument at this stage of the proceedings, he wrote.

“Asking the Court to find that the Bennetts’ words are mere advocacy or opinion requires construing facts against Lesley,” wrote Johnson, “as she has produced numerous statements from Defendants such that a reasonable jury could question whether Defendants acted out of invidiously discriminatory animus towards the LGBTQ community.”

Cited Evidence

Lesley alleged the Bennetts bore invidiously discriminatory animus against LGBTQ people and conspired with government officials to hamper her job and deprive her of her rights.

First, Johnson considered whether the evidence leaves open questions the “invidiously discriminatory animus” allegation. It does, he concluded.

The judge cited statements and exchanges by the Bennetts.

For example, court documents relate that Kevin Bennett said:

“There’s an argument to be made that there’s a pedophilic nature to the sort of governance that would encourage (homosexuality and transgender identity);”

“I think it’s okay if the gay community knows it is not wanted in Campbell County. I wouldn’t be sorry to see everyone associated with it pack up shop and leave for good.”

And: “Our county and our state needs kids to grow up and be part of successful families, and the propaganda that’s pushing them ... into these rainbow lifestyles isn’t conducive to that.”

Johnson’s order quotes Hugh Bennett as saying the library promoting Rainbow book month “is the ground game of an attempt to destroy our culture and our country … (and) the demoralization of the United States of America … a promotion of immorality and perversion.”

Hugh Bennett funded multiple billboards, displaying messages such as, “Want your kids safe from gay indoctrination by our tax funded local library” and “The LGBTQ Movement is Promoting Pedophilia only you can stop it,” the order relates.

Susan Bennett compared having a gay child to having a kleptomaniac child, the document says. She also reportedly said, “All of this coming out of the closet has gotten way out of hand and it’s time for all of us … to turn the tide of this.”

Earlier in this case, the Bennetts emphasized that two of Lesley’s claims hinged on the Ku Klux Klan Act – a post-Civil War law designed to stop people from bullying African Americans out of exercising their rights.

But the law’s language is broader and protects “any class of persons.” Johnson ruled prior that the KKK Act protects LGBTQ classes.

He also made a noteworthy foray in linking court precedent to this case: That the KKK Act protects people who advocate but are not part of the protected classes.

That means that LGBTQ allies, which Lesley claims to be, can file lawsuits under it as well, Johnson ruled.

He kept those earlier interpretations intact, and concluded that no evidence has refuted Lesley’s LGBTQ advocacy.

Government Actors?

The Constitution enshrines rights that the government can’t infringe.

Trying to get a court to protect one’s constitutional rights against an individual’s actions is a much different task, and the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized only two rights constitutionally protected against private individuals: The right to be free from involuntary servitude and the right of interstate travel.

But Lesley asserts the Bennetts worked so closely with county and library board officials, they formed a conspiracy, and can be held liable as government officials.

The evidence allows such a question, Johnson ruled.

The record “shows Defendants privately communicated with multiple County Commissioners and Library Board members in a manner arguably beyond the typical role of a citizen publicly petitioning their elected officials,” wrote the judge.

Then-Commissioner Colleen Faber wrote to Hugh Bennett asking for supportive calls ahead of her visit with a local radio show in December 2022, the order says. Then Kevin Bennett and Faber messaged about the radio host’s reactions to the county appointing Sage Bear – wife of state Rep. John Bear and opponent of sexually explicit books in the children’s section.

In April 2022, Faber asked Susan Bennett to research library programs that would align with their shared conservative views. The next year, Susan Bennett texted Faber that the library board was going to ask for more money “so they can buy more trash for our children.”

And Susan told Faber not to allow more money “till they put in the adult section what should not be before children’s eyes,” the order relates, adding that Susan sent the same text to Kelly McCreery, who became a commissioner in January 2023.

Commissioner Del Shelstad also messaged with Kevin Bennett at length about the “porn books,” a county commission maneuver and whether Kevin Bennett should stop bringing signs to the commission meetings, the order says.

Ahead of a June 20, 2022 meeting, Shelstad told Hugh Bennett to “please bring a ton of people to speak,” the order says.

Johnson’s order shows coordination between Hugh Bennett and Bear as well, including a quote in which Hugh told Bear, “Kevin plans to (go to a meeting) so let me know if you need a grenade launched.”

Hugh reportedly told Bear in late 2022 that a disagreement between Bear and Lesley over which publishers to patronize might have posed “a good opportunity to relieve (Lesley) of her profession of duties if she fails to follow through appropriately.”

Johnson concluded that this and other evidence could suggest to a jury that the Bennetts “collaboratively strategized” or conspired to influence state action to change the library collection policy “in accordance with their conservative views.”

Johnson kept both the “government actor” claims against the Bennetts alive for trial.

Lesley’s “civil conspiracy” claim is a standalone allegation, but because finding the possibility of a civil conspiracy was already integral to letting the two government-actor claims advance, Johnson kept that one alive, too.

Fourth Claim: Intentional Infliction Of Emotional Distress

In Wyoming, a person intentionally inflicts emotional distress if he or she intentionally or recklessly participates in extreme and outrageous conduct that causes the plaintiff severe emotional distress.

If the plaintiff is a public figure, she must also show her alleged bullies acted with “actual malice.”

The Bennetts argued that Lesley, a well-known center of the Campbell County books controversy, was a public figure. She also appeared on CNN to talk about the issue.

Johnson countered, noting Lesley’s CNN appearance came after the controversy had largely unfolded, and after the actions giving rise to this case.

She’s not a public figure for the purposes of this lawsuit, so she doesn’t have to prove the extra bit of “actual malice” evidence, Johnson ruled.

The jury should weigh this claim, too, the judge concluded.

He cited evidence of charged actions the Bennetts took against Lesley, including:

Hugh Bennett’s billboards,

an article in the Bennett’s magazine accusing librarians who defer judgment on what constitutes child pornography of executing “a cop-out protecting child porn;"

Kevin Bennett displaying a sign in an Oct. 15, 2021, library board meeting that read, “CCPL Knowingly Encourages SEX for minors and that’s a crime;”

Kevin Bennett displaying a sign at a July 21, 2021, meeting that said “fire the director” and grilling Lesley in that meeting about whether she supports sexual materials being put in front of minors;

Kevin Bennett offering a public prayer before an Aug. 3, 2021, commission meeting, asking, “Lord Jesus God, please remove (Lesley) recall her, put people in place that will take care of our children … keep this wickedness form happening;

Susan and Hugh Bennett going to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in what Johnson called an effort to have Lesley arrested for a sex crime.

Johnson wrote, “Taken as a whole, Defendant’s prolonged effort to publicly label Plaintiff as a child indoctrinator and abuser, intimidate her at public meetings while calling for her termination, and to have her arrested could reasonably go beyond merely annoying, insulting or insensitive conduct.”

And The Defense

The Bennetts urged Johnson against keeping this case alive, saying their conduct was protected free speech and public advocacy, and that they were merely advocating for their local government to adopt their worldview in the community.

They also warned of a “chilling effect” pursuing this case could have on First Amendment protected expression.

“Plaintiff is using this lawsuit to punish ordinary citizens who were willing to speak up on a controversial issue in order to make future individuals fearful of speaking in public on important public issues lest they be hauled into federal court and face civil liability,” the Bennetts argued.

Johnson countered: “The court disagrees.”

He ruled that Bennett isn’t trying to punish protected speech, but a potential effort to deprive her of her rights via conspiracy.

The Bennetts also accused Lesley “specifically” of perverting children and promoting their sexual exploitation, Johnson wrote.

The Bennetts had argued that, if Johnson were to conclude that they’re proxy government officials, he should grant them qualified immunity.

Johnson declined.

Other Challenged Books

Besides “Sex Is A Funny Word,” other books in this controversy were, “How Do You Make a Baby” by Anna Fiske, “Doing It” by Hannah Witton, and “Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy” by Andrew P. Smiler.

Critics also questioned “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson, but the prosecutor who checked for obscenity said that one didn’t make it to his office.

“How Do You Make a Baby,” details the human reproductive process from courtship to coitus to birth, using cartoon animation. Amazon.com recommends the book for ages 9-13, but it’s written at a 540 Lexile, or second-grade, reading level.

It shows fully nude figures engaged in sex acts.

The WYLD cart catalogue says that one is in the Campbell County Public Library’s “easy” section and the Teton County Library’s “juvenile nonfiction” section.

“This Book Is Gay,” which gives instructions for performing some sex acts and a vivid description of oral-anal intercourse, is in the Campbell County Public Library’s nonfiction section, as well as numerous main collections across Wyoming and the young adult nonfiction sections of the Park County Library, Rock Springs Library, and Teton County Library, according to WYLD.

“Sex Is A Funny Word” remains in the juvenile nonfiction sections of the Albany, Campbell, Laramie, Natrona and Teton County library systems as well as at Casper College, WYLD says.