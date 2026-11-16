Rebecca Bextel says she doesn’t have a $400,000 war chest, despite what her campaign finance reports showed as of Monday morning.

The Constitution Party gubernatorial candidate’s filings show her leaving the race with a nearly $400,000 overage, with $609,253.95 contributions and $216,524.44 in expenses.

She told Cowboy State Daily in a Monday text interview that the expense figures are not accurate, and she doesn’t have a war chest.

“My volunteer think (sic) she must’ve accidentally entered one or two twice,” said Bextel of her entries. “I literally exactly spent every penny of my donations.”

Bextel called a Sunday opinion column by Cowboy State Daily columnist Tom Lubnau “bogus.”

Lubnau’s column highlighted what Bextel’s campaign committee had documented, as of Saturday, as a roughly $300,000 remainder.

The column drew from her campaign finance reports as they became available.

“Her reports are so sloppy as to be incomprehensible,” said Lubnau. “I just went off her reports, and if her reports don’t make sense, that’s not on me.”

Bextel’s campaign committee filed its primary report by the original Oct. 27 deadline for candidates. Since then it has filed five amendments.

“Amendments after the deadline with six-figure swings in them are concerning,” added Lubnau.

Bextel told Cowboy State Daily she’s fixing errors in her expenditures list Monday afternoon.

When her campaign volunteers saw multiple repeat expenditures, they thought they were wrongful duplications of the same expense rather than recurring expenditures, she said.

“For example, I paid an amount of $27,500 twice out of my account but they only recorded one,” said Bextel.

The volunteers did that for multiple recurring payments, she added.

“In other words, we’re just missing a bunch of expenses that are for the same amount as other expenses that were already entered,” she said. “Instead of it being entered one time, it needed to be entered seven times.”

The Constitution Party’s report, filed late Friday, says it donated $306,000 to Bextel.

Bextel’s campaign finance reports, conversely, say the party gave her $370,750 instead.

She said the Constitution Party’s filing is more accurate. She said she still believes her fundraising tally of $609,253.95 is correct, but the sources may not be categorized accurately, she said.

“The income equal the expenses. That’s it,” she said.

Bextel’s campaign finance reports have been the subject of at least two complaints to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office.

State House Minority Floor Leader Mike Yin, in his capacity as an individual, filed an original complaint noting that, among other issues, Bextel’s reports said Gore-Tex heiress Susan Gore gave her $1,500 more than the individual donation limit of $2,500.

Bextel told Cowboy State Daily her campaign gave Gore a refund. There was some back-and-forth on the matter first, she said.

"We didn't know if Susan Gore was married because I remember reading in the newspaper that she had a husband at one point," said Bextel. Some spouses each give the maximum amount of $2,500 to candidates, which means $5,000 can come from their household but no one violates the law.

"And so I had written her a letter because I didn't have her phone number to ask about the donations and I had no way to stop her from getting on (the site) every week and making $1,000 donation," Bextel continued.

Ultimately her campaign issued the refund. "But I'm sure your story won't reflect that. You'll try to make it look as bad as f***ing possible even though it was an 80+-year-old lady and nothing we could do," she said.

Yin noted in an amended complaint last week that Bextel’s filings say companies donated directly to her campaign, which is against state law.

Bextel's campaign filed an amended report Friday that lists those donations as deleted.

She said those were mis-labels: the corporations were "accidentally entered incorrectly, and those checks had people's names on them."

Secretary of State Chuck Gray told Cowboy State Daily last week that his office is reviewing the complaints.

The Run

Bextel, a prolific fundraiser for GOP campaigns, switched to the Constitution Party in May to challenge Eric Barlow in the gubernatorial race should he win the GOP nomination.

She called her run an “insurance policy against Eric Barlow.”

Lubnau had helped with Barlow’s campaign.

Barlow won the primary election with a winning share of every county, then did the same in the general election.

Bextel won 16% of the vote, finishing second.

That puts the Constitution Party above the 10% threshold to become a major party and have its own primary-election ballot in 2028.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.