A 9-week-old Cheyenne baby was rushed to the hospital last month after he stopped breathing. Doctors later found bleeding around his brain and in both eyes, along with injuries to bones in both legs, a sworn affidavit written by Cheyenne Police Detective Damon Hall says.

The baby's father, Benyen Glade, 22, initially blamed a fan blowing air into his son's face, but later told detectives he might have been too rough while moving the infant's legs in a bicycle-like motion.

Glade eventually acknowledged he'd been handling his son too roughly while performing what he called "running legs" or "bicycle kicks," bending the infant's legs toward his belly to help him pass gas.

Doctors believed the combination of injuries was most consistent with abusive head trauma, and tests for medical conditions that might explain them came back negative.

Glade told detectives he was exhausted from working on a hot roof that day and wanted to finish caring for the baby so he could go to bed.

He insisted he never meant to hurt his son, wrote Hall.

When investigators pressed him about whether he'd moved the baby's legs too forcefully, Glade estimated there was a 70% chance he had.

Glade is charged with felony aggravated child abuse in Laramie County Circuit Court, where Judge T.J. Forwood is presiding over the case.

He made an initial appearance Monday morning in Laramie County Circuit Court.

If convicted, Glade faces up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

A Baby Stops Breathing

Glade returned home from work around 4:45 p.m. Oct. 5.

He told Cheyenne police detectives he'd spent the day working on the roof of a data center, bracing copper pipes for refrigeration systems.

Temperatures were in the 80s, he said, but it was considerably hotter on the roof, where he was working in the sun with a torch.

After getting home, Glade showered, fed his son a bottle and put him down for a nap.

His wife briefly left to take her sister to school at Laramie County Community College. Also at the house was Glade's brother-in-law.

When the baby woke up, Glade said, he needed a diaper change and a bath, but the father wanted to help his son pass gas and finish his bowel movements first, hoping to avoid immediately dirtying another diaper.

To do that, he performed what he called "running legs" or "bicycle kicks."

Glade described laying the infant on his back, holding his legs and repeatedly bending them toward his belly, creating a motion similar to someone running or pedaling a bicycle.

He said he performed the exercise once, then trimmed the baby's fingernails and toenails.

Afterward, he did the exercise again. This time, he later acknowledged, he used more force.

Glade told detectives the baby had been acting "totally normally" before becoming unresponsive.

During the second round of leg movements, the infant began crying harder.

Glade said the baby turned his head toward a fan positioned beside the bed, gasped when the air hit his face and suddenly stopped breathing. Court records show he told medical workers the fan shocked the baby into going limp.

Glade carried his son upstairs, where family members rushed to help.

His mother-in-law, a registered nurse at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, performed chest compressions and rescue breaths, reviving the child before emergency medical personnel arrived.

The baby was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, then flown by helicopter to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora after suffering seizures.

Medical Findings

At the medical center, an initial CT scan showed no acute bleeding in the baby's brain.

Doctors interpreted fluid around the brain as a harmless condition involving enlarged spaces containing cerebrospinal fluid. But when physicians at Children's Hospital Colorado examined the infant, they reached a different conclusion.

Dr. Rashaan Ford, a child-abuse pediatrician, told investigators the earlier CT scan was misread.

What Cheyenne doctors believed was a harmless collection of fluid was actually bleeding beneath the outer covering of the brain.

An MRI confirmed the bleeding and appeared to show evidence of an earlier brain injury.

The baby's eyes also showed extensive damage.

Doctors found numerous retinal hemorrhages throughout all four quadrants of both eyes, involving multiple layers of the retina.

The bleeding was so extensive that an examination found hemorrhages too numerous to count.

Doctors also discovered injuries near the ends of the baby's upper shinbones and lower thighbones.

Medical records described the combination of seizures, bleeding around the brain and limb injuries as most consistent with nonaccidental trauma and abusive head trauma.

Investigators also learned that doctors had tested the baby for bone disorders, genetic conditions and metabolic disorders that might otherwise explain his injuries.

Neither Glade nor his wife had reported the baby falling, being dropped, hitting his head or suffering another accident that could explain what doctors found.

'Maybe I Did The Running Legs Too Fast'

On Oct. 8, Detective Damon Hall arranged to interview Glade and his wife about their son's injuries.

The couple did not appear for the interview after consulting their court-appointed Shelter Care hearing attorney.

On Oct. 20, the mother left Hall a voicemail saying they were ready to speak with investigators.

The next day, Hall interviewed Benyen Glade while Detective James Eddy spoke separately with the baby's mother.

During the interview, Glade described Oct. 5 as a "rough day." Besides the exhausting work on the roof, he said he was dealing with the stress of pursuing his journeyman's license and adjusting to being a new father.

He told detectives his wife often "handed (the baby) off" to him when he returned from work.

Glade again described the bicycle-leg exercises, explaining that he'd performed them twice. He estimated one to two minutes passed between the second exercise and the baby becoming unresponsive.

Detectives confronted him with the medical evidence.

The injuries, they told him, were the result of nonaccidental trauma and abusive head trauma, not air from a fan.

Glade conceded that the fan hadn't caused the injuries. The affidavit says he told investigators that "something had happened" while the baby was in his care and admitted he'd been too rough handling him.

When detectives asked what an appropriate outcome would be for a "great dad who just makes a mistake," Glade suggested parenting classes or help learning how to manage frustration.

He said he would never intentionally hurt his son.

"Maybe I did the running legs too fast which caused his body to shake and shake his brain up, but …," he told detectives.

Asked whether he might have performed the motion too forcefully, Glade replied, "Might of. I say ... I, I don't know."

He said the motion lasted no more than about a minute and "could have been that I, you know, did it too fast and jerked."

Showing Detectives How

Eddy wanted to see exactly what Glade meant by bicycle kicks.

He offered Glade his arm and asked him to demonstrate how he'd moved the baby's legs.

Glade moved the detective's arm forward and backward in a gentle motion.

Eddy then asked whether he'd used more force on his son's legs than he'd just demonstrated.

Glade agreed.

The detective asked him to repeat the motion, this time using an amount of force closer to what he'd used on the baby Oct. 5.

Glade performed the demonstration again, this time with noticeably greater force, the affidavit says.

Investigators also questioned him about the baby's head injuries.

Glade agreed that injuries of that severity were typically associated with blunt-force trauma or rapid, violent shaking of the head, but he denied shaking his son.

Instead, Glade suggested that the silk sheets on the bed had allowed the baby to move more freely and quickly while he performed the leg exercises.

When asked why he'd used more force than usual, Glade returned to how tired he'd been.

He wanted to go to bed, he said, and needed to finish caring for the baby before heading back to work the next morning to "sit on the roof all day."

'100 Percent Be On Me'

At another point in the interview, detectives asked Glade to assign a percentage of responsibility for his son's injuries to everyone who lived in the house or had been there that evening.

He assigned zero responsibility to his wife.

His brother-in-law, sister-in-law and mother-in-law also received zero. So did his father-in-law, who had briefly visited the home.

When it came to himself, Glade initially estimated he was "maybe fifty (50) percent" responsible.

Detectives asked who was responsible for the other half.

Glade reconsidered.

"It would one hundred (100) percent be on me," he said, explaining he didn't know who else "would have done anything."

Investigators asked whether he'd agree to a polygraph examination.

Detectives asked Glade whether he'd acted out of frustration or anger and unintentionally injured his son.

Glade denied doing so and agreed to take the test.

Polygraph Stopped

Before the polygraph began, Eddy attached the sensors and explained their purpose.

Then, based on Glade's earlier statements about being exhausted, Eddy decided to add another word to the question: "fatigue."

"Did you act out of frustration, fatigue, or anger that led to the unintended injury of R.G.?" the detective asked.

Glade answered, "Yes."

Eddy repeated the question.

Glade again confirmed that he'd been exhausted Oct. 5 and that his actions had caused unintended injuries to his son.

The detective left the room and returned with Hall.

During another brief conversation, Glade again acknowledged he'd handled the baby forcefully because of his extreme fatigue, causing unintended injuries.

With that disclosure, detectives decided not to conduct the polygraph examination.

The affidavit does not describe any further interview with Glade after that admission.

Facing 25 Years

The felony alleges Glade intentionally or recklessly inflicted serious bodily injury on a child whose welfare he was responsible for.

The criminal information was signed by Laramie County Deputy District Attorney William J. Edelman and supported by Hall's sworn affidavit.

Defense attorney Cody M. Jerabek formally notified the court Friday that he is representing Glade in the case.

Glade is being held at the Laramie County Detention Center.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.