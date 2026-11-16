Colorado might finally be ready to start reintroducing wolverines, and Wyoming is near the top of the list of places that could supply the fierce predator-scavenger.

Pending a final ruling from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Colorado might start reintroducing wolverines next year. The program was initiated by a bill passed by the Colorado Legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis in May 2024.

If Colorado asks Wyoming for wolverines, there would be few to spare. Although it’s not entirely clear how many wolverines live in Wyoming, the most recent official estimates put the state’s population around 15.

FWS lists wolverines in the Lower 48 as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Wyoming classifies them as protected animals, and intentional hunting or trapping is prohibited.

Colorado’s reintroduction program will rest on FWS classifying wolverines there as an experimental nonessential population under the Endangered Species Act's 10(j) rule. Colorado reintroduced wolves under the same classification.

Once wolverine paws start hitting the ground in Colorado, the plan is to reintroduce up to 15 per winter. The goal is to reintroduce roughly 45 animals over three or more winters. Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates the state could eventually support about 100 wolverines.

Colorado hasn’t had a documented resident population of wolverines since 1919, although there are occasional reported sightings.

In 2009, a male wolverine outfitted with a tracking collar trekked from the Greater Yellowstone area to Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. Researchers continued tracking him in Colorado for several years.

Why Wyoming Ranks High

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has yet to announce an official start date for the reintroductions or indicate where it will get wolverines.

However, Wyoming ranks high as a possible source population location, according to CPW’s wolverine restoration plan.

The plan lists source populations across several states and Canadian provinces, ranked on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the highest ranking.

Wyoming came in with a “2” rating, putting it in the same league with such places as Montana’s Rocky Mountain Front and the Yukon in Canada.

Wyoming got a “1” ranking in terms of ecological similarity, accounting for such factors as topography, prey availability and scavenging resources. Yellow-bellied marmots are listed as an important prey species.

But Wyoming ranked a “3” for genetic diversity, a factor that considers the potential for genetic variation.

With all factors accounted for, central and southern British Columbia and Alberta topped the list, with overall scores of “1”.

Two other Canadian provinces, Ontario and Saskatchewan, were at the bottom with overall scores of 5.

‘My Gut Says This Isn’t OK’

Otis Latham, a Colorado rancher, hunter, and trapper, said he doesn’t think the wolverines themselves would cause much trouble.

Instead, he worries about the implications of another threatened or endangered species on the landscape.

Restrictions have been placed on trapping and grazing in areas where Colorado is trying to recover its lynx and wolf populations, so he worries about the same happening with wolverines.

“My gut says this isn’t OK. And my gut said reintroducing wolves wouldn’t be OK, and look where we’re at,” he said.

He noted that the wolverine reintroduction program went through the legislative process. He said that gives it more credibility than the wolf reintroduction program, which opponents have called “ballot box biology.”

Colorado’s wolf recovery plan was authorized through a ballot measure in 2020, and the first reintroduced wolves were released in December 2023.

Since then, the program has suffered numerous setbacks, including attacks on livestock and the deaths of numerous wolves.

On Nov. 7, a female Colorado wolf was found dead in Utah, and the cause of death remains under investigation.

The wolf was identified as 2516. She logged thousands of miles wandering across Colorado and neighboring states.

Latham said at one point Wolf 2516 was in his area, near Grand Junction.

“I’m not a fan of wolves, but she intrigued me with her tenacity,” he said.

Would Wolverines Stick Around?

Similarly, he wonders if wolverines would have trouble staying put, especially if they were brought from somewhere as close as Wyoming.

“Would they stay? Or would they say, "Hmmm, we don’t like it here; we want to go home," he said.

Bringing in animals that might turn around and leave the state might be a waste of taxpayer’s money, he said.

And reintroduction programs in general raise questions over the futility of state governments trying to “play God” when it comes to wildlife, he added.

Latham noted that the journey of the Wyoming wolverine to Colorado might indicate that the tenacious animals might be willing to go just as far in the opposite direction.

Wolverine M56 was trapped and fitted with a radio collar near Togwotee Pass in Wyoming in 2008.

The next spring, he took off south, traversing the Wind River Range, going through the Red Desert and then crossing Interstate 80.

That June, a tourist photographed M56 in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Researchers tracked him wandering the Colorado high country, probably seeking a mate, and last located him in October 2012. It’s unknown why researchers were unable to obtain further locations.

In 2016, M56 was identified after a rancher killed a wolverine near Alexander, North Dakota. A transmitter implanted in the animal’s abdomen revealed his identity.

New Governor, New Policy?

As the administrator of the Colorado Wolf Tracker Facebook group, John Michael Williams has his finger on the pulse of rural Coloradans’ views on wildlife.

Wolverines aren’t at the forefront of many people’s minds, he noted. The main focus remains on wolves, particularly with the recent death of Wolf 2516.

There’s hope that Colorado Gov.-elect Phil Weiser will be more friendly toward agriculture and hunting than Polis has been, he said.

But how that might affect wolverine reintroduction remains a mystery, Williams said.

Colorado wolf and wolverine advocate Samantha Miller said she also finds Weiser difficult to read.

“He’s been tight-lipped about his policies on wildlife, particularly carnivores,” said Miller, the senior carnivore campaigner with the Center of Biological Diversity.

Even so, hopes are high among wolverine advocates that reintroductions will start soon, she said.

“They are a native species to Colorado, and they belong here,” she said. “I would like to see that ecosystem balance restored. If we can do it, we should.”

Mark Heinz can be reached at mark@cowboystatedaily.com.