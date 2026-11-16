A Casper man accused of pulling a handgun on another driver and firing a shot during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 80 near Park City, Utah, remains jailed without bail, with no court appearance yet scheduled.

Tyler Dean Asay, 30, was arrested Thursday after a driver and his cousin reported that a man in a black Mazda was tailgating them before pulling alongside their vehicle and pointing a gun directly at them.

The two ducked when they saw the gun, then heard a shot, a sworn affidavit filed in Utah's 3rd District Court says.

Asay later told a Utah Highway Patrol trooper that he'd fired the gun into the air as a show of force because the other driver had cut him off.

Asay was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with road rage enhancements, along with three additional weapons and alcohol-related offenses.

He remained in custody Monday at the Summit County Jail.

Sounded Like Backfire

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Lane Hooser was patrolling Interstate 80 near mile marker 146 in Summit County when he heard what sounded like a vehicle backfiring.

He didn't think much of it until dispatchers alerted him to a reported shooting involving two people who said someone had pointed a gun at them and fired a shot, the affidavit says.

Hooser spotted the black Mazda near mile marker 136 and followed it while waiting for backup. About 10 miles later, he pulled it over.

There were three people inside, including Asay, whom Hooser identified by his Wyoming driver's license.

Asay had a black handgun on him and admitted to "brandishing his weapon," Hooser wrote. He also told the trooper he'd fired a shot into the air.

A records check showed that Asay was legally prohibited from possessing firearms.

During a search, the Mazda turned up more guns on the front passenger floorboard, in the center console and in the back seat.

One of the guns on the passenger-side floorboard had its serial number filed off, leaving visible marks. Asay admitted the gun belonged to him, Hooser wrote.

Troopers also found an open container of alcohol in the center console, which Asay acknowledged he'd been drinking from.

The two passengers were also taken into custody, though the affidavit doesn't identify them or say whether they were charged.

Held Without Bail

The probable cause affidavit lists five alleged offenses: Two counts of aggravated assault with road rage enhancements, prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and altering the identifying marks on a handgun.

Both aggravated assault allegations are listed as second-degree felonies under Utah law. If convicted on both counts, Asay could face up to 30 years, along with additional penalties for the misdemeanor offenses.

In seeking to keep Asay jailed, Hooser wrote that the alleged conduct presented a danger to the public.

"The subject is not a resident of the state," Hooser wrote, adding that Asay had endangered others by displaying and discharging a firearm at another vehicle on Interstate 80.

Court records show the affidavit was filed Friday, Nov. 13, at 9:39 a.m. An order to hold Asay without bail followed at 10:01 a.m.

Summit County Sheriff's Sgt. Skyler Talbot told Cowboy State Daily on Monday that the arresting agency has submitted the case to prosecutors, but he didn't know when or whether Asay would be formally charged.

A clerk with Utah's 3rd District Court confirmed Monday that Asay has not yet appeared before a judge and that no future court hearings have yet been scheduled.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.