The owner of a dog-sledding tour company near Bozeman, Montana, is investing significant time and money in two historic cabins in Yellowstone National Park.

Jason Matthews promised the cabins’ former owner that he’s put them to good use doing honest work.

It was either that or have them burned to the ground.

“We’re not turning these into a bougie Airbnb,” Matthews told Cowboy State Daily. “We’re not doing anything with them beyond preserving them. The former owner wanted them to maintain the character they have, and that was exactly what we were looking for.”

Dog-sledder Jason Matthews said he purchased two historic Yellowstone cabins so they wouldn't become playhouses for the wealthy. He is now restoring them to for preservation purposes only. “We’re not turning these into a bougie Airbnb,” Matthews said. (Courtesy Photo)

Best Offer Or Bonfire

Matthews found the two cabins on Facebook Marketplace. They were being sold by a landowner in Paradise Valley, near Livingston, whose plans for the structures had fallen through.

“He was going to rehab them and put them on some property he had in the mountains between Bozeman and Livingston,” Matthews said. “He was getting older, and the cost of moving them around and everything wasn’t working for him, so he needed to find them a new home.”

Matthews reached out to the landowner about acquiring the cabins for his dog-sledding and outfitting business. That’s when he learned how determined the landowner was to find “the right home" for the cabins.

“He told me that he was going to either find them a home he agreed with, or he was going to have a send-off for them. A big old bonfire,” Matthews said.

The landowner explained that historic structures like these cabins are usually bought by “high-end people” or private clubs that renovate them beyond recognition or repurpose the materials into rustic lodges or mansion additions. He was prepared to destroy them rather than let them become luxurious playhouses for rich people.

It was the perfect match. The landowner wanted the cabins to remain as they were, and that was exactly what Matthews was looking to do.

“I wouldn’t even say we’re renovating them,” he said. “We’re restoring them to what they were, traditionally. We weren’t going to turn them into something else.”

They reached an agreement, and Matthews acquired the cabins. Now, he just had to get them from Livingston to his property at Norris Hot Springs, west of Bozeman.

Dog-sledder Jason Matthews said he purchased two historic Yellowstone cabins so they wouldn't become playhouses for the wealthy. He is now restoring them to for preservation purposes only. “We’re not turning these into a bougie Airbnb,” Matthews said. (Courtesy Photo)

Dog-sledder Jason Matthews said he purchased two historic Yellowstone cabins so they wouldn't become playhouses for the wealthy. He is now restoring them to for preservation purposes only. “We’re not turning these into a bougie Airbnb,” Matthews said. (Courtesy Photo)

Dog-sledder Jason Matthews said he purchased two historic Yellowstone cabins so they wouldn't become playhouses for the wealthy. He is now restoring them to for preservation purposes only. “We’re not turning these into a bougie Airbnb,” Matthews said. (Courtesy Photo) Arrow left Arrow right

Rotten History

As Matthews worked out the logistics of relocating the cabins, he reached out to friends who could explore their history. The landowner had some information as a starting point.

“He grew up on a ranch outside of Gardiner,” Matthews said. “In the 1980s, the National Park Service was doing a big changeover at Fishing Bridge, and they removed a lot of these historic cabins. They viewed them as eyesores that needed updating rather than historic, and his family bought five or six of them.”

The cabins were moved to the family’s property, where they served as “additions” to their family home. For Matthews, that explained why the landowner had such a sentimental attachment to the cabins and their fate.

“One of them was essentially his bedroom once he became a teenager,” he said. “He had to go inside to use the bathroom, but the cabin was a little outbuilding that had become his bedroom. When his family sold the ranch, he kept the cabins.”

Matthews reached out to his friend M.A. Bellingham, a historian who does archival research at the Yellowstone Heritage & Research Center in Gardiner, for more information.

According to Bellingham, the cabins were built by park concessionaires, including the Yellowstone Park Company, which operated in the park from 1936 to 1980.

“There were different waves (of cabins) that came in during different decades at different places,” he said. “As things progressed, the construction techniques changed just a little bit, so each wave of cabins would look a little bit different. They were still the same size and idea, but they looked a little different.”

Based on their architectural style, Bellingham told Matthews his cabins were probably built sometime between the 1920s and 1950s. Based on their condition, Matthews leans toward a more recent date.

“I base that on the amount of rot along the sealed joists in the floor,” he said. “Ours weren’t all that rotten, so they were probably a little older but not 100 years old. I’d say maybe 80 years old, based on the amount of rot.”

The two cabins Matthews bought were all that remained of the several that the landowner’s family bought in the 1980s. The others had fallen into such disrepair that they were long gone.

“They burned those down,” Matthews said.

Dog-sledder Jason Matthews said he purchased two historic Yellowstone cabins so they wouldn't become playhouses for the wealthy. He is now restoring them to for preservation purposes only. “We’re not turning these into a bougie Airbnb,” Matthews said. (Courtesy Photo)

Dog-sledder Jason Matthews said he purchased two historic Yellowstone cabins so they wouldn't become playhouses for the wealthy. He is now restoring them to for preservation purposes only. “We’re not turning these into a bougie Airbnb,” Matthews said. (Courtesy Photo)

Dog-sledder Jason Matthews said he purchased two historic Yellowstone cabins so they wouldn't become playhouses for the wealthy. He is now restoring them to for preservation purposes only. “We’re not turning these into a bougie Airbnb,” Matthews said. (Courtesy Photo) Arrow left Arrow right

A Whole Adventure

Matthews legally owned the cabins, but he couldn’t just roll up and carry them from Livingston to Norris. Moving the structures required specialized equipment and careful planning.

He found the answer to both dilemmas in John Lamb of Lamb’s Family Farm, who specializes in building, repurposing, and transporting small structures nationwide.

“We’d set up a date to get them moved last December, but then (John) stopped communicating with us,” Matthews said. “The landowners wanted to know when we were moving the cabins, and we didn’t know.”

Turns out, Lamb had a good reason for the lack of communication. He’d been hit by an 18-wheeler in a vehicle accident and spent several months recuperating in a hospital, but was willing to make the move once he recovered.

The cabins arrived in Norris earlier this month. Lamb lifted each cabin on a small trailer, ratcheted them down, and drove them to Matthews’ property, where a spot had already been leveled and prepared.

Matthews acknowledged that “moving them cost almost as much as buying them” but couldn’t deny the satisfaction of finally getting them back to business.

“That's been quite the journey in itself,” he said.

Dog-sledder Jason Matthews said he purchased two historic Yellowstone cabins so they wouldn't become playhouses for the wealthy. He is now restoring them to for preservation purposes only. “We’re not turning these into a bougie Airbnb,” Matthews said. (Courtesy Photo)

Intended Purpose

Now that Matthews has the cabins, he’s started fixing them up. The first steps were repairing and stabilizing the walls and windows while sanding and oiling the floors.

“We didn't stain anything,” he said. “We’ve treated them with a linseed oil-type product, which preserves the natural beauty of the aged wood, with some natural dye to make them a little more uniform in appearance. We did several coats to seal the wood from water damage and slow age down.”

Matthews isn’t “wealthy,” so he doesn’t have the money for a top-down lavish restoration that someone else might pursue. Instead, he’s preserving what can be preserved and replacing what needs replacing.

The only major change was adding metal roofs to both cabins. Matthews saw this as more of a necessity than anything.

“We live in a pretty windy spot, and they had a cedar-shake style roof,” he said. “We didn't want them to blow right over, and we wanted to update the roof appearance to match the theme of the other buildings on the property. That’s the only thing that’s not historically accurate about them.”

Fortunately, Matthews said, he had just the right people ready and willing to help with the unique project.

“One of our dog-sled guides has a brother who’s a cabin-restoration guy, and another guy that works for us who is a restorer as well. These things line up,” he said.

Keep Them Forever

When they’re finished, Matthews says the cabins will be best used for his teenage sons’ side projects. They won’t have to sleep in them, as the previous owner did in his youth, but they can serve as ready-made workshops for whatever they’re working on.

“Both of our sons have a lot of interests that they pursue, so they’ll have storage and studio space for their projects,” he said.

Like many of Yellowstone’s historic structures, the cabins were intended for tourists during the summer tourism season. As such, they aren’t and have never been insulated.

Matthews considered some modern luxuries like insulation but has since decided against it. Even a small wood-fired stove was deemed too hazardous for the wooden structures.

“They were never historically insulated,” he said. “We’re trying to come up with the safest way to heat them without risking them burning down”

Matthews expects the small-scale restorations to be finished soon. When they’re finished, neither cabin will be particularly lavish or comfortable, but they’ll be as they have been for nearly a century.

Many people have reached out to Matthews about buying the cabins, just as he did with the previous owner. And, just like the old owner, the new owner has refused and will continue to refuse all offers.

“They’re not really close to the highway, but people can see them where we put them, so they call and ask if we’re interested in selling,” Matthews said. “We’re not interested in selling. Our plans are to keep them forever.”

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.