Gov. Mark Gordon on Monday unveiled a $527,161,790 million supplemental budget request for the upcoming legislative session, including enough to get the Wyoming Business Council through another year, bolster the University of Wyoming by $42.6 million, and support property tax relief.

The Legislature, which will see substantial turnover when it convenes Jan. 12, will have the final say on the supplemental budget’s provisions and price tag.

The odd-year supplemental is a stopgap designed to fill inflationary and surprise needs not accounted for in Wyoming’s main two-year budget, Gordon told reporters at a press conference Monday.

“I would hope that as people reflected on this budget, they’d say it was practical and it met the essential needs, and could put the state in a good footing going forward,” he said.

The Legislature passed a $9.9 billion budget into law during the legislative session in March. That fell $143 million beneath Gordon’s $10.13 billion ask.

University Of Wyoming

The House Appropriations Committee tried to cut the University of Wyoming’s state block grant by $40 million, but after negotiations between it, the full House and the Senate Appropriations Committee, the final budget did not cut funding. It lists UW’s total state grant at $425.8 million for the two-year cycle.

Gordon is now asking for an additional $42.6 million for UW for the coming year.

It’s poised to be a pivotal part of economic development for the state, he told reporters.

“We wanted to make sure on the science – particularly around the pieces that have to do with High Bay (engineering and energy research center) and the School of Energy – that we continue to work on those,” said Gordon.

That request also would let the state start construction on the last piece of dormitory infrastructure going forward.

“That’s actually a much more substantial ask, but this allows them to get going a little bit over time,” he said, adding that the state has done incremental requests on ongoing construction before to get ahead of it.

UW was ranked among top research universities starting in early 2025, the governor noted.

“I think the university’s really going to be demonstrating its importance as an economic driver,” he added.

Wyoming Business Council

Gordon’s budget asks to extend the Wyoming Business Council’s operations for another year, with a $14.9 million supplement.

“As you know,” he said Monday, “the Wyoming Business Council came under enormous amounts of scrutiny, and I think the last Legislature discovered that there is a lot more to the Business Council than anybody had said – just as sort of talking points.”

As lawmakers and others took a “deep dive” into the WBC over the past year, he said, they found “so many underlying parts to it that are sort of critical to our trade, critical to agriculture.”

In late 2025 the WBC asked for a two-year budget of $111.77 million.

Gordon asked the Legislature to fund it at half that : $55 million.

The Joint Appropriations Committee majority pushed to defund and dismantle the agency altogether, saying it picks winners and losers and interjects government influence into the private sector.

The Senate majority resisted that.

Ultimately the Legislature funded WBC for $15.1 million, the 2026 biennial budget says.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Tara Nethercott, who is now the nominee for Senate president, told Cowboy State Daily at the time that it was just enough for WBC’s operating costs for one year.

The agency also operates grant programs.

Meanwhile, lawmakers worked on alternate economic development programs through the interim.

The Wyoming Business Council accepted the resignation of its CEO Josh Dorrell last month.

Property Tax Relief

The two-year budget had allocated money for one year of property tax refunds, which is one of Wyoming’s multiple statutory property tax relief programs.

Gordon and others had noted distinctions like these during the 2026 session. Not all the Legislature’s touted budget cuts were legitimate savings.

Gordon is asking for another $15.56 million to finish the biennium.

Department Of Health

The Legislature sent the Wyoming Department of Health $1.07 billion from the state’s checking account for the biennium, in addition to the department’s $1.2 billion in federal funds and $311 million from other sources, for a total budget of $2.6 billion, the budget says.

Gordin is asking for another $15.4 million to finish the cycle.

Most of that is half-federal, half-state-funded allocation. The request includes boosts to home care and waiver programs that proponents argue decreases the costlier path of institutionalizing disabled or other high-needs people.

Schools

Gordon recommends $31.6 million in “external cost adjustment” – generally an inflationary bump – for the state’s K-12 education system.

The Legislature just increased funding to schools in its nearly $4 billion biennial recalibration package, but earmarked classroom instruction money so that the school districts couldn’t spend that money – including for teacher pay – on other things.

Some districts have lamented the lack of flexibility. Small high schools within larger districts also lost substantial sums for athletics.

“I think the Legislature obviously still has work to do,” said Gordon. “But we are honoring the (legislative) committee’s recommendation” to adjust for inflation.

“It is important, I think, that people remember our Constitution requires a child get a good education and it be equally funded,” he said.

State’s Lawyers

Gordon recommends $500,000 for “additional litigation support to our attorney general” in defense of Wyoming’s allocation of the Colorado River, support for other river basins, the ability to ship coal and other products, “and the right of the state to prohibit abortion.”

Wyoming has been negotiating to ration Colorado River water flows with six other states. That work intensified when the federal government issued a plan Nevada, and later Arizona, challenged in court.

Gordon said the seven states are still committed to finding a solution.

Wyoming is actively defending its most recent abortion ban in court. Abortion is currently legal up to viability despite nearly four years of legislative efforts to ban it.

Gordon also recommended $30 million through the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resources Trust to control invasive species, wildlife mitigation, and recovery work.

Sun Bucks

Gordon told reporters he’s asking for about $436,000 in one-time funding to prepare the SUN Bucks summer feeding program for kids in 2027. He’s hoping for $575,000 in ongoing appropriations to cover the state’s share of the administration of that program, he said.

The food part of the program is federally funded, he emphasized.

“I think legislative action is important to continue this program,” he said. “That’s something I’ve heard repeatedly.”

Lawmakers heard last year that there may be some overlap between the SUN Bucks program and Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP). They also noted the program’s high set-up costs .

The Legislature did not fund the program in the 2026 session, but Gordon later started it via executive order.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.