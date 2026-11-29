In a life’s journey with some extraordinary memories, one that happened 18 years ago on his first trip to New York City might not even make Steve Harshman’s top 10.

It could even come with an asterisk (*), is if an achievement Harshman doesn’t consider all that important.

But what an asterisk it is.

Harshman is a Wyoming high school football coaching legend, leading his Natrona County Mustangs to an eighth Class 4A state championship on Nov. 14. He was the Wyoming House’s speaker for two consecutive sessions. And now he’s leaving the Legislature after being elected superintendent of public instruction.

But the recollection of a few frantic minutes at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 21, 2008, still puts a grin on Harshman’s face.

He walked out that night with a baseball tucked in his pocket that was truly historic in the “House That Ruth Built” — the last home run baseball ever hit in the 85 years of that legendary stadium.

For one of five Harshman brothers who grew up in Midwest, Wyoming, as lifelong Yankees fans, it's an almost unbelievable memory.

Harshman has his father, a World War II veteran, to thank for that legacy. And despite a lifetime of rooting for the guys in pinstripes, Harshman’s dad never stepped foot in Yankee Stadium.

So in his memory, Harshman went online to come up with the nearly $800 each for four tickets to see the Bronx Bombers play the Baltimore Orioles.

It was the season’s final homestand before a new ballpark would open across the street.

Harshman’s older brother Mike, 55, accompanied him and the coach’s two sons, Josh, 12, and Jess, 9. It was Harshman’s first trip to New York City.

As Harshman told then-Casper Star-Tribune Sports Editor Ron Gullberg at the airport the next day when he arrived home, “If I'm going to burn through my credit card, that was the time to do it.”

“All the stuff that's happened in that stadium, it's a shame to tear it down,” Harshman added. “From John Paul II to Muhammad Ali to Rocky Marciano. I didn't want to sit around someday and say, ‘Gosh, I wish we would have went.’”

Whirlwind Weekend

It was a whirlwind weekend. Harshman said he remembers riding the subway and touring the city before going to Yankee Stadium for a day-night doubleheader.

For the afternoon game, they had seats along the first-base side. In the nightcap, they were way out in left field in Monument Park.

They were enjoying the contest when, in the fourth inning, New York’s backup catcher, Jose Molina, stepped up to the plate. He wasn’t exactly Babe Ruth, who hit 714 home runs, including the first ever in a then-brand-new Yankee Stadium in 1923.

Molina hit 39 round-trippers in his 16-year Major League Baseball career. The Harshman boys were about to see one up close and personal.

“WHACK! The ball gets hit, and we’d played enough baseball to realize that wow, this was coming our way,” Harshman told Cowboy State Daily. “You don’t know if it’s going to be 30 yards short or 30 yards over your head, but it kept coming.”

There was a net over the fans’ heads to protect them and the monuments below, and eight Harshman hands shot up reaching for the ball, like the rest of the crowd in their section.

“BAM, it hit our hands and it kept bouncing toward the flag pole,” Harshman said, continuing his play-by-play. “Then it stopped and took a big bounce back, then it came right above my head. I reached out and grabbed it through this net.”

‘Release The Ball!’

He clearly had possession, but then he heard a security guard yell three words he didn’t expect: “Release the ball!”

It wasn’t a laughing moment then, but it is now in the retelling.

“I had it, and I thought, there’s no way I’m releasing this ball!” Harshman recalled. “I don’t want to take a chance of it rolling down the net; we were about 15 feet behind the home run fence. It’s elevated so it’s going to roll downhill.

"So I didn’t want it to go back into the field of play because it would be gone and I’d never get it.”

What to do, what to do?

“I was trying to problem-solve, and I said, I’ll just rip it through this net,” he said.

More discouraging words from the security guy: “No, you can’t rip the net.”

“Everyone is gathering around, and they said, ‘We’ve got this plan.’ And basically I’m going to release the ball and they’ve got a guy down there between the net and the fans, then he’ll make sure he stops it and they’ll give the ball to me,” Harshman said, still laughing, because he knows what’s coming next.

“There are plenty of witnesses, so I said I’m going to release this and transfer it to you,” he said. “So the ball rolls down the net, hits the security guy in the chest, and now it’s on the floor.

“Then the mob goes WHOOSH, everybody dives and is trying to get this ball,” Harshman continued. “And this guy comes up and says, ‘I’ve got the ball!’”

That man was Paul Russo, the villain in this story. He was a 31-year-old elementary school teacher in the Bronx.

He said he was a Yankee fan who even named his dog after Reggie Jackson.

“Then the security guy, WHACK, gives [Russo] a forearm right to the chest and the back and kind of pins him up against the wall, and says, ‘Release the ball!’” Harshman said.

Russo gave up the ball.

“I’m about five yards away, and the security guy tosses it up and the crowd cheers.”

Seeing justice finally prevail, Harshman sat down for a second, and then his cellphone began buzzing.

The first call was from another brother: “I’m watching the Yankee game, is that you?”

Then more family and friends give their best wishes after Harshman’s prize catch.

Russo swore later he was first to catch the ball, but hundreds of fans and the security team knew better. Russo even told reporters he was thinking about suing to claim the ball, but never did.

Steve From Colorado

The game ended around midnight, and the New York media was lurking around wanting to talk to the lucky guy who caught the final homer in the stadium’s history.

They asked for his name.

“Steve.”

Your last name?

“I don’t want to give you my last name. I don’t want you guys bugging my wife on the phone tonight.”

State?

“I’m Steve, and I’m from the West.”

Where, exactly?

“I’m from a place where there’s a significant amount of Colorado Rockies fans.”

Say no more, Steve from the West. Those media hounds from the Big Apple are savvy, and they know there aren’t many states with a lot of people or Rockies fans, so it must be Steve from Colorado, right?

That’s what they wrote in their post-game stories.

“Would you be willing to sell it?” a reporter asked.

"It would be something nice to give to your grandkids," Harshman replied.

Harshman is so well-known in Wyoming that by then it seemed half the state had already called him, so the jig was up. Word filtered to the Star-Tribune and back to New York, where it was reported a Wyoming lawmaker caught the ball.

Now came the hardest part: what’s he going to do with it?

Everyone Had Advice

Advice came in droves. One thing people knew for certain, he was going to make a killing.

“Everybody is giving me all this advice. I’m not a collector, and they’re all telling me to put it in this auction of Yankees memorabilia, they’ve got a Mickey Mantle T-Bird and all this stuff,” he said. “All of a sudden people are saying, ‘It’s worth a million dollars.’”

Harshman didn’t believe it, but while it instantly obtained some sentimental value he figured it must be worth something on the open market. He prepared to ship to Guernsey’s auction house back in New York, where it would be sold at Madison Square Garden.

It was suggested he put a minimum bid of $100,000 on the ball, which was worth $9 brand-new in any sporting goods store. Even with putting the Yankees tickets on his credit card, it seemed a great investment.

It could put his four kids through college and help his church and some charities, with some change left over depending on where the final bid landed.

The auction was two weeks away. But something happened that ended the dream: The stock market crash of October 2008, when the housing bubble burst.

“The old financial meltdown,” Harshman said with a sigh.

He could have added a sound effect — a giant PLOP! — but there was no need. Everyone knows what happened next.

“People were really worried,” he recalled. “Presidential candidates had suspended their campaigns. A guy told me that the first thing that goes in a financial crisis is memorabilia sales and yacht sales.”

Harshman didn’t own a yacht, and now his baseball memorabilia was about to tank.

“So, basically, nothing sold,” he said, followed by a long pause.

“I think there was a bid of like $75,000, at one point, but we had a $100,000 minimum bid on it,” Harshman said. “We still have the ball, and it’s in a safe location. Maybe we’ll leave it to our kids. It was still a great experience.”

Cowboy State Daily asked Harshman if he thinks the ball would have been worth more — and there hadn’t been a stock market crash — if a player of more renown than Molina had hit the ball. Harshman said he still doesn’t know anything about baseball memorabilia, so he has no idea.

Those “experts” who speculated about a million-dollar price to Harshman in 2008 thought so. In fact, some suggested that whoever bought the first Babe Ruth homer from 1923 in Yankee Stadium might want to own both the first and last hit there, driving up the price.

That first Ruth blast, a three-run shot in the third inning, fetched $126,500 at a 1998 auction — a relative bargain, considering that the bat the Sultan of Swat used against the Boston Red Sox that day commanded a $1.26 million price.

A Trivia Riddle

Turns out two home run balls were the first Ruth hit out of the stadium.

The first happened not at an official game, but at a publicity stunt concocted by New York Daily News sports editor Marshall Hunt, who on Valentine’s Day 1923 drove Ruth to where they were putting the finishing touches on Yankee Stadium, i.e., the House That Ruth Built.

Hunt’s idea was to get Ruth’s exclusive take on his new digs before any other sports scribes could.

Ruth, wearing a suit, strode in four inches of snow to where the batter’s box would be and took some pitches. He blasted the fourth one over the fence, where a construction worker retrieved it and bought the ball back for Ruth to sign.

That ball wound up in the collection of Joel Platt, who acquired it from the family of someone who worked on the field. He held onto the well-worn autographed sphere for decades, but decided to consign it in 2014 to Goldin Sports, which held a special event in Baltimore where only Ruth memorabilia could be purchased.

The ball still had the spot where he smacked it, and the signature was verified by two authentication companies.

So-called experts also predicted this could be a million-dollar ball. The family was advised to put a $100,000 minimum bid on it.

Early online bidding looked promising, hitting $95,000 before the live event. But the price stalled, and when no other bids came in, it was withdrawn from the auction.

Two historic baseballs, yet no new owners. But as Harshman said to the Star-Tribune when he arrived back in Casper with his treasure, "You know how it is. You get busy, and life goes pretty quick."