For a Wyoming kid in the late 1940s through the 1950s, nothing since has seemed as good as the summers spent at Echo Lodge.

The pristine spot 38 miles southwest of Laramie in the Medicine Bow National Forest had great fly-fishing, bright stars at night, an eccentric neighbor, and boxes filled with dynamite to be discovered in a shed near an old gold mine.

Richard Doll, 82, now lives in Newport News, Virginia, but grew up in Cheyenne and Rock Springs, with summers always spent at the family getaway at 8,900 feet in the mountains between Keystone and Fox Park.

“My brother Rob and I talk about it all the time because it was the perfect place to grow up,” he said. “There were no telephones, no newspapers, you never even heard an airplane up there.”

The Doll family at Echo Lodge in the 1950s. (Richard Doll)

First, Miners

Doll said the history of the property that has since been devastated by a forest fire goes back to a miner in the region named William Roper.

Wyoming newspapers in Albany County mention Roper frequently filing “proof of labor” on placer mining claims in the Douglas Creek area in the Medicine Bow Mountains.

“William Roper, the veteran mining man and prospector of the Douglas Creek section of Albany County was in the city overnight,” The Laramie Republican reported on Sept. 21, 1923.

“(He) was leaving early this morning for Saratoga, by way of Wolcott, and will take the baths at the hot springs in that city for the cure of the rheumatism with which he is afflicted,” it said.

When Roper died, he left the property to Bobbie Thomson, who with her husband in Keystone would rent a cabin during the summer to Doll’s grandparents, Raymond Eugene Doll and Opal Bernice Doll.

Raymond worked as the yardmaster for the Union Pacific Railroad in Cheyenne, Doll said.

In the early 1940s, Eugene and Bernice bought the former Roper acreage from Thomson.

The property was located off of Platte River Access Road where Douglas Creek meets Smith North Creek.

Echo Lodge and a view of the meadow. (Richard Doll)

Boar’s Nest

Doll said Roper initially built a cabin in 1878 that became known as the Boar’s Nest on the property and he dug into the side of the mountain to try and mine from the cabin in the winter.

When his grandparents got the property it had Echo Lodge, which Roper had built out of railroad-tie lumber leftovers from a business selling them to the railroad.

In addition to the lodge, there was a barn on the property.

Doll said his great-grandfather, Edwin Doll, who was a carpenter, then built a cabin between the lodge and the barn they called the “Doll House.”

About 50 yards past the Boar’s Nest he built two more cabins, one called “Meadow View” and the other “Pine View.”

After acquiring the lodge, his grandparents tried opening it as a type of bed and breakfast, but that didn’t last long.

Born Dec. 31, 1943, his first memories as a 6- or 7-year-old are of being assigned to keep the wood box in the kitchen full of wood.

The men in the family, who included his father, grandfather and other relatives, would get slabs from where timber had been cut.

The wood was then cut to length with a belt-powered saw that was connected to his grandfather’s 1947 GMC flatbed truck.

Doll said his job was to split the cut wood and stack it in the woodshed.

Other chores as a boy were to get up first at sunrise to start a fire in the stove.

“I would have to get up, go down, and start the fire in the kitchen, because nobody else would be up,” he said. “The adults wouldn’t get up until the house warmed up.”

At 8,900 feet or so elevation, the mornings typically could get down to 36 degrees even in summertime.

He then would take water pails to an irrigation ditch that ran off Smith North Creek, fill them, and bring them back to the cabin, heating some of the water on the stove for the adults to wash up with in the morning.

Doll also was taught how to put the coffee pot on, also using water he collected from a spring.

Brothers Richard and Robert Doll at the Echo Lodge compound in 1950. (Richard Doll)

Mountain Adventures

Once done with chores, he and his dog — a toy shepherd named Rusty — would head for the various creeks with a fishing pole, creel, flies, and worms.

His father and grandfather taught him how to fly fish, but the worms were a backup.

“I got complained at by my dad and grandfather, because I would do worm fishing and they were dyed-in-the-wool fly-fishermen,” he said.

Doll carried his father’s World War II Navy survival knife with him up the creeks and through the forest.

His dad had served as a radioman on a PBY Catalina amphibious boat during the war.

During the summer season, he saw a lot of wildlife.

Everything from mule deer, raccoons, porcupines, bobcats, mountain lions, skunks, and an occasional bear could be encountered.

He remembers one bear he came across along one of the creeks. The bruin turned and ran, just as he and his dog did.

Then there were the two wolves that showed up on the porch as he was headed to the outhouse.

“I decided I didn’t need to go,” he said. “I went back in the house.”

Doll said his grandfather leased part of his 347 acres to a rancher who brought cattle up to graze for the summers and left a few horses as well for working the cattle.

They were allowed to ride the horses and sometimes would play cowboys and Indians.

Adventures with his brother and friends one day led them to a former gold mine off of Smith North Creek.

Doll said the mine shaft was on the top of a cliff and inside a cabin-like structure.

Just inside the door the shaft dropped more than 100 feet and was filled with water.

Rusted pieces of equipment used to haul material out of the shaft were left inside the cabin.

Down the cliff they saw a shed. They climbed down and opened the door. Inside were several boxes marked as “Hercules Powder,” he said.

As the oldest adventurer, Doll took out his WWII survival knife and pried open one of the boxes.

“It was full of dynamite sticks and they were all sweating,” he said. “We all backed out of there nice and easily, and went straight back to the house, and my dad was there.”

At first his dad thought they were just telling a story, but after hearing them out, he accompanied the boys back to the shed.

Doll said after his father went inside for a look, he “came out white.”

The U.S. Forest Service was contacted, and the agency sent men to haul the dynamite out.

The original cabin built by William Roper was called the Boar’s Nest. (Richard Doll)

Richard Doll’s great-grandfather Edwin Doll, left, Richard, and his grandfather, Raymond Doll. (Richard Doll)

Hauling rocks to build a bridge over the Douglas River after the U.S. Forest Service bridge washed out. (Richard Doll)

Bernice and Raymond Doll, Richard Doll’s grandparents, up on their mountain property in the 1940s. (Richard Doll) Arrow left Arrow right

Hermit’s Ride

While life on the mountain typically was quiet, Doll said some days would be interrupted by the sound of a loud four-cylinder Model T converted into a type of wooden cart with a motor.

“There was a hermit that lived down Douglas Creek several miles and he would come out every once in a while,” Doll said. “He was driving on the creek bed to get out of there and you could hear him coming.

"He had a pretty big gas tank behind the seat and he was sitting on top of it. It didn’t have a cab.”

Other neighbors in the 1950s included a trailer house down one of the forest roads that had been placed in a cutout created by heavy equipment.

A family that worked for one of the timber companies lived in it, Doll recalled.

There was also the Lake Creek Resort.

It consisted of a main house, the cabins, and a stable with horses that people could pay to ride. There was also a saloon at the resort with a dirt floor.

“I can remember going to the saloon with my grandmother when she wanted to go get a drink,” he said. “I was like 9 or 10 years old. It probably was a 16-by-20 room, had a bar, a couple of tables and a dirt floor.”

Doll said his father wired his grandfather’s lodge and all the cabins on the property after they purchased a surplus World War II generator and built a shed for it next to the woodshed.

They would start up the generator around dusk.

When the adults in the lodge were ready to go to bed, one of them would go to the shed and flip the switch twice to let everyone in the cabins know the lights were going out in five minutes.

That would give them enough time to light a kerosene lantern.

Food was kept in an old oak refrigerator built into an area carved out of the granite in the mountain.

His grandmother bought dry ice that was used to keep everything cool. They also kept an old RC Cola cooler with dry ice in the stone niche to keep their drinks cold.

Doll remembers one May as a younger boy when the family initially drove up to the property and found the bridge on the U.S. Forest Service road over Douglas Creek had been washed out.

His dad and grandfather, who both drove station wagons, headed up the creek and found a shallow area to drive across.

A family reunion at Echo Lodge. (Richard Doll)

Bridge Work

Later, the extended family along with some cowhands hitched up a wagon, loaded rock onto it and built a bridge across the creek, using the rock for pylons to hold up boards.

Doll’s great-grandfather, the carpenter, directed the effort.

“It was a better bridge than the Forest Service had built,” he said. “The Forest Service came around some years later and tore it down and built one to their standards.”

After graduating from high school, 18-year-old Doll enlisted in the U.S. Navy and his time at the family summer haven would mostly be in memories.

During the mid-1960s, the Forest Service wanted to claim the land because, while it had been patented, it was never deeded to the family.

The agency offered to give the family 25 acres of the 347 that his grandparents bought in exchange for turning the property into a ski lodge.

Doll said that at first, his grandfather and then his father used an acquaintance who was an attorney to try and get the land deeded, but never seemed to get anywhere while continuing to drain family finances.

Doll said the idea to make it a ski lodge seemed ridiculous to the family, and when his grandparents died, they left no will.

Echo Lodge in 1967. (Richard Doll)

Mullen Fire Burned It All

Doll was on leave from the U.S. Navy in 1977 when he last stayed at the lodge with his wife and parents.

After their legal efforts failed, the property was basically abandoned and his parents were able to take the wood-burning kitchen stove from the lodge and a stove from the living room.

“Pretty much everything else was left,” he said. “Most of the furniture was made by my great-grandfather.”

Doll said the last time he saw the vacant decaying lodge was in 1984 after his retirement from the Navy.

He and his wife took camping supplies and stayed in the Meadow Cabin, which by then had a roof in bad need of repair. The Doll House Cabin had been completely removed.

His brother visited in 2008 and everything was suffering from neglect; the lodge’s roof was missing.

Then in September 2020, the Mullen Fire that burned nearly 180,000 acres in the region claimed all the structures that had been so much a part of Doll’s early life.

Doll said a Japanese beetle infestation that killed much of the timber in the area fueled the intensity of the fire.

Now, only memories remain.

“I get nostalgic about that place, I love that place,” Doll said. “I could just step off the porch and look up and see all the stars in the sky. It was just absolutely, stunningly beautiful.”

Contact Dale Killingbeck at dale@cowboystatedaily.com

Richard Doll’s grandfather, Raymond Doll, at Echo Lodge. (Richard Doll)

Dale Killingbeck can be reached at dale@cowboystatedaily.com.