When James Patten learned he would be out of a paycheck while his Shoshone students went hunting in October 1874, the Wyoming schoolteacher came up with an unusual solution.

He packed up his classroom and joined Chief Washakie and 1,800 others on what he described as the "last great buffalo hunt" of the Shoshone tribe.

Patten recounted the massive hunt in the March 26, 1920, edition of the Big Horn County Rustler.

After settling on the Wind River Reservation, he said that the Shoshoni would supplement their rations and any crops they raised with an annual hunt during the fall and winter months in the Big Horn Basin.

The entire tribe was given permission to leave, while only the oldest and most frail stayed behind.

Patten was employed at the Shoshone Agency as a government teacher of the Indian children and was serving as a lay reader for the Episcopal Church. He moved to the agency with his wife and two young daughters to serve the tribe in 1871.

“However,” Patten wrote, “the government decided that during the absence of the Indians from the Agency, the teacher must take a vacation for the time and draw no pay.”

Patten had a family to feed, so he made a counteroffer.

He would go with his students and continue their studies at camp during the hunt.

The “roaming school” was approved and Patten immediately began to make preparations for the trip.

In the 1870s, Chief Washakie would take his entire tribe on annual hunts. The last time 1,800 tribal members left the reservation was in 1874 when a school teacher tagged along to keep up the studies of the youth. (Photograph by W.H. Jackson 1870)

The Road To Teacher

Patten himself had rarely been given opportunities to attend school.

He had been orphaned at age 3 when his parents and five of his eight siblings died in an epidemic.

He was only allowed to go to a formal school for one and a half terms, and the rest of his schooling was by “digging and delving for the education that has come as a result of his own determined effort,” according to his biography, published in the Jan. 23, 1920, edition of the Big Horn County Rustler,

Patten’s education came from his jobs as a clerk, which were interrupted when he joined the Union Army as a private during the Civil War.

Afterward, Patten followed the mining rushes into Colorado before moving to Laramie, where he ran a drug and confectionery store.

There, Patten married Anza Clare Haynes, and they had their two children.

In September 1871, Patten was appointed teacher at the Shoshone Agency and left with his family for the Wind River country.

While Patten taught the youngsters their letters, the agency was also encouraging the tribe to take up farming.

Then he learned that all his students were leaving the reservation to go on what would become their last great buffalo hunt.

When it became clear he wouldn’t be paid because they were taking off from school, Patten was motivated to go with them.

Bison graze in a Wyoming meadow. (Getty Images)

A Roving School

Patten’s preparations for his “traveling school” included having a huge tent about 60 feet in circumference made that required only one center pole.

When the center pole was lifted and slipped into the top of the tripod, the tent was raised at the same time and pegged down around the edges. It made a comfortable place to accommodate 25 to 35 students.

“When everything was in readiness it was found that four animals would be required on which to pack the necessary outfit,” Patten wrote. “Besides the two saddle ponies, I had one assistant and furnished all supplies at my own expense, except the few text books.”

Patten said that the Indians set a date of departure for Oct. 16, having drawn their rations the day before.

On this morning, the Indians pulled out as fast as they could get things packed and their horses gathered in. The first rendezvous was on the Big Wind River at Meritt’s Crossing.

Chief Washakie ordered a halt and sent young warriors along the proposed trail to watch for hostiles and to see in what direction the buffalo herds were retreating.

“We (had) stayed here for three days when the messengers returned, reporting game everywhere in the Basin,” Patten wrote.

On Oct. 19, the camp once more moved and made it to Muddy Creek, a tributary of the Wind River.

“There were 1,800 Indians in the procession, including men, women, and children,” Patten wrote. “And as we moved over the wild waste of sagebrush hills, sand dunes, canyons and dry creeks, I felt very much, surrounded as I was with such a remarkable cavalcade, as a sure-enough nomad of the desert.”

James Irving Patten was a 32-year-old school teacher for the Shoshone Indian Agency when his students were leaving for a buffalo hunt with their tribe. Rather than being forced into a vacation, Patten was granted permission to take his “roaming school” on the hunt. He lasted a month before realizing that an Indian hunt was not the place for a school. (Wyoming State Archives)

Route Changed

The next day, the group crossed what Patten described as a trail of hostiles half a mile wide.

Washakie ordered a change in course to approach the Owl Creek Mountains over the Red Canyon Trail to avoid hostile contact.

“The weather until now had been most beautiful,” Patten wrote. “It had now become cloudy and turned cold and disagreeable and by the time we reached the ascent to the foot of the Divide a terrible storm of wind and snow had set in.”

When they finally reached a place to camp, they set their tents and “retired in our robes” without fire or supper. By morning, Patten said that the fury of the storm had increased so that they were snowbound for four days.

The mercury dropped rapidly and there was suffering in the camp.

Rations grew short. No game had yet been taken, and the snow was so deep that a few warriors who courageously went on a short hunt met with misfortune.

One Indian was thrown from his horse and severely hurt and another came in badly frostbitten, all without any game.

“About this time all the food in the camp was my own scant supply,” Patten wrote. “So I had to divide.”

Patten said that this experience gave him a better conception of these people than he had before.

“I needed wood for the tent and as I was preparing to go out for it at the tent opening lay several armfuls of fine, dry pine supplied by my neighbors,” Patten said.

As the weather finally cleared, he wanted to go out with the others to cut more wood and try to kill some game. Washakie ordered Patten not to go out.

Norkett, the interpreter, explained that Washakie was so fearful that something might happen to the teacher and that he must run no risk.

“If I should go back without Patten, then …,” Washakie said, leaving the consequences unspoken.

In October 1874, Chief Washakie took his band of 1,800 Shoshone on the last great buffalo hunt. Men, women and children — and a schoolteacher — followed Washakie into the Big Horn Basin where the buffalo still roamed. (American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming)

Return To The Old Ways

On Oct. 25, the band again began to move. The snow was deep and the air bitterly cold.

“I shall never forget the struggles made by the men, horses, and women in climbing to the top of these mountains,” Patten said. “The children were crying from cold all around me. Some stopped and built fires for them.”

Others kept on and eventually arrived on the ridge.

Patten described how they were above the clouds and the sun shone brightly on a beautiful scene beneath them. He could see the tops of the Rockies and the clouds seemed like a sea covering the earth.

That night they camped at Red Springs, and Patten said there was just a suspicion of snow. It was mild and the springs were not frozen. They were officially in the Big Horn Basin.

At their next encampment on Owl Creek, Patten witnessed the preparations for the hunt.

“I saw at this camp the Indians in another light,” Patten wrote. “They were not the same who a few days ago had left the agency self-complacent and mild.”

Huge fires burned throughout the camp. Speeches were made by the old men, incantations were made by medicine men, drums were beaten and rattles shaken.

“Washakie himself seemed on this wild and weird camping ground like another being,” Patten wrote. “His voice, loud and clear, rang out on the night air as he addressed his people.”

Patten described how Washakie’s face lit up and everyone joined in singing their old war-hunting songs and the drums beat louder.

The old men listed victories, remembered their own bravery and their success on the hunt, and asked that success be given them at the present time.

Next, the boys rushed to the great fire, plucked burning sticks and rushed at each other, each in a warring band. They hurled the burning sticks at each other as if to kill.

Patten watched in near horror as they continued to grab sticks and charge back and forth. When someone was injured and knocked heels over head, the elder ones whooped and yelled as encouragement to keep at it.

“While the play lasted it seemed to me very brutal,” Patten wrote. “Yet it was one of the wildest, most weird and exciting nights I have ever experienced, for I saw not the tame but the wild, untamable warriors of hundreds of years ago.”

In October 1874, Chief Washakie took his band of 1,800 Shoshone on the last great buffalo hunt. Men, women and children — and a schoolteacher — followed Washakie into the Big Horn Basin where the buffalo still roamed. (American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming)

The Buffalo Stampede

Washakie had sent out runners again to find the buffalo and the game had been found near Gooseberry Creek, about 40 miles above the mouth of the creek.

As they approached within a few miles of the herd, Washakie rode up and invited Patten to go with him.

Riding to a high point where they could see far and near, Washakie took out his field glasses, scanned the country around, and then handed the glasses to Patten for a look.

He then asked Patten what he saw.

“Buffalo,” Patten said.

“Yes,” Washakie said, “heap.”

In Patten's January 1920 biography, Washakie was also quoted as saying, “Plenty buffalo; tomorrow we kill.”

Patten watched hunters quietly ride around small herds of buffalo and turn them into the general herd. Many of the men had buffalo horses that were skilled in coming upon the bison while also avoiding them.

When the herd had been centralized, the hunt leader, whom Patten called Weraugough, rose in his stirrups and in a low voice, never to be forgotten, gave command to charge in a body.

“Mine was a very good horse and I jumped with the rest,” Patten wrote. “But found I was nowhere, for in an instant one hundred had passed me.”

The Indians were armed with guns and arrows and Patten himself had a rifle. The whole army plunged into the band of several hundred animals, scattering it in all directions.

“The firing was terrific,” Patten wrote. “It seemed like a long while, but I presume it did not last more than three quarters of an hour.”

Afterward, the field was covered with 125 dead buffalo. The hunters killed at least one each, others two to three each, and one or two more expert from five to seven.

Patten had the rare experience of killing a buffalo. He picked out his animal as did each Indian, and when the charge was made he was fortunate to soon bring his animal down.

Patten noted that afterward, it was the women who skinned the animals, cut up the meat and prepared it for drying, while the men smoked and took life with ease, aside from the hunting.

The meat was cut up into strips and hung on poles. If the band wanted to move before the drying was completed it was packed on the animals to be again hung up at the next camping place.

When this meat was completely dried it could be rubbed by hands until it looked like corn meal. It was then put into kettles and cooked in various ways. Other ways of preparing the meat were to dry it and cook it in strips.

The way of eating the buffalo meat was to put the strip in the mouth and cut off the piece. This dried meat, with the coffee, flour and sugar provided by the government, made up the rations of the Indians.

From Gooseberry they came straight across country, crossing the Greybull River about where Otto now stands before following the Shoshone River to its mouth, where they made camp on the Big Horn River.

It was here that Patten became ill. Washakie held the camp there until his recovery.

Comanche, the medicine man, said to Patten, “You are very sick. Your medicine doesn’t seem to cure you.”

He took Patten to his own camp and between incantations, treated Patten with traditional medicines made from roots and other ingredients.

Comanche informed Patten that his sickness was from eating fresh buffalo meat and explained how the treatment would affect him.

“A glow of warmth was diffused through my body, producing a profound slumber, and I arose the next day feeling my illness gone,” Patten said. “The old medicine man’s remedies had reduced my complaint quickly when my own remedies had failed.”

In October 1874, Chief Washakie took his band of 1,800 Shoshone on the last great buffalo hunt. Men, women and children — and a schoolteacher — followed Washakie into the Big Horn Basin where the buffalo still roamed. (American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming)

Leaves The Hunt

It was well into November and the Indians were constantly on the move. Patten finally admitted that he could not successfully teach his “roaming school” under such conditions.

He and his assistant, most likely Will Haines, followed the Big Horn River while Washakie's band of 1,800 went the other direction. They joined J.D. Woodruff and Tom Williams on their journey home.

When he arrived back at the agency, Patten discovered that his salary as teacher had been cut down to such a low figure that he could no longer hold the position.

He resigned and located his family on a ranch near Lander.

The next year, when the annual hunt began, only a small number of braves were sent over into the Basin and the following year still a smaller number.

The Indians, noting that the herds of buffalo were disappearing, spent more of their time going after other game.

Patten had truly witnessed one of the last great Shoshone buffalo hunts and he had learned many lessons of his own on the way even beyond his own textbooks which had traveled hundreds of miles with him.

Jackie Dorothy can be reached at jackie@cowboystatedaily.com.