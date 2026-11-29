A Utah archaeologist explored one of Wyoming’s most important highways, still largely as it was more than 100 years ago until “I-80 ruined it.”

And he did it in style, at one point driving a red vintage Ford Model A Roadster along an abandoned — and nearly overgrown in spots — stretch of the Lincoln Highway between Medicine Bow and Rock Springs.

Robert Hamilton, a mitigation archaeologist for PacificCorp/Rocky Mountain Power, spent several summers chronicling the surviving stops along the Lincoln Highway, the nation’s first transcontinental highway that carried vehicles across southern Wyoming.

Many of the service stations, dating back to the 1910s, remain intact along the road that connected them. Hamilton’s research took him past many of them, sometimes driving one of the vintage vehicles that would’ve been cruising along the highway.

“I've recorded segments of the Lincoln Highway all through Wyoming and Utah and Nevada,” he told Cowboy State Daily. “I really got a sense of how hardy people were back then. It was a real sense of freedom.”

The old Lincoln Highway in Carbon County. The highway, the first to connect New York City and San Francisco by automobile, opened in 1913. (Robert Hamilton)

The Lincoln Highway

The Lincoln Highway was one of the U.S.’s first transcontinental highways designed for increasing automobile traffic.

When it was officially dedicated in 1913, it stretched across 13 states and 700 communities of various sizes from Times Square in New York City to Lincoln Park in San Francisco.

That’s why there’s a giant bust of Abraham Lincoln near Laramie.

Abraham Lincoln Memorial Monument was originally placed on Sherman Hill in 1959, overlooking the highest point of the Lincoln Highway. In 1969, it was relocated a mile away to its current location on Summit Hill overlooking I-80.

Wyoming was one of the most rugged and isolated places along the 3,389-mile route. As a result, small stations with gasoline and other amenities were built to serve travelers and their vehicles.

Most of the Lincoln Highway eventually became U.S. Route 30, the nation’s first coast-to-coast numbered highway. By the 1960s, most of it had been incorporated into Interstate 80, although a significant section of the Wyoming route was bypassed.

Hamilton knew about this history, but said he was surprised to find so much of it intact when he started the mitigation project in Carbon County.

Many of the ramshackle structures that once served as vital stops along the Lincoln Highway were still standing a century later, even if they’re in various states of crumbling down.

Mitigation Vacation

Hamilton started exploring the Lincoln Highway during a mitigation project in Carbon County in 2019.

“We were building a transmission line on some private property in Carbon County that crossed the old alignment of the Lincoln Highway in a few places,” he said.

“Because power lines are linear, they follow the same routes for the same human agency because it's flat and goes the same direction,” he added.

For Hamilton, it was a curious intersection of his personal and professional lives. He grew immersed in the history of the transcontinental highway, which ran through his hometown of Ogden, Utah.

“It seems like I'm always around the Lincoln Highway,” he said.

That’s when Hamilton decided to make something “meaningful” out of the mitigation project.

“When we realized how many gas stations were sitting out there that had been bypassed when Highway 30 was put in, we realized that we needed to try to capture some of this information,” he said. “We had to record it.”

Historian Nancy Anderson drives past the Anderson service station, between Hanna and Walcott, in 2019. Anderson's family ran the middle-of-nowhere gas station, which offered gasoline, radio, and slot machines to travelers on the coast-to-coast Lincoln Highway from the 1910s to the 1930s. (Robert Hamilton)

Going Along

As Hamilton started working on the mitigation project, he drove along the dirt road that was the Lincoln Highway. He started on private property near Medicine Bow and went much farther than he realized he could.

“We had to cross Highway 30 a few times, but we stayed on the Lincoln Highway all the way to Rock Springs,” he said.

At one point, a Wyomingite rolled up with a special treat: a working Model A/Model T hybrid.

“Nancy Anderson was driving,” Hamilton said. “She lives in Saratoga Springs, but her family ran the Anderson service station between Hanna and Walcott. That really made the experience.”

The Anderson Standard station was located at Coyote Springs. It was one of the Lincoln Highway stations that’s still standing along the old dirt road.

With Anderson behind the wheel, Hamilton experienced the Lincoln Highway as anyone would have when it first opened to traffic.

The Ford Model A had a top speed around 65 mph, depending on the wind and terrain. The Ford Model T topped out around 40 mph, again depending on wind and terrain.

Riding in one of the vehicles most common on the Lincoln Highway gave Hamilton a new perspective on the Wyoming route.

“You got a sense of how remote it was,” he said. “These early vehicles and the mechanics must have been very resourceful, especially out in the middle of nowhere without a lot of supplies.

"In the back of your mind, you wondered what could happen.”

He also realized that the early Ford vehicles were uniquely suited for the Wyoming stretch of the Lincoln Highway.

“When you think about what kind of vehicle you would want in all conditions, a Model T is not too bad. It's got thin tires to get down and get traction and good clearance,” he said.

Hamilton and his peers also found many fascinating signs of humanity along the way, mainly trash that had become a sort of treasure.

“There are some spots in Rock Springs where people had campsites,” he said. “They had gotten out (of their vehicles) and carved things on the rocks. Symbols from Masonic lodges from St. Louis and New York, creative pictures of women, things like that.”

Hamilton also found discarded cans along the old route. The most surprising ones were oyster cans, which he later learned had a special significance.

“When the interior of the country opened up, West Coast to East Coast, people would buy oysters in New York and finally eat them in Rock Springs, and throw the can out,” he said.

Bypassed History

As times changed, traffic increased.

The Lincoln Highway wasn’t created out of nowhere; it followed established paths through southern Wyoming rather than trailblazing its own path.

Hamilton said many segments of the Lincoln Highway were old wagon roads pieced together into an automobile route.

The 20th century service stations were 20 miles apart because that’s how long 19th-century wagon-pulling livestock could usually go before needing to refuel.

He noted that many service stations were placed near old black locust trees, another relic of their origins along wagon trails.

“They had places where they would grow black locusts because it's a hardwood,” he said. “You could carve out a spoke for a tire if you broke one.”

Other segments pieced into the Lincoln Highway were courtesy of the first transcontinental railroad.

Any infrastructure that could support a freight or passenger train could support a Model T, he said. Many of the bridges along the Lincoln Highway were still active railroad bridges that people just drove across.

“They would use the old transcontinental railroad bridges to get across the rivers,” Hamilton said. “There's still an abutment of one of those out of Fort Steele.

"They would get on the tracks, without any knowledge of when the train's schedule was, and get across as fast as they could in old Model Ts.”

Carbon, Wyoming, founded in 1868, was a critical stop along the transcontinental railroad. The Union Pacific Railroad locomotives would stop there to load up on coal and water before venturing onward.

Carbon was already fading into history by the time the Lincoln Highway passed through. Hamilton enjoyed exploring what was left of the once-essential Wyoming hot spot.

“The old Carbon cemetery is still there, which has history with Butch Cassidy and Calamity Jane,” he said. “When Highway 30 came through, it straightened out and left Carbon isolated.”

Revisiting the old town of Carbon, in a vintage vehicle no less, felt surreal.

“It's pretty much just a relic, and a cool relic at that,” he said.

he Anderson Standard station along the Lincoln Highway sometime in the 1930s. (Nancy Anderson via wyohistory.org)

Saving The Stories

Hamilton’s adventures along the old Lincoln Highway were about more than sightseeing and history. By visiting all these spots, he ensured the PacificCorp transmission line would avoid them.

“We worked closely with landowners and the BLM on the spots that were on state and federal land,” he said. “When we realized how many stations had been bypassed by Highway 30, we tried to avoid them when we came across them with our access roads.”

The Anderson station was a highlight of Hamilton’s exploration of the Lincoln Highway.

With Nancy Anderson as a guide, he learned how much the tiny refuge at Coyote Springs meant to locals and visitors.

“There are all kinds of really cool stories that went along with this place,” he said. “It’s the 1910s, you’re driving in these newfangled contraptions called cars, you can’t see any buildings, and all of a sudden there's a gas station.”

The Anderson station looked like a 19th-century Western homestead with a gas pump out front. Recognizing their station as an oasis for the Lincoln Highway, the Andersons quickly started thinking like entrepreneurs.

Highway travelers would stop at the Anderson station expecting to get gasoline and keep going. They often found themselves delayed by listening to the radio or enjoying the slot machines inside.

Sometimes travelers were unknowingly delayed against their will, at their own expense.

“There was a guy at one of those stations who would water down the road so vehicles would get stuck, then charge 20 cents to get his tractor and pull them out,” Hamilton said.

The service stations also served as makeshift community centers for local farmers and ranchers. Hamilton said the Anderson station at Coyote Springs was particularly popular among residents of Hanna and Walcott.

“Everyone would drive there on Sunday night and listen to Louis Armstrong or boxing on the radio,” he said. “Miners would come in and have a go on the slot machines. Everyone came together there.”

Ruined By The Snow Chi Minh Trail

Thousands of intrepid travelers crossed the country along the Lincoln Highway during the 15 years before it became U.S. Route 30. One of those was a then-lieutenant colonel and future U.S. president, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

In 1919, Eisenhower joined the 72-vehicle Transcontinental Motor Truck Convoy. The convoy was intended to assess the Lincoln Highway's suitability for military mobilization.

“The military wanted to see if they could get from one end of the country to the other right after World War I,” Hamilton said. “It made Eisenhower realize that we, as a nation, needed to address this.”

The 62-day excursion from Washington, D.C., to San Francisco left a strong, though not necessarily positive, impression on Eisenhower.

It is directly linked to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956, which authorized the construction of the Interstate Highway System.

The new highway between New York and San Francisco wouldn’t follow the Lincoln Highway directly.

The new Interstate 80 would bypass Medicine Bow, Hanna, and many other Carbon County communities, taking a more direct route past Elk Mountain.

Many communities that economically depended on the Lincoln Highway were abandoned. Communities that grew around the cross-country highway disappeared, ending a unique moment in Wyoming’s history.

“I-80 went ahead and ruined it completely,” Hamilton said. “It bypassed everything and came straight up over the pass from Laramie to Rawlins. That whole back way through Rock River and Medicine Bow and Hanna — all the way to Walcott — was completely left behind.”

Calls have been made to reroute I-80 to parallel U.S. Highway 30, mainly to avoid wind and winter weather closures.

Former Wyoming Department of Transportation Director Luke Reiner advocated for the reroute, but it could cost nearly $13 billion.

A Ford Model A driving past "the Wilson place," an old Lincoln Highway service station in Carbon County in 2019. (Robert Hamilton)

The Story Of Old Roads

The Lincoln Highway isn’t a viable route for cross-country travelers anymore, but it’s still there.

Hamilton’s experience was unique because of his mitigation work. It gave him unprecedented access to explore what remains of the Lincoln Highway as it’s “checkerboarded” across private and public lands.

“All the infrastructure that had been built around those roads was left high and dry,” he said. “They just sat out there and wasted away, in a sense. But they’re also preserved.”

Interest in revisiting the Lincoln Highway's potential has been rising.

The Alliance for Historic Wyoming is the state chapter for the Lincoln Highway Association, a national group that offers multi-day tours of various segments of the highway across the U.S.

People might not get the same vintage vehicle experience Hamilton savored in Carbon County, but he sees value in raising public awareness and interest in what’s left of the Lincoln Highway. It’s an important piece of Wyoming and American history.

“There’s a lot to see out there,” he said. “You can see the handiwork of masonry and things like that where farmers and ranchers came together and said, ‘There's this new highway, and we've got to band together and connect it.’

"People had to band together in communities to connect the Lincoln Highway, and the Wyoming route is still pretty intact.”

Contact Andrew Rossi at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com

"The Wilson place" on a private ranch in Carbon County. (Robert Hamilton)

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.