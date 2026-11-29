CASPER — It's hard to drive through Wyoming without spotting a cross somewhere.

They stand alone in fields along the highway, rise above the streets of old mining towns, are featured on billboards with Bible verses and overlook busy intersections in the state's largest cities.

They adorn churches tucked into residential neighborhoods, hang from the necks of community leaders, and mark the graves where generations of Wyoming families are buried.

Christianity has made an indelible imprint on Wyoming, with nearly 1,000 Christian churches listed across the Cowboy State spread among 97 cities and towns.

For centuries, it's been the predominant religion of the Western world, but within the lifetimes of children attending Sunday school today, Islam could eclipse Christianity as the largest religion on Earth.

In Wyoming, about 62% of adults identify as Christian and fewer than 1% as Muslim.

The transformation, outlined in new population projections from the Pew Research Center which show Islam is expected to be the world's largest religion in less than 10 years, is being driven not so much by religious conversion as by differences in birthrates and life expectancy.

Muslim families are having more children than Christian families, and the world's Muslims are considerably younger.

Christianity is hardly on a downward slide, however. Its numbers are expected to grow, just not nearly as fast.

Jonathan Lange, who has ministered to Lutheran congregations in Evanston and Kemmerer since 1997, is not concerned.

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Where Two Faiths Collide

"The gates of hell will not prevail against the Church of Christ," he said.

There have been periods of extraordinary Christian influence throughout history, followed by generations that grew indifferent to the faith, Lange said.

He wonders whether a greater Islamic presence might shake Americans out of their religious complacency.

"Every time we get a challenge, we grow from it," he said.

The next 50 years could dramatically change where and how the world worships. By 2035, Muslims are expected to outnumber Christians, and by 2070, there could be more than 3.6 billion Muslims worldwide compared with just under 3 billion Christians, Pew projects.

What interests Lange about the growing prominence of Islam is the prospect of two fundamentally different understandings of God coming into closer contact with one another.

It’s About Love

The distinction, to him, has everything to do with love.

Christians who believe in the Holy Trinity believe that God exists eternally as three distinct persons — the Father, Son and Holy Spirit — and that long before mankind existed, there was a relationship between them.

In his understanding of Christianity, God didn't create mankind to have someone to love. Love existed before creation.

"Rather than seeing love and relationship as a kind of an accident that may or may not happen, Christianity sees it at the very core of the essence of all things," he said.

Lange sees a fundamentally different conception of God in Islam, which rejects the Christian doctrine of the Trinity.

He characterizes the theological distinction as one between a God whose very nature is love and one whose defining characteristic, in his interpretation, is power.

Those differences, Lange believes, have implications for how people understand their relationships with one another, how they exercise authority and what they consider the purpose of human existence.

Rodger McDaniel, a retired Cheyenne pastor who entered the ministry after a career in law and politics, said the relationship between Christianity and Islam is more than a matter of theological debate.

During his 15 years preaching at Highlands Presbyterian Church, his congregation partnered with a Denver mosque to help resettle Afghan refugees.

McDaniel was active in interfaith organizations in Wyoming and worked alongside Muslims to help some of the state's most vulnerable people.

"I found them to be loving people who were heavily involved in things like welcoming refugees and helping low-income people," he told Cowboy State Daily.

The prospect of Muslims outnumbering Christians worldwide doesn't trouble him.

From Tripoli To The Twin Towers

Tammy Heise, an associate professor of American religions at the University of Wyoming, looks at the relationship between Christianity and Islam through a different lens.

"They share so much in common, from stories in Scripture to moral guidelines or rules for living life," she told Cowboy State Daily.

Heise said the way Americans view the Muslim faith has changed considerably over the centuries. Some of America's earliest Muslims arrived in chains.

By the time the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, hundreds — perhaps thousands — of Muslims were already living in America. Most had been brought from West Africa as slaves.

Even “The Marines' Hymn" with its reference to the shores of Tripoli, she said, recalls an early encounter between a young United States and the Muslim world.

The line dates back to the First Barbary War, when President Thomas Jefferson sent American forces to the Mediterranean to protect merchant ships from North African pirates.

In 1805, U.S. Marines fought alongside Arab allies to capture a port city in what is now Libya.

In 1790, just weeks before his death, Benjamin Franklin wrote a satire in response to a Georgia congressman's defense of slavery.

Franklin turned the argument on its head, inventing a Muslim official in North Africa who defended the enslavement of Christians on much the same economic and religious grounds that Americans used to justify slavery.

As recently as the 1970s, Heise said there was a period of what she described as "Islamophilia" — an American fascination with aspects of Islamic religion and culture.

For many Americans alive today, however, their most memorable association with Islam is the sight of the World Trade Center towers collapsing.

"My guess is that most Americans know very little about Islam, about its theology or about its religious practices," she said.

Americans, she went on, often associate acts of terrorism committed by some extremist Muslims with their religion in a way they don't necessarily associate violence committed by Christians.

"Every religion has what we might think of as bad actors," Heise said.

McDaniel believes some of the distrust of Muslims among Americans has less to do with the events of Sept. 11, 2001, than with contemporary American politics.

He was particularly critical of President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, accusing them of stoking anti-Muslim sentiment for political gain.

"I think the bigger problem today is that level of hatred being spewed for political purposes, and it's completely inconsistent with the Muslim community with whom I worked," he said.

Christianity Without Christians

The prospect of Islam becoming the world's largest religion comes as America grapples with a cultural shift of its own with a gradual decline of Christianity’s dominance in a nation whose customs, institutions and traditions have long been shaped by the faith.

Even Americans who have never opened a Bible may subscribe to values with roots in Protestant Christianity, Heise said.

The country's history of Protestant influence has shaped Americans' understanding of religion itself, including the belief that one's relationship with God is a personal and largely a private affair.

Heise doesn't necessarily think that a diminishing Christian presence would fundamentally alter American life.

She sees the changing religious landscape as more a reflection of what's happening within American Christianity than a consequence of the growth of other faiths.

"If Christian cultural dominance is declining — and that is debatable — it has to do more with factors within Christian denominations than it does with religions outside of Christianity," she said.

Institutional corruption, revelations of abuse and a perceived lack of inclusivity have alienated some Americans from their churches, she said.

They aren't necessarily trading the Bible for the Quran. Many are abandoning organized religion altogether.

Today, about a third of Wyoming adults don't identify with any particular religion. That includes atheists, agnostics and people who may believe in God but don't consider themselves part of an organized religion.

At 34%, they outnumber the members of any single Christian denomination in the state.

'Termites Eating The Foundation'

Lange likened the gradual loss of America's Christian underpinnings to “termites eating the foundation away.”

He described what remains as “the kind of dead form of culture that was vestiges of Christianity without the foundations.”

The structure might appear perfectly sound to someone passing by, even as the things holding it upright are gradually disappearing — most evident in the modern American family.

The father of nine has ministered to families grappling with the emotional and financial consequences of broken marriages for decades.

"I really long for a time when we can have stable marriages again," he said.

What might America stand to gain from a resurgence of Christianity?

"Whenever Christianity has a resurgence and takes hold in the hearts and minds of more and more people in a population, then that population becomes strong in terms of community," he said. "It becomes strong in terms of art, in terms of beauty, in terms of strong families, love."

Those things, he believes, ultimately contribute to economic prosperity as well.

For years, he watched young people leave his congregations after high school. But over the past five years, he's noticed a renewed interest in Christianity among people in their 20s and 30s.

"The young people today are just hungry for the Word of God," Lange said. "A lot of them are."

Still, it's hard to say what the world will look like half a century from now.

"I think that the numbers about the growth of Islam at this point are probably pretty sound, but to extrapolate that into the future requires making some assumptions that may or may not be accurate," Heise cautioned.

The Power Of Love

For Scott Clem, a former Gillette Baptist pastor, former Wyoming legislator and current Campbell County commissioner, some of the apprehension surrounding Islam is understandable.

His generation came to know the religion largely through images of war and terrorism in the Middle East.

"The extremists aren't an accurate portrayal of what Islam is on the whole," Clem said. "That extremism still colors a lot of what Americans think as far as Islam is concerned."

He has reservations about certain interpretations of Islamic law, particularly those involving the treatment of women and the severity of punishments.

But when asked about the threat posed by religious extremism and the exercise of power through violence, Clem turned his attention to his own country.

"What do we do when we feel that we're threatened? Well, we go out there and we kill our enemies," he said.

He pointed to America's military interventions abroad and its willingness to use force to impose its understanding of justice.

It's a tendency he considers fundamentally at odds with the example set by Jesus.

"Jesus didn't come so that he could slaughter his enemies, but rather so that he could lay down his life for his enemies," Clem said.

In Christianity, as Clem understands it, the resurrection represents the defeat of death itself — the very thing that gives earthly rulers their ultimate means of coercion.

Christ's kingdom advances "not through the love of power, but through the power of love,” he said.

'Right Here In Our Own Backyard'

Americans concerned about what life might look like under the influence of more restrictive religious doctrines needn't look overseas, Clem said.

He pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic and what he considers the suppression of dissenting opinions during that period.

"That didn't happen under Islam. That happened right here in our own backyard in the American West," he said.

Clem is concerned about the tendency of Americans to reduce one another to their political affiliations or identities and their diminishing willingness to entertain opposing viewpoints.

"We have plenty of problems facing us in America, and a lot of the things that people point to with Islam can be evidenced in our own culture in the here and now," he said.

He also makes a distinction between a Christian nation and a nation whose culture has been profoundly influenced by Christianity.

"Were we a Christian nation? Well, no," Clem said.

The United States distinguished itself by declining to establish an official religion, he added, despite the enormous influence Christianity had on the people who established the country.

It's a distinction McDaniel also makes.

"You can't have the freedom to religion, freedom to worship as you choose, and then decide this has to be a Christian nation to the exclusion of other faiths," McDaniel said.

He suspects Wyoming will be among the last places in the world to experience a significant shift in its religious demographics.

In fact, during his years in Cheyenne, he watched the capital city's small Muslim community grow even smaller as some of his Muslim friends moved to Denver to be part of a larger faith community.

What troubles Clem is the gradual disappearance of a shared understanding of morality and truth.

"We're living in a postmodern culture now where the grand ideas of modernism are questioned at every turn," he said. "Everything is viewed with suspicion, and it's 'my truth' and 'your truth.'"

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.