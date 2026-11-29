GILLETTE — It’s just after 7 a.m. and Skylar Riehemann is still getting used to being back in the seat again.

As Gillette’s solid waste manager, his usual domain is the office — logistics, paperwork, overseeing nine employees. But today he’s back on a garbage route.

He climbs back in the cab when staffing runs thin or, like this day, when a nosy reporter asks for a ride-along.

It’s been about five years since he’s driven, but Riehemann finds it’s a lot like riding a bike.

It’s a big, hulking stinky bike, but the muscle memory is still there as he turns off the main road into one of Gillette’s many suburbs.

Ahead, the curb is lined with green plastic bins on a street choked with cars and pickups.

Like many of Gillette’s suburbs — or “subs” as they’re known in the trash biz — the houses are shoulder-to-shoulder on postage-size lots where windows are so close a neighbor could practically see another buttering his toast.

To a garbage man, these streets present something of a slalom course, which Riehemann likes because it makes the job even more fun and interesting.

It’s kind of like playing a video game, he said, as he nudges the truck’s blunt nose next to the back of a pickup parked barely 2 feet from an overstuffed bin with white bags bulging against its lid.

Riehemann squints at the digital screen connected to cameras monitoring the truck’s side and top as he lowers the hydraulic arm and reaches out to clamp the bin near the bottom.

With a mechanical hum and shudder, he hoists the can and dumps it, before setting it back tidily on the curb.

It takes anywhere from 550 to 600 cans to fill a truck, which is then dumped at the Campbell County landfill at the end of a shift. (Jen Kocher, Cowboy State Daily)

Loves The Job

Though Riehemann got into the trash business accidentally, he can’t think of a better job, which still surprises him.

After all, what kid grows up with dreams of being a garbage man?

“If you’d told 23-year-old me that's what I would be doing, I would have thought you're crazy,” he said. “Like, yeah, there's no way I’m doing trash.

“You know, delusions of grandeur and all that.”

He started off pursuing a career as a trash-talking pro wrestler, tossing and piledriving his opponents in and out of the ring.

Physically speaking, though, a guy can only do that for a certain number of years before his knees and back give out.

He still feels it in his knees and back, which prompts him to take a couple breaks to stretch outside of the cab.

After a semester of college that didn’t interest him, Riehemann got a commercial driver’s license.

He was married with two children then, and his first job was in construction. He missed the driving part, so he took a job with a private waste collection company, but burned out on the 50- to 60-hour weeks and all that time away from his young family.

When a city job opened in 2015, he applied, and fast-forward 11 years later, he’s now the solid waste manager.

Unlike other local private trash companies, Gillette uses side-loading trucks with hydraulic arms for increased efficiency. (Jen Kocher, Cowboy State Daily)

Make A Mess, Clean It Up

He makes it look easy, despite the required skill and hand-eye coordination required to not dump it on its side upon releasing.

If drivers do make that mistake, they’ve got to hop out of the truck and set it back. Per city policy, any messes a driver makes, they need to clean up.

Some customers get testy when their can gets knocked over, said, but typically it’s Wyoming’s notorious winds doing the damage.

Still, these hydraulic side-loaders are much easier to operate than the old-school rear-loaded trucks that require much more muscle power to physically unload them.

That’s the type of truck Riehemann started on about two decades ago when he was hauling trash for a private garbage company that handled routes out in the county.

Even with hydraulics, it still requires a lot of time and practice to pick up the can just right. Too high and you can miss the top and spill out the garbage, and too low, you risk “eating a can,” he said.

When this happens, dispatch has to send out a replacement because by the time the chewed-up can reaches the landfill, it’s flattened under 20,000 pounds of compacted trash.

It also earns you a ribbing from your coworkers.

“On the record, I’ve never done it,” he said.

Unofficially, however, he may have dumped a couple back in his rookie years, but don’t tell his new hires — all of whom are women, by the way, who comprise about half his staff.

Garbage is no longer a man’s domain, and in his experience, the female drivers tend to have a greater attention to detail, though the guys have their own set of strengths, Riehemann said.

Melissa Lowe, one of four women on the city of Gillette sanitation crew, cleans out a drain on a trucks, splashing herself with muck in the process. Lowe loves her job, she said, and doesn't mind the messes. (Jen Kocher, Cowboy State Daily)

Trash Armageddon

Riehemann said he loves the work — as do the other drivers — and doesn’t feel that people look down on them as trash collectors.

In fact, he thinks they’re doing a noble job.

The city would go to hell if they stopped picking up people’s trash, he said, estimating it would only be a matter of two weeks of missed collections before trash started overflowing into the streets.

Then the pests, scavengers, and foul odors from rotting garbage would descend as gutters clogged and sidewalks become obstructed.

As for what that might smell like, one need only to visit the county landfill on a humid summer day and multiply that odor by 100.

Getting backed up on picking up trash is a nightmare that takes days for the department to dig out of, he noted, recalling one winter storm that shut down city operations for three days — a record.

It took his crew two weeks of long days to recover.

One of life’s certainties for garbage collectors is that people generate a lot of trash, he said, nodding to the rows or overflowing cans packed with white and black garbage bags nearly bursting at the seams.

Throw-Away Society

Riehemann said that Gillette has always generated its fair share of trash, but he noticed a dramatic uptick during the pandemic when storefronts shut down and people turned to internet shopping.

It hasn’t stopped since, and the frugal habits of an earlier, leaner America — the saving, the darning, the careful reuse — that were discarded in the post-war boom when the age of cheap, single-use plastics and rampant mass production took hold.

This new consumerism was perfectly captured in a photo in an August 1955 issue of Life magazine where a young, attractive couple is caught mid-laugh, tossing disposable cups and portioned trays into the air as if they would vanish into the atmosphere, not clutter in clogged landfills for generations.

The latest surge in waste stems from cardboard boxes, Riehemann said, a trend that began during the pandemic when restless people with disposable income turned to new hobbies and long-postponed home projects.

This boom in online shopping has not slowed.

These boxes are the bane of the waste collector because they frequently get stuck in the cans or on top of the hopper and surprisingly few take the time to break the boxes down, he said.

Gillette dumps about 22 million pounds of residential trash each year at a cost of more than $1 million in dumping fees at the landfill each year. (Jen Kocher, Cowboy State Daily)

By The Ton

Gillette, like the rest of the country, throws away its fair share of trash.

According to the 2025 Global Waste Index, the United States leads major economies in municipal waste, generating roughly 2,097 pounds per person each year.

Wyoming contributes significantly to this total, with state records from the Department of Environmental Quality showing more than 600,000 tons of municipal solid waste annually.

In Campbell County, municipal services manage all trash collection within city limits and annexed suburbs, while several private contractors serve homes and businesses throughout the rest of the county.

Along with trash, the city also picks up yard waste in the fall, recycling and commercial loads with different trucks.

Gillette’s residential trash totals about 22 million pounds annually, costing the city more than $1 million per year, or about $75 per ton, to dump it at North Landfill, according to figures shared by Riehemann.

The operation is paid for entirely by an enterprise fund consisting of service fees of $17.65 per month for weekly pickups.

This is a reasonable rate, Riehemann said, comparing it to neighboring cities like Rapid City, South Dakota, which charges users about $32 a month for a 65-gallon can.

Hypnotic Rhythm

After clearing the street, Riehemann moves on, the truck groaning forward as he empties a row of cans lined up in the center of a cul-de-sac.

People do that to make the job easier given the difficulty of hugging the tight curbs in the eyebrows.

There’s a steady hypnotic rhythm to the work: lift, dump, replace, and move on.

It’s relatively fast work, and under favorable weather and traffic conditions, a driver can do anywhere from 150 to 200 cans an hour. Most routes contain about 550 to 600 cans, which is about the point where the truck needs to be emptied.

Most days, except after holidays when the drivers run doubles, they can finish a shift in six to seven hours, which includes taking lunch on the side of the road without a proper meal break.

Otherwise, it’s a job that demands attention.

Riehemann’s eyes never settle, flicking from the digital screen to his side mirrors, tracking the darting shapes of squirrels, dogs, bicycles, and impatient cars zipping past.

People rarely wait behind the truck, he said. Everyone’s in a hurry.

More than 22 million pounds of residential trash from the city of Gillette each year makes its way into the Campbell County North Landfill, costing more than $1 milliuon in dumping fees. (CSD File)

‘Kids Lose Their Minds’

Except the kids.

“Kids lose their minds for garbage trucks,” he said. “They’ll just freeze on the sidewalk, completely mesmerized when the arm lifts and dumps the whole thing.”

It’s a school day, so the usual crowd of kids isn’t there to watch the show.

Adults mostly ignored them, except for one man who happens to be standing by his curb, waiting for his can to be emptied. That’s rare, Riehemann said, and he probably just happened to time it right.

But Riehemann knows better.

He’d lost count of how many times he caught someone peering through the blinds, only to have the slats snap shut the instant he waves as if they’d been caught peeping.

For the most part, though, trash is something most people don’t think about after wheeling their containers to the curb, and Riehemann likes it that way.

“If they’re not thinking about us, that means we’re doing our job right,” he said. When they’re not, part of his job is to field the phone calls.

That sometimes comes when a driver doesn’t pick up a can because it’s too far from the curb or there is garbage — usually large cardboard boxes or leftover home-repair materials — leaning against the can.

In this case, the driver makes a note in the department’s computer system so when that person calls in, they’ll know why they were skipped.

‘Dang, It’s A Diaper’

Riehemann chugs along lifting and emptying cans, but suddenly he stops with a grimace.

“Dang, it’s a diaper,” he said, making a face as he steps out of the truck to retrieve it from where it was wedged in the robotic arm.

Luckily, it was cold enough that the diaper had frozen, because that day he’d neglected to bring along his gloves.

Winter makes for better work, Reihermann said, because the cold dampens some of the foul smells that might otherwise be almost overwhelming.

Why a diaper was loose in the can at all was a mystery, as is the fact that some people don’t bag their trash, which can be precarious on windy days when a gust catches the bin at the top mid-dump and sends the coffee grounds, greasy fast-food wrappers and discarded take-out containers airborne.

When this happens, drivers gather what they can and sometimes call in the city streets crew for backup.

Luckily, most of Gillette’s residents opt for plastic bags, he said.

Other perils are loose blankets and blinds that catch on the blade and require untangling.

Another of the more puzzling mysteries in a sanitation worker’s day is the surprisingly high number of people who set out empty trash containers, which drivers don’t know are empty until they try to dump them.

Is it force of habit, a well-meaning neighbor or perhaps a thrifty desire to wring out every penny of the $17.65 monthly trash fee?

Who knows, Riehemann said, but it’s all in a day’s work for the garbage collector, a job Riehemann loves and never plans to quit.

Jen Kocher can be reached at jen@cowboystatedaily.com.