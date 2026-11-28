CHEYENNE — Joseph Carey was a famous 19th-century lawyer and politician, but when sculptor Joel Turner looks at the bronze statue he created of one of Cheyenne’s historic leading statesmen he sees a friend staring back at him.

The resemblance, the Loveland, Colorado, artist said, is uncanny.

But the resemblance to a contemporary person is also one reason why Turner says he thinks it’s the best of the 17 sculptures of historical figures he’s done for the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project on Cheyenne streets.

Installed now are 94 sculptures, with the latest three featuring Turner’s Carey.

Another is titled “Lady Justice,” a life-size statue by Christine Knapp of Sharon Fitzgerald, who won several cases before the Wyoming Supreme Court. The third is “Racing the Wind,” an iconic pronghorn sculpted by Brandon Bailey.

Harvey Deselms, a Cheyenne art dealer who envisioned the program when he saw it in a dream, said $3.5 million worth of art is now on the city’s streets. It won’t be long before the 100th is planned and installed.

“We’re not done. As long as there are corners and artists and donors, we’re going to keep going,” Deselms said. “It’s become very much a part of Cheyenne now.”

This bronze statue of Joseph M. Carey, 19th century Cheyenne lawyer and politician, is on temporary display in front of the Cheyenne Civic Center. It was created by sculptor Joel Turner of Loveland, Colorado. (Cowboy State Daily Staff)

Process Starts With Photos

Turner said when he begins a project, he goes online to see how many photographs he can find. He discovered many of Joseph Maull Carey, but it isn't as simple as spotting the best and making a replica for today’s Western art lovers to appreciate.

“One of the problems you run into is almost always photos are a straight-on view, and one of the elements you need to capture somebody’s likeness is a three-quarter view and a total profile,” Turner told Cowboy State Daily.

“Those are really hard to come by, so if they aren’t available, and there aren’t any living relatives, I’ll try to find somebody who looks like the person I'm trying to depict,” he said.

In the case of Carey, he was instantly reminded of a friend he once worked with.

“If I took photos of the two of them together, you would think they were exactly the same,” Turner recalled. “The same facial features, the same beard, everything. The only difference is my buddy is way shorter, so I had to readjust for the height. But his portrait was perfect to work from.

“It’s insane, when I look at (my Carey statue) I think it looks a little more like my buddy, but my buddy looks so much like him, you can’t tell the difference. It’s the same exact person, like reincarnated.”

The ultimate compliment is that his friend loves the work so much he wants Turner to make him a copy.

“So that was kind of a fluke,” Turner said. “But it’s really cool.”

Carey will eventually stand on the corner of Carey Avenue and 18th Street, once that intersection is renovated. But for now he’s hanging around the entrance to the Cheyenne Civic Center.

Universally Loved … Almost

Deselms said the reaction of Cheyenne residents and tourists to the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Well, a couple of people jumped on Facebook, and they wrote, ‘I can’t believe my tax dollars go to this, and I have potholes,’” Deselms said with a laugh. “I said, well, let me tell you the story — be educated about it.”

The entire project is paid for through donations. Deselms said three years ago a travel writer visited Cheyenne and he called the city “the art mecca of the West.”

“That was picked up by Forbes Magazine,” Deselms noted. “The writer talked about the city’s colorful murals and boots, and of course the bronzes, and so many people said, ‘Wow, this is such an amazing project.’ And one of the big things is it’s all been privately funded.

“Before 2010 I had a dream that all the doctors got together and they wanted bronzes from Lincolnway to the door of the hospital. They said, ‘Harvey, you need to figure this out.’ They didn’t want giant ones, they wanted ones that they could interact with and they would be lighted and secured.”

Not everything in Deselms’ dream came true, but eventually he talked to a class from the group “Leadership Cheyenne.” Each class donates a project to beautify the greater downtown Cheyenne area.

“They said, ‘We’ve done murals; we want to do something artsy. What ideas do you have?’” he said. “I told them about my dream and said, ‘Why don’t we do a bronze on every corner along Capitol Avenue?’ That’s how it got started.”

The first bronze was a sculpture named “Duster,” near the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce at the southeast corner of Capitol and Lincolnway. It recalls the cattle barons and working cowboys whose herds helped transform southeast Wyoming into one of the nation’s great cattle-producing regions.

Five more statues were donated over the next decade.

“Once COVID hit, people were a little more isolated than usual, not going out and doing things,” Deselms said. “I kind of credit COVID for the resurgence of the program. People had a bit of a mortality check there, and this could have been where they didn’t think they’d have had the opportunity to donate something like this again.”

Deselms is the idea man, and he connects people who want to donate sculptures with artists who try to fulfill what they want to see.

There is a Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission, a veritable who’s who of local visionaries that includes Mayor Patrick Collins, Chairman Nathaniel T. Trelease, Dixie Roberts, Catherine “Caren” Murray, Susan Samuelson, Jeff Wallace, and Deselms.

Other members are Don “Dog” Jones, master mason; Jake Johnson, president; Harold F. Johnson, masonry; Robert Clary, consulting designer; Tom Roberts and Dan White, editors for commemorative supplement.

Prolific Artist

Turner is the most prolific sculptor involved with the project.

“I started talking to Harvey around November 2022, and he had the idea for two to three sculptures,” he recalled. “In my mind I figured things don't always go how you expect them to, so I'll probably end up doing one. But every time I talked to him it ended up being more, so that one has turned into 17.”

Among his favorites are Cheyenne’s legendary photographer J.E. Stimson, who captured the people, landscapes and townscapes, railroads, factories, bridges, livestock, libraries and breweries, rivers and roads from the 1890s to 1950s.

After Stimson’s death, Gov. Frank Barrett and the Legislature arranged for the state to purchase more than 7,500 of his negatives. Today they are stored at the Wyoming State Archives, where they are available for the public to see.

Stimson’s statue is on the northeast corner of Capitol Avenue and 20th Street.

Turner is also partial to the one he did of Quail Dobbs, a rodeo clown and barrelman of Cheyenne Frontier Days fame that was installed at the southeast corner of Central and 21st Street last summer. It was donated by Capitol Roofing.

Dobbs appeared at Frontier Days for 28 years and was inducted into the “Daddy of ‘em All” Hall of Fame.

“Joel had a fun time researching that one,” Deselms said. “Quail is pictured with his little pig and he knew someone who had a pet pig that he used for a model.”

Turner said as a kid he drew all the time, but didn’t know much about sculpting until he was an adult.

“I always wanted to get into doing illustrations for movies, video games, concept-art type stuff but I’m very old school and I hate computers,” the artist said. “Most of that is visual. I ended up going to school for welding, and then I got connected with George Lundeen, whose family members have been sculptors for more than 50 years."

Turner learned that the Lundeens needed to hire a new welder.

“One of the biggest production elements to putting sculptures together is welding,” he said. “I’ve worked with them for about 10 years total, and that’s where I learned all of the other steps — the molding, the waxwork. The only thing I don’t actually do is the physical bronze casting at the foundry.”

Turner said much of what he’s done is self-taught.

“I’ve taken a lot of workshops, from people whose work I really respect,” he said. “I look for opportunities where they’re teaching a workshop so I travel and hang out with them for a week, internalize how they sculpt and then apply it to my own work.”

On Tap: Calamity Jane

The Cheyenne project Turner is most excited about is a new commission from a Florida couple that visited the city and decided to donate a sculpture commemorating Calamity Jane. Deselms paired them with Turner.

“Usually we start with the spirit of what we’re going for; what don’t we want to capture?” Turner said.

In the case of Calamity Jane, the donors told him that was easy. They pointed out a website of a statue that someone did of the cowgirl for a bench in Deadwood, South Dakota.

“She’s drunk,” Turner said. “It’s a terrible sculpt. Horrible. They were very clear, they don’t want that.

“I looked it up, and she did succumb to alcoholism, that’s a historical fact,” Turner said. “But is that really how you want to remember somebody, or honor somebody? So with this one specifically, we’re having her riding on a horse, it’s very much like her days of exploration with Buffalo Bill Cody. That helps to inform the composition and everything.”

The artist starts with a sketch, but without much detail.

“It’s a general sense of, what is it we’re going for?” he explained. “I send it to the client, and they say let’s change this, keep that. We start moving toward the final version.”

During his research, Turner discovered that Calamity Jane was a scout for military units for about five to seven years in the West, guiding them across the wilderness.

“Then she got really into the showmanship of it,” he added. “She spent a lot of time helping children. She had a huge heart for kids.

“I think that’s one of the reasons she fell into alcoholism, she was exposed to the harshness and suffering of the world,” Turner said. “Having such a big heart but seeing the harshness of the world, it’s very hard to reconcile those things with each other.”

While Carey presented a unique opportunity to present a historical figure with a remarkable career, starting with his appointment by President Ulysses S. Grant to U.S. attorney for the Territory of Wyoming in 1869, then as an associate justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court. He was later mayor of Cheyenne, governor of Wyoming, a U.S. representative and a U.S. senator.

Also, Carey is the spitting image of one of his friends.

But he senses he’s onto something special with the Calamity Jane sculpture. It features a horse, which Turner said is such a huge animal it will be the biggest statue he’s done for Cheyenne. The plan is to have it installed before Frontier Days, so as many people as possible can see it in front of a downtown church.

“If Calamity Jane turns out the way I think it will,” he predicted, “that one could take the cake.”