Natrona County High School football coach Steve Harshman has had an unforgettable month.

This past Saturday, he finished off his coaching career with another state championship, the eighth of his 39-year Hall of Fame coaching career. A few weeks earlier, he was elected Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction.

And shortly before that, he became a grandfather.

A state legislator for nearly 24 years and speaker of the house from 2017-2020, Harshman decided to run for superintendent last spring.

Winning the election in November brought an end to his coaching career because of the nature and responsibilities of his new job.

But Harshman said he couldn’t have asked for a better send-off, as his Mustangs went undefeated and took a 28-13 Class 4A championship win over Cheyenne East, which happened to be the 400th game of his head coaching career.

“Really a full heart, just really blessed and thankful and grateful,” Harshman told Cowboy State Daily of his past few months.

Harshman surveys the field during his team's 28-13 win over Cheyenne East on Nov. 14. (Courtesy, Kcp_roductions)

Harshman hugs wide receiver Orin Williams after Saturday's win. (Courtesy, Kcp_roductions)

Harshman is joined by quarterback Cooper Rogers (right) and his father after getting their championship hardware. (Courtesy, Kcp_roductions)

Steve Harshman has the second most wins among any football coach in Wyoming high school football history. (Courtesy, Kcp_roductions)

Harshman hugs his wife, Becky, after his 400th and final high school football game as a coach. (Courtesy, Kcp_roductions)

Harshman celebrates with his team after his first win at Natrona in 1992. (Courtesy, Kcp_roductions)

Harshman won his eighth state title on Saturday. He'll take office as the Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction in January. (Courtesy, Kcp_roductions) Arrow left Arrow right

‘Cascade of Emotions’

Harshman admitted he shed a few tears after the victory, calling it “a cascade of emotions.”

Just five weeks earlier, his wife was wiping tears of joy from his cheeks at the sight of their first grandchild. Another grandson is due this spring.

Many coaches don’t get to go out on their own terms.

Getting a close-to-perfect ending to his coaching career is something Harshman said he doesn’t take for granted, particularly when considering the many former players and parents who were in attendance on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

“The whole thing has been such a blessing this season,” Harshman said. “It’s all about the people.”

Despite being the heavy favorite in his race after winning the Republican primary in August, Harshman said he never spoke to his team about this football season likely being his last, or even thought about it much himself.

“It was all focus on our team and our kids,” Harshman said. “I didn’t want to make it about any of that stuff. It’s about focusing on our seniors’ last year and making it a good year for them.”

Harshman graduated from Midwest High School and played college football at Black Hills State in South Dakota.

He started his coaching career as an assistant at what was then Western Oregon State College before becoming head coach at Delta High School in Colorado.

In 1991, he became head coach at Natrona. He won his first state championship five years later.

In 2023, he was inducted into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Although this was his eighth state title, it was his first since 2018.

‘All-In’

Rather than any specific game or moment, Harshman is more fond of focusing on the relationships he built with countless players and students.

He refers to a look he describes as being “in the arena” as something he might cherish most of all. He knows the look well: the gaze of competitive focus that comes over not only his current athletes but also his former players and students when they are fully immersed in their passions and putting everything into what they’re doing, whether it’s playing an instrument or catching a pass.

Seeing this sense of immersion firsthand is something Harshman said he’ll never forget.

“They’re just in a different state and it’s such a privilege to see that work with kids when they’re in that full passion,” Harshman said. “I don’t even know if every parent gets to see their kid like that. It’s so cool to see that and experience that when kids are all in.”

He said he hasn’t become too sentimental about his coaching career ending, comparing it to a senior graduating from high school in that “you just move on.”

One Last Championship

What made this season special for Harshman was seeing the commitment his Mustangs put into improving and becoming closer.

After putting too much emphasis on quantity over quality in their playbook last season, and possibly over-complicating the basics, Harshman said he and his coaches kept it simple this year, sticking to playing fast and keeping the ball on their opponent’s side of the field.

“Making the important things important, really just working fundamentals,” he said.

He considered their year a testament to growth for both the coaches and players alike, showing that even a Hall of Fame coach with countless accolades and numerous state championships can still learn a thing or two.

Harshman said he believes people sometimes lose sight of the marked improvement young athletes can make year to year.

He noted how many players stepped up from the junior varsity ranks to contribute this season. Another player, senior Carter Rohrer, evolved from an average freshman to one of the Mustangs’ best defensive assets at safety.

On To Superintendent

Even though Harshman had a hectic summer, splitting his time between campaigning and preparing for the football season, traveling around Wyoming renewed his faith in the state and country, Harshman said.

He also sees a lot of similarities between the way he coached his team this season and the approach he plans to take as superintendent of public instruction.

Rather than adding more standardized testing and other requirements, he wants to focus on supporting teachers, school boards and students as much as possible.

He considers Wyoming’s public schools already some of the best in the nation, citing the state’s strong enrollment rates, ACT scores, and participation in the U.S. military.

“We want to just keep and continually improve and make the best schools in the country even better,” he said. “They’re really the heart and soul of small-town Wyoming and our communities.”

He also said he takes great pride in the Northwest Ordinance, a major law passed by the Confederation Congress for the Northwest Territory that placed a high importance on public education.

“If we’re going to govern ourselves we better be good citizens,” Harshman said. “Not just the religious or the rich get educated, everybody gets educated. We want to make sure we honor that.”