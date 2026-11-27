A new herbicide could be Wyoming’s best weapon against devastating invasive grasses.

Newly published research showed that indaziflam, sold commercially as Rejuvra, is highly effective against invasive annual grasses (IAG) in two key ways.

First, the herbicide has the important benefit of controlling the spread of invasive annual grasses, like cheatgrass, medusahead, and ventenata, over multiple years.

This, in turn, gives native perennials more time and opportunity to reestablish themselves, increasing biodiversity and allowing biocrusts to recover and, more importantly, reducing competition.

Kirk Davies, a rangeland scientist with the Agricultural Research Service at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), said Rejuvra could be the solution biologists and ranchers have been longing for..

"It’s a big deal,” he told Cowboy State Daily. “It’s going to take strategic application, but there are multiple ways it can be used to free native vegetation from competition with non-native annual grasses.”

A Wyoming prairie reveals the promising potential of indaziflam. The greener area on the left, mostly native perennials and bare ground, was treated with indaziflam, while the cheatgrass-dominant swath on the right was untreated. (Working Lands For Wildlife)

Cheating A Cheater

Cheatgrass is one of the greatest threats to native vegetation, particularly sagebrush prairies, across the western U.S. The silica-rich invasive grass competes with native plants for soil moisture and nutrients, provides poor forage for many native wildlife species, and significantly increases wildfire risk and spread.

According to the University of Wyoming, cheatgrass cost more than $32 million in agricultural land and wildlife habitat last year. If it continues to spread, annual losses could exceed $109.8 million.

Federal and state land managers, along with private ranchers, have been trying to find viable solutions to stop the spread of cheatgrass while also finding preventative measures to keep it from establishing itself further.

Unlike native vegetation, IAGs spread by seed. Even if a prairie is stripped of its surface vegetation, IAG seeds can remain in the soil and establish and spread quickly.

The key to an effective solution would be an herbicide that destroys the IAG plants at the surface and seeds in the soil while giving native vegetation more time to move back in.

“IAGs are solely reproduced by seed,” Davies said. “That’s why they’re targeting IAGs with indaziflam.”

Davies didn’t want to portray indaziflam as a perfect weapon against IAGs, but it’s shown promising outcomes year after year in the habitats where it’s needed most.

Island Hopping

Davies, the lead author of the new research, observed how indaziflam affected 14 bunchgrass rangeland sites in eastern Oregon that were heavily invaded by IAGs. Researchers applied the herbicide at the sites in late August or early September in either 2019 or 2021 and observed changes in the rangelands for three years after treatment.

“Indaziflam has a different mode of action than other herbicides,” he said. “It's an inhibitor of cellulose biosynthesis. As the plant emerges, it can't build cellulose, which plants need to survive. That’s important to stop IAGs, as they're the first to start growing.”

The research sites were chosen specifically because they had a residual population of native perennials. That, according to Davies, was critical to ensure a successful study.

“We chose sites with residual perennial grasses, first and foremost, because they're the most competitive with annual grasses,” he said. “You're looking for areas that are connected, hopefully, to intact areas with native plant communities that can expand into the habitat on the edges.”

Working from these “little islands in a sea of annual grasses,” Davies watched the landscape change after applying indaziflam.

The results were extremely promising.

“The best possible outcome can be achieved by understanding indaziflam’s benefits and limitations, then selecting areas where you can get your most bang for your buck,” Davies said.

The Red Canyon fire from August 2025 created a disturbance that will help cheatgrass to grow and take over the burned areas. Over $8 million is being used to prevent the cheatgrass takeover. (Jennifer Axtel)

From The Roots

Within three years, indaziflam had controlled the spread of IAGs while plant biodiversity increased 40% compared with untreated areas. Perennial vegetation cover and density also increased substantially. Biocrusts and bare ground increased throughout the study sites, and litter decreased noticeably.

Other herbicides have achieved similar results in the past. Indaziflam's longevity makes it especially promising.

“It's longer-lasting than similar products, so that it actually controls the grasses or other annuals trying to emerge from seeds for multiple years,” Davies said. “It stays tied in that soil longer, while the other stuff breaks down or leaches out sooner.”

Those extra years prevented IAG seeds from germinating and emerging. This wasn’t an issue for established native perennial grasses due to their much-deeper root systems.

“Rhizomatous species can spread from the roots, reproducing by growing from the root of the existing plant,” Davies said. “They don't need to recruit from seed as the IAGs do, and IAGs need that toxicity to diminish before they can seed into it.”

Since indaziflam stays in the soil longer, it prevents IAGs from successfully reseeding themselves. By the time the herbicide has leached out of the soil, native vegetation has had several years to grow without competition and outcompete the invaders.

“You essentially avoid that detrimental situation where IAGs are trying to recruit from seed because the herbicide is soil active,” Davies said. “Seeing increases in desirable species can take time, but we saw substantial increases in short order.”

Davies said indaziflam can remain active in soil for at least four years.

Other researchers have conducted indaziflam studies going back even further, looking at its impact across five years or more. The results are the same, favoring native perennials over IAGs.

“Some researchers have seen eight years of reduced annual grasses with its use,” he said. “I suspect that it's not actually still controlling the annual grasses (after) eight years, but it depleted the seed bank to some degree and increased your desirable species to the point that they're competing with any annual grasses coming back in.”

Different Goals

Based on his research, Davies sees good news for many people concerned about the ongoing scourge of cheatgrass and the potential to fight back with indaziflam.

For ranchers, it’s a way to gradually eliminate the invasive nuisance that cattle, sheep, and other livestock won’t forage.

For biologists, it’s a potential avenue to restore sagebrush prairies and other ecosystems overrun by IAGs, which would benefit native wildlife with specific ecosystem requirements.

For firefighters, it’s a way to reduce highly flammable ground cover and the risk of wildfires. That’s a particularly potent threat, given the intensity of wildfires over the last several years.

“Different people have different management goals,” Davies said. “Sometimes, the goal might be simply to reduce the annual grasses to reduce the fire risk, and you'll definitely see the reduction in annual grasses by next growing season.”

Davies’ research suggests that indaziflam decreased wildfire probability, not only by eliminating IAGs but also by making native plant communities more resistant to reinvasion.

It’s another promising result: one herbicide that’s shown potential to meet multiple goals.

“It’s not just to increase vegetation in an immediate area,” Davies said. “There are multiple ways it can be used.”

Planning & Planting Ahead

What are the downsides to indaziflam? Any herbicide that makes the soil too toxic for IAGs to reseed themselves would obviously have the same impact on native perennials, which Davies didn’t deny.

“That's its biggest limitation, just the same with any pre-emergent herbicides,” he said. “If it's effectively controlling annual grasses from seeding, it's also going to inhibit native grasses or anything you seed from being able to establish from seed while it's soil active.”

While negatives are inevitable, they can be anticipated. That’s what Davies and other scientists are working on as they continue to study the active use of indaziflam.

An established population of native plants can serve as a strong defense against reinvasion after herbicide treatment. That’s why Davies’ research focused on sites that had healthy native vegetation despite being overrun with IAGs.

Davies highlighted two possible solutions to bolster the resistance of native perennials while letting indaziflam undercut IAGs that are “showing promise.”

“One method is seeding native perennials at a deeper depth than normally recommended right before we apply the herbicide,” he said. “We've had luck establishing seeds below the herbicide-active layer and getting them to grow up and establish on the surface.”

The other method is essentially a protective shield for the seeds of native perennials. Davies said activated carbon seed technology is already a successful tool to protect seeds from other herbicides.

“We coat the seeds with activated carbon, or put them in a pellet with activated carbon, seed it, and then apply the herbicide,” he said. “The activated carbon binds the herbicide right near the seed, keeping it from causing enough damage to the desirable species.”

These methods, coupled with the inherent advantage of some native grasses reproducing by the roots, should protect native perennials from the multi-year effects of indaziflam.

“That's the route we're trying to take to avoid four-plus years of bare ground before we can seed into it,” Davies said. “We’re doing quite a bit of research on trying to find a way to seed into these plant communities and use indaziflam at the same time.”

Build Back Better

Even with these promising results, Rejuva is still a relatively new pre-emergent herbicide. Research on the impacts of indaziflam is ongoing, and it isn’t getting widespread use yet.

“People are pretty excited about it, but there are still some limitations,” Davies said. “Agencies like the U.S. Forest Service and USDA are going through the NEPA process to evaluate its use on federal lands.”

Davies said the next step in indaziflam research is figuring out how to use it across vast areas where IAGs have mostly or entirely eliminated native perennials. That’s a harder challenge, since there wouldn’t be native plant populations ready to take back what was theirs.

“We're trying to make it a more viable option for restoring good livestock forage and wildlife habitat in areas that don't have it, but that’s definitely going to take more than just applying the herbicide,” he said.

This means efforts to reduce the spread of cheatgrass, medusahead, and ventenata will be especially important across the western U.S. Keeping native plant populations strong will make indaziflam even more effective when it’s ready to be applied.

After years of research, Davies sees strong promise for indaziflam, particularly in its ability to inhibit IAG seed germination over a prolonged, multi-year period. And, since IAGs are a problem across the western U.S., plenty of people are invested in and investigating the herbicide’s potential.

The fight against invasive grasses is far from over, and the cavalry’s a long way off, but it’s being mustered to hopefully turn the tide.

“The longer-term control is what’s really beneficial,” Davies said. “It’s what will ultimately shift these plant communities back to native perennials. After lots of research, a lot of people are excited by what we’re seeing.”

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.