A month after assuming his official duties as Yellowstone National Park’s acting superintendent, Barclay Trimble said living and working in the world’s first national park is “a dream come true.”

“I'm so happy to be here,” he told Cowboy State Daily. “Getting to be (in Yellowstone), working with this remarkable and phenomenal staff, and protecting these world-renowned resources is really energizing me.”

Trimble was chosen acting superintendent in October, bringing 35 years of National Park Service experience to Yellowstone after Cam Sholly stepped down after eight years at the helm.

As the search for Yellowstone’s next superintendent continues, Trimble aims to strengthen the park’s network of partners and collaborators, within and without, to ensure its future success and preservation.

“Yellowstone is not an island,” he said. “Our success is predicated on the strong partnerships and the coalitions, and one of my top priorities is going to be continuing to build that trust and strengthen those relationships.”

Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park is one of the park's most famous attractions. (Getty Images)

A Lot Of Acting

Before coming to Yellowstone, Trimble served as superintendent of Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky, and he’s held leadership positions at many NPS sites throughout his career.

“I was the deputy superintendent at Grand Canyon National Park and the acting superintendent there for a short stint,” he said. “I was the superintendent at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial.”

Trimble also served as acting deputy regional director and acting director of business services for the NPS’s Southeast Region.

He directed the budget and oversaw NPS sites in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Stepping into Yellowstone’s acting superintendent role felt like a homecoming for Trimble. He has “a long history” with the park, going back to his childhood.

“My mother was born up in northeast Montana, so we used to go up a lot,” he said. “Visiting family and friends always meant a trip to Yellowstone.”

Trimble spent three summers working at Yellowstone service stations pumping gas while getting his undergraduate degree.

He spent a decade taking weeklong backcountry excursions through the park with his father and often visited with his wife, Lana, and their two children.

Trimble’s NPS career began in the concessions program, then expanded to include the recreation and entrance fee programs at the regional office in Denver before pivoting toward park management.

“I’ve seen Yellowstone from the concessions and visitor sides of the fence,” he said. “Now, I get to see it from (the management) side. It feels like I’m returning home.”

Collaborations And Conversations

After a month in Yellowstone, Barclay said he’s still in “the learning phase.”

He’s officially the park’s acting superintendent, but that doesn’t diminish the authority or responsibility that comes with the top spot.

“My responsibilities are the same as Cam’s, which is the ultimate responsibility for managing the resources and the infrastructure within the park,” he said. “Part of that is promoting clear, consistent, and accurate communications out to the staff, the gateway communities, and our state, federal, and tribal partners.”

Trimble was asked to serve as Yellowstone’s acting superintendent to maintain consistency and momentum behind the park’s internal and external initiatives. He’s been using his first weeks on the job to gather as much information as possible so he can lead most effectively.

He specifically mentioned the importance of maintaining strong collaborations among Yellowstone’s many partners.

“Sitting down with those leaders and communities, you learn about what's going on and what other people see as some of the issues that are going on,” he said. “I want to continue building that trust and strengthening those relationships and developing responsive actions through collaborations and conversations.”

Speaking of building, Trimble will oversee all of Yellowstone's ongoing and planned infrastructure projects.

In September, the NPS announced it would build a new corridor between Mammoth Hot Springs and Yellowstone’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, after the June 2022 floods destroyed the old corridor.

The proposed Center Alignment will take around five years and $250 million.

Trimble hasn’t overseen a project “of that dollar value,” but it has been involved in multiple planning and infrastructure projects at many NPS sites. He confirmed that the new North Entrance corridor project is moving forward.

“The finding of no significant impact was just signed right upon my arrival,” he said. “Now we're in the process of working with the Federal Highway Administration to get the construction contract out for bid and award the contractor.”

With the funding already secured, Trimble said construction on the Center Alignment should begin within the next six to nine months. That’s track with the initial target of starting during the 2027 summer season.

Enjoying The Challenge

Trimble’s stint as Yellowstone’s acting superintendent has no end date. He’ll be there “as long as I’m needed.”

“I got a call inquiring if I was interested in just coming in and helping with Cam's departure while they’re working through the selection process for a permanent superintendent,” he said. “And of course, I said yes.”

Could Trimble transition from Yellowstone’s acting superintendent to its next permanent superintendent? He wouldn’t say whether he’s throwing his hat into the ring, preferring to focus on the park’s present needs.

“It’s a little too early in the process,” he said. “I'm still trying to learn what's going on and see all the issues before I make that final determination.”

Now that he’s settling into his new role at Mammoth Hot Springs, Trimble is just happy to be living and working in Yellowstone.

“I don't know what everybody's dreams are in the NPS, but this is a dream come true for me,” he said. “The staff is phenomenal, and I’m getting to learn about all the new topics that are unique to Yellowstone. I’m enjoying the challenge as we're looking forward to moving this park forward.”

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.