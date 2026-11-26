When Air Force Veteran Orin Herrod got the order to report to F.E. Warren Air Force Base, nobody in his basic training group even knew where Cheyenne was located.

Moving from small-town Hinesville, Georgia, to Wyoming’s capital city was an immediate culture shock — one Herrod fully expected to be temporary. Once his four-year enlistment ended, he planned to pack up and head home.

Marine Corps veteran Chris Graves didn’t envision putting down permanent roots in Wyoming, either. After serving two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, the Phoenix native moved to Cheyenne about 12 years ago largely because his in-laws had taken jobs there.

But even after the in-laws moved back to Arizona two years later — and an oil and gas downturn cost Graves his first Wyoming job — he stayed because he could see a bright future, thanks to opportunities in Wyoming.

Today, both veterans have built lasting careers at Microsoft’s sprawling data center operations in Cheyenne. In doing so, they’ve found the kind of stable, upwardly mobile future that roughly 70% of Wyoming’s own college graduates are leaving the state to find by the time they’re 30.

Wyoming transplant Chris Graves found his high paying in Cheyenne at Microsoft. (Courtesy Photo)

‘I Had No Idea What A Data Center Was’

For years, the prevailing narrative among young Wyomingites has been simple: If you want a modern, high-paying career with room to grow, you have to leave the Cowboy State.

Herrod, too, struggled at first after leaving the Air Force.

He earned an associate degree and a bachelor’s in sports and exercise science, only to discover that lucrative jobs in his field required a master’s degree — and his GI Bill benefits had run out.

Stuck working a warehouse job with poor work-life balance, he needed a change.

That’s when he connected with Laramie County Community College and enrolled in its Microsoft Datacenter Academy.

“I had no idea what a data center was back then,” Herrod told Cowboy State Daily. “That wasn’t even on my radar.”

With zerotech experience, Herrod completed a semester at LCCC, earning the certifications he needed for an internship with Microsoft. That turned into a full-time role, and he’s since worked his way up to senior data center technician.

“With the data centers here, it has taken people such as myself, who had no technical knowledge whatsoever, and afforded me this opportunity,” he said, adding: “I don’t see why that wouldn’t be the same for the younger generation coming in.”

Wyoming transplant Orin Herrod found his high-paying job in Cheyenne working at Microsoft. (Courtesy Photo)

Climbing Without Leaving Town

Graves’ path to Microsoft looked different, though it solved a problem familiar to many mid-career Wyoming workers — hitting a ceiling when it comes to career advancement.

But first he survived a Mother’s Day snowstorm during his first Wyoming winter, which he joked kind of “separates the folks who are going to make it work from the folks who are going to bail after a couple years.”

After his oil and gas job evaporated during a downturn, he took a contract safety role at F.E. Warren for a year, then spent nearly seven years at the Dyno Nobel explosives plant west of Cheyenne.

It was great and he liked the work. But he saw limited opportunity for advancement — unless he was willing to relocate to a corporate office in Salt Lake City.

Then, in early 2023, he spotted an opening for an environmental health and safety manager at Microsoft.

“I was thinking, ‘What in the world does a data center need a safety guy for? It’s just a big room with computers right?’” Graves said. “I could not have been more wrong. It takes a lot of work to keep a data center running.”

Graves took the job in March 2023, and now serves as Microsoft’s environmental health and safety campus manager in Cheyenne. Beyond overseeing local operations, he helps write safety standards applied across North and South America — proving he didn’t have to leave Wyoming to take on a global role.

“I was looking for a pathway to move up, but still staying in Cheyenne,” Graves said. “And I found that at Microsoft.”

Orin Herrod enjoys Cheyenne Frontier Days with his family. (Courtesy Photo)

A Quiet Tech boom

Drive past Microsoft’s facilities on the edge of Cheyenne, and it’s easy to underestimate the workforce inside. Graves said the company employs roughly 300 full-time workers across its Cheyenne organization — more than 50 of them military veterans — alongside hundreds of local vendors and contractors.

For both men, the combination of financial stability and the small-town Wyoming feel Cheyenne offers has turned them into unintentional ambassadors for the state.

Herrod said that while Atlanta has plenty of data centers, friends who still live in or moved to Georgia are dealing with heavy traffic and higher crime. When his friends and family ask him why he is staying in Wyoming, he tells them how his kids play local volleyball and his work-life balance allows him to actually enjoy his time off.

Graves talks about the rodeo and how friendly people are.

“I think I can walk around Cheyenne and smile at people or wave and people say hi back,” he said. “That’s something I enjoy, and I don’t think I’ve ever really gotten that from living in big cities. Cheyenne is the biggest city in Wyoming, but it’s still got that small-town feel. And it’s a great place to start a small business.”

Herrod said he has an old military buddy in Arkansas who is seriously considering a move to Cheyenne after hearing about his positive experiences.

“It may be cold here in comparison to being from Georgia,” Herrod said. “But no matter where you go, it’s going to be a give and take. And I can deal with a few months of the cold for living a more comfortable lifestyle.”

Graves also found the opportunity to serve on community organizations such as the Laramie County Fire Authority particularly meaningful. His wife, meanwhile, runs a local nonprofit horse rescue, Casa Ventosa Equine Rescue.

Between no state income tax, manageable property taxes, strong schools and the Hathaway Scholarships that await his two sons, Graves said Wyomings advantages are hiding in plain sight.

Those factors are what prompted him and his wife to buy a home in Cheyenne and stay, despite the in-laws leaving.

“I saw the pieces were here,” he said. “And I thought, as a family, we could put these pieces together and make a really good life for ourselves.”

Keeping The Next generation

Both veterans say Cheyenne could do more to retain young people. Graves would like to see more healthy recreational options and overnight STEM camps for teens.

But both also want young people to see the career path already available. Herrod said some of his children’s peers from Cheyenne East High School are already working in data centers.

For Graves, the question is personal. He’s hoping his sons have opportunities to build their careers and their lives in Wyoming.

“With the data center industry moving in, I think that opportunity is just going to be exponential,” he said. “I see opportunity coming for my kids. I’m hoping that when they finish high school and college they’re able to stay close as well.”

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.