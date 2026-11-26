Wyoming tourism faced significant headwinds this year with inflation, gas prices and culture wars, but appears on track to approach or exceed last year’s record $5 billion in visitor spending, Wyoming Office of Tourism Director Domenic Bravo told Cowboy State Daily.

“As it looks right now, we’re either on track to get close to the $5 billion,” he said. “We should be pretty close. I can’t guarantee where we’ll be, but the shoulder season — September, October — are so far setting records.”

Visitor spending for those two months is trending 10% higher year over year, Bravo added.

“I think the biggest reason that we’re different is we stay the course even though we have those headwinds,” he said. “We invested in places we knew would convert. And we just stayed the course.”

Online searches across the board show that one of Wyoming’s all-star players when it came to driving this year’s tourism success was authentic Western culture, Bravo said.

That interest has been boosted by the “Yellowstone effect” driven by popular television shows such as Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” and the work of best-selling Wyoming authors Craig Johnson and C.J. Box, whose “Longmire” and “Joe Pickett” series have also reached television audiences.

A visit to Yellowstone National Park is a bucket-list item for Chinese tourists visiting the United States for the first time. Many don't know about Wyoming, but they know Yellowstone. (Getty Images)

Cowboy Culture Big Winner

It seems everyone wants to be a cowboy right now, and Wyoming — the Cowboy State — can plug directly into that trend in a way few other states can manage.

“Nobody does the authentic West like Wyoming does,” Chris Brown of the Wyoming Hospitality and Travel Coalition told Cowboy State Daily. “People from around the country and around the world continue to seek an authentic Rocky Mountain Western experience. Wyoming shines above everybody else.”

Wyoming will continue to lean into this trend for 2027, Bravo said. That includes not just the planned relocation of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) headquarters, Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy to Cheyenne by 2029, but also substantial funding for the state’s official sport, rodeo.

“We’re the only state that sponsors rodeo in any way and, as you can imagine, events and college programs,” Bravo said. “So (rodeo) is not like typical sports. They don’t get all the big boosters and those types of things.”

About half the funding goes toward scholarships for college-level rodeo programs and the rest helps take them to events like the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

“I think this year we have a record-breaking amount who are going to the NFR,” Bravo said. “So just in general, rodeo is our state sport and we’re happy to support it.”

Western culture has been and will always be a major anchor for Wyoming’s tourism economy, Bravo added.

“The allure of the cowboy has always been strong,” he said. “But for sure, the media like the Yellowstone effect is a big one. Just in general, I think keeping our Western heritage alive and bringing those young athletes up is something we’ll always focus on.”

Tourists crowd around Old Failful in Yellowstone National Park in this file photo. (Getty Images)

Keeping It Real

The key to maintaining Wyoming’s dominance when it comes to Western culture is just keeping things real, Basin Chamber of Commerce Director Barbara Anne Greene said.

“People want the authentic experience,” she said. “So for us, in Big Horn County, we really want to say go to Yellowstone, go to Devil’s Kitchen. But there’s more to Wyoming than that. Come stay with us.”

Not only can tourists get to all the big attractions, but they’ll be rubbing elbows with authentic cowboys, Greene said.

“If you stay with us and run into someone who has a cowboy hat on, it’s probably someone who works on a ranch,” she said. “It’s not just a duded-up person.”

Wyoming’s authenticity shines across its small-town venues, Devan Costa-Cargill told Cowboy State Daily. She is a regional director for Wyoming Small Business Development Center and hears frequently from tourism businesses in the Bighorns looking for help tapping into current trends.

“The biggest thing we’re hearing in the Big Horn Basin, my region, is that visitors want quaint, very intimate experiences,” she said. “So curating those types of experiences is really critical for our region to showcase … something that’s very different and scenic and once-in-a-lifetime.”

A visit to Yellowstone National Park is a bucket-list item for Chinese tourists visiting the United States for the first time. Many don't know about Wyoming, but they know Yellowstone. (National Park Service File Photo)

Outdoor Recreation Trending

Another big trend both Greene is hearing about is an outsized desire for outdoor adventures.

“People want to go outdoors,” Greene said. “They want to be refreshed.”

Wyoming will put substantial funding into this sector through its recently established Wyoming Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Trust Fund, which uses money generated from the state’s lodging tax to support outdoor-recreation projects that benefit residents and give tourists reasons to visit more places in Wyoming.

The projects for this round of funding ranged from winter trail grooming in Sheridan County to campground improvements at Killpecker Sand Dunes. Other projects will improve fishing access and make a petrified tree trail in Johnson County more accessible to visitors.

A key aspect of the fund is that it’s grassroots-led, meaning that the ideas come from each community rather than being imposed from the top down. That keeps the projects focused on individual communities' priorities.

In July, the trust fund’s board awarded more than $1.9 million for its first cycle of competitive grants to projects in 15 counties. There were 86 applications requesting more than $10.5 million for projects.

That was far more than the program could fund and demonstrates the kind of demand that exists across the state.

“We’re really down in terms of what we’re able to fund,” Wyoming State Parks Deputy Director Chris Floyd told a crowd gathered for the Fall Hospitality and Tourism Conference in Sheridan. “We’re just very oversubscribed, and I don’t think that problem is going to go away.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when there were federal dollars for outdoor-recreation requests, Wyoming communities submitted more than $120 million in projects, Floyd added.

The trust fund is set to grow, with $6 million directed to it each biennium. Of that, $4 million goes to the fund's principal, while $2 million is available for grants along with accrued interest.

“There’s so much out there, and we’re just scratching the surface right now with the amount we have at the moment,” he said. “It’s great that we have it. It’s great to have the Swiss Army knife that we can do all kinds of different things with.”

Renée Jean can be reached at renee@cowboystatedaily.com.