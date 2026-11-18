At least three counties and multiple towns have sent letters of interest to Gov. Mark Gordon to show they have land swaths that could host a new, roughly 20,000-soldier military base.

The Sweetwater County Commission approved its letter of interest during its regular meeting Tuesday. The Fremont County Commission did the same.

The Carbon County Commission sent a letter of interest on behalf of its county seat, Rawlins, Wyoming County Commissioners Association Director Jerimiah Rieman told Cowboy State Daily.

Sweetwater County Commission Chair Keaton West told Cowboy State Daily the letter is far from a commitment, and there’s little information about the U.S. Department of Defense’s plan to build the “Next Great American Base.”

Sweetwater County’s letter of interest is “trying to say, ‘Of course we’re interested in the conversation,’ but it’s not committing us one way or another,” said West.

The letter reads in part: “We recognize the significance and potential opportunity that a project of this nature could represent for Wyoming and, more specifically, for the communities and residents of Sweetwater County.”

Rieman confirmed local governments are focused on three sites: one north of Farson, centering mostly on western Sweetwater County but overlapping slightly with Sublette County; another in the area of the town of Bairoil, venturing slightly into Fremont and Carbon counties; and a third contained to the existing footprint of Camp Guernsey in Platte County.

But as far as Rieman has seen, Platte County has not submitted a letter of interest, he said.

Platte County Commission Chair Steve Shockley did not return a voicemail request for comment by publication.

Carbon County Chair Travis Moore also did not return a voicemail request by publication.

The two Sweetwater County sites span mostly federal, U.S. Bureau of Land Management holdings, with a spattering of state public-lands sites throughout, according to maps West sent to Cowboy State Daily.

Neither appears to cover private land.

West emphasized that Sweetwater County’s letter of interest excludes the Bairoil site, because its leaders don’t want a military base. He sent Cowboy State Daily a letter from Bairoil Mayor Lowell Clawson to U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense Dale Marks.

“On behalf of the people of Bairoil, Wyoming, I am asking to be excluded from a nomination for consideration to host the Next Great American Base,” says the letter. “After careful review of the requirements of the new base and the impacts on the residents of the Town of Bairoil, and the surrounding area, we wish to decline this opportunity.”

Clawson did not immediately return a late-day request for comment.

Bairoil is in the northeast corner of Sweetwater County off U.S. Highway 287. The population is about 65, down from 106 in 2010.

Fremont County Commission Chair Larry Allen confirmed to Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that the county has submitted a letter of interest. Allen said the letter recognizes the Fremont County portion of the Bairoil site.

Sublette County Commission Chair Lynn Bernard told Cowboy State Daily the county hasn’t taken a stance on the Eden/Farson-area project that overlaps part of Sublette.

He referred the outlet to Commissioner Sam White, who did not return a voicemail by publication.

The U.S. Department of Defense seeks between 100,000 and 250,000 contiguous acres of land for the base, which is expected to house 15,000-25,000 active duty members, according to an October fact sheet . That’s about one-third the population of Wyoming’s biggest city of Cheyenne, which has roughly 66,500 residents.

West said the proposed sites could change subject to environmental review.

Deadlines

The deadline for this project approaches: Gordon must file any letters of interest nominating prospective military base sites by Dec. 1.

West isn’t the only person who has remarked on the lack of information surrounding the Next Great American Base initiative.

Though Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s department made the announcement Sept. 30, clear guidance didn’t emerge until about the second week of October, Wyoming Adjutant General Greg Porter told lawmakers at a Nov. 9 meeting.

Gordon has put together a task force of “stakeholders,” Porter added.

Porter said the task force believes it’ll have a plan to the governor by Friday or Monday, with “just a letter of interest.”

From December of this year until the expected selection date in June 2027, the “community” can weigh in more about viability, he added.

Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, the House Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee chair, voiced skepticism.

“Is this part of the NDAA (defense funding bill) that came out that Congress is asking for … or is this kind of an act of futility, that this administration is wrapping up, saying ‘Hey, hurry up and do this’?” asked Brown.

Brown questioned whether Wyoming is “going to waste a whole bunch of state time and state effort on something that’s not gonna last?”

Two years remain in Trump’s second presidential term, but he faces a hostile Congress starting in January due to a blue wave in the Nov. 3 general election.

Porter said the guidance on this topic has been “interesting."

“Obviously we have a lot of questions,” said Porter. “What’s it do, who owns it, are we defending something, are we protecting something, is it a headquarters, is it a train?”

The last briefing the Wyoming Military Department received indicated that the federal department wants “a lot of state and private partnerships” and to avoid approaching Congress with “a big bill,” said Porter.

“It really feels to me they’re looking for not a big bill to go to Congress,” he added. “And they want a lot of public-private partnerships so the government, the people, aren’t paying for it. But there’s a lot of unanswered questions yet, sir.”

Brown said Wyoming leaders appreciate what the military does but are also still “stewards of our state’s money.”

Citing a security expert, Newsweek listed Wyoming as one of the six likeliest states to host the new build.

Some state lawmakers, including outgoing House Speaker Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, signed an Oct. 12 letter to Gordon and Porter urging participation.

Clair McFarland can be reached at clair@cowboystatedaily.com.