A 54-year-old Gillette man's encounter with a stranger on TikTok took a potentially expensive turn when an exchange of intimate photographs ended with a $3,000 blackmail demand.

The man reported the incident to police Monday, adding to a history of similar schemes Wyoming law-enforcement agencies have been warning residents about for years.

Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that the suspect initially contacted the man on TikTok before suggesting they move their conversation to Signal, an encrypted messaging app.

“They exchanged intimate photos and the suspect demanded $3,000, threatening to post the images online if the victim did not pay,” Wasson said.

Wasson declined to release the police report or provide additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.

It's a crime commonly known as sextortion, and while much of the public attention surrounding it has focused on teenagers, Wyoming authorities have warned that grown men are susceptible, too.

Sometimes They're Bluffing

In December 2022, then-Casper Police Lt. Jeff Bullard told Cowboy State Daily that his department had seen an uptick in financial sextortion involving both children and adults.

Bullard recalled encountering his first such case seven years earlier, when he was still a patrol officer. By 2022, Casper police were receiving about one report of sextortion or a similar crime every month.

In some cases, the people demanding money were bluffing.

Bullard recalled instances in which victims stopped communicating with their blackmailers and suffered none of the threatened consequences.

The FBI has warned that giving in to the demands seldom brings an end to the harassment. Instead, victims can find themselves facing additional demands for money.

Paying off a blackmailer is often just an invitation to send another bill.

'No Matter How Pretty They Are'

The social media platforms have changed over the years, but the premise of the crime has remained largely the same.

In September 2018, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office warned of an elaborate scheme circulating on Facebook and Instagram involving males ranging in age from 11 to 70.

It began with an unsolicited friend request from someone purporting to be a female college student, typically attending a school in California or Texas.

The supposed student would ask for help with a college assignment, strike up a conversation, and gradually steer it in a sexual direction.

What appeared to be a flirtatious encounter would end with the unsuspecting man being recorded naked.

The blackmailers would then threaten to distribute the footage to the man's friends, co-workers, and law enforcement, claiming the woman was underage.

Initial demands ranged from $200 to $500, but victims who paid could find themselves being squeezed for thousands more, the sheriff's office warned.

Among the recommendations issued by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office was a particularly straightforward piece of advice:

“Don’t accept friend requests from people you don’t know — no matter how pretty they are.”

Nothing New

In some instances, criminals don't even need to persuade someone to take off their clothes.

In August 2024, Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez and Deputy Boot Hill warned residents about another variation of the crime.

In those schemes, criminals gained unauthorized access to people's social media and messaging accounts, searching for sexually explicit photographs and private conversations that could be used as leverage.

The criminals would then demand money in exchange for returning control of the accounts and photographs to their owners.

Hill described criminals devoting considerable time and effort to breaking into people's accounts, while Dominguez noted that this sort of exploitation was nothing new to his department.

Multimillion-Dollar Enterprise

While it's not publicly known who was on the other end of the Gillette man's conversation, federal prosecutions offer a glimpse into just how lucrative the business of online seduction and blackmail can be.

In neighboring Idaho, a 35-year-old Nigerian man pleaded guilty Sept. 21 to conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with an international criminal operation involving sextortion and romance scams.

Olamide Shanu and his associates defrauded approximately 150 Americans through various online schemes. Shanu personally made more than $2.5 million from the fraudulent operations, the U.S. Department of Justice reported.

The sextortion operation primarily targeted males, who were persuaded to share sexually explicit photographs before being threatened with having the images distributed to relatives and friends.

The organization also preyed on older men and women through fabricated romantic relationships, convincing them to part with their money by inventing urgent financial needs.

“Financially motivated sextortion is a heinous crime that preys on fear, shame, and trust to exploit victims in deeply personal ways,” said Brent Daniels, assistant director of the U.S. Secret Service's Office of Field Operations.

Shanu was extradited from Nigeria and is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.