My mom was expecting a turkey.

What she got instead were seven dead rabbits, lying on their backs with their little bellies and legs sticking up in the air.

It was Thanksgiving Day 1977 in Pinedale, and my parents had been married all of three months.

My mom, a wholesome Midwestern girl who grew up in a close-knit Minnesota family steeped in tradition, was about to discover just how differently people in Wyoming could interpret a holiday.

My dad, who grew up hunting, trapping and fishing in Sublette County, saw nothing particularly unusual about the contents of the roasting pan.

Nearly half a century later, the story of that first Thanksgiving has become something of a family legend.

I’ve heard it countless times, and it never gets old.

My parents still disagree on how many rabbits were in that pan. My dad remembers four or five. My mom insists there were seven.

And considering the impression they made on her, I’m inclined to believe her.

Everything Looked Right

In my mom’s childhood home, there was no question about what would be served on Thanksgiving Day.

There would be turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and stuffing. There would be familiar side dishes and a prayer of thanksgiving before anyone took a bite.

Her mother cooked the turkey in one of those old-fashioned black roasting pans with white speckles.

Thanksgiving was as much about the familiarity of the day as it was about the food.

So when my mom prepared to spend her first Thanksgiving with her new in-laws in Pinedale, she asked her mother-in-law, Lucy, what she could bring.

Lucy suggested she bring something her family always had at Thanksgiving.

My mom made traditional Swedish corn pudding.

For a while, everything about that Thanksgiving seemed reassuringly familiar. Mom helped in the kitchen, mashing potatoes. A big roasting pan was in the oven, and the house smelled like Thanksgiving.

“Life was good,” my mom recalled thinking.

When it was time to eat, the family gathered around the table: My dad, his parents, his uncles Joe and John, and my mom.

My mom was ready to pray, but the family dug right in. They passed a bottle of brown liquor around the table.

Everyone took a swig. Mom declined.

But there were mashed potatoes. There was stuffing. And there was that big roasting pan.

Then my grandma lifted the lid.

A Long Way From Minnesota

My mom stared into the pan. There, neatly arranged in a row, were seven roasted cottontail rabbits.

My mom turned to my dad.

“What is that?” she asked.

In the moment, she couldn’t make sense of what she was looking at.

“Well, it’s rabbits this year,” my dad told her told her.

The year before, it might have been ham or turkey. As long as there was meat on the table on Thanksgiving day, they weren’t picky.

My mom, however, had never been more homesick for the familiarity of Minnesota. What had she done, moving to this God-forsaken windswept landscape called Wyoming?

Her own mother had warned her, in her own way.

When Mom had announced to her family that she was dating a guy from Wyoming, my grandma’s first question was something along the lines of, “Do they have indoor plumbing out there?”

Mom excused herself from the Thanksgiving dinner table, went to a back bedroom and cried.

She never came back to the dinner table.

“She could not understand what kind of a world she had landed in,” my dad recalled. “Nothing was traditional. Nothing was like it was growing up for her.”

My mother was 1,200 miles and one time zone from home. She couldn’t simply get in the car and go see her family.

Even the corn pudding she had prepared offered little comfort. When the leftovers came home, only one spoonful was gone.

Apparently, corn pudding was about as foreign to her new family as a roasting pan full of rabbits was to her.

Later, back at the tiny rental house where my parents were beginning their married life, my mom talked to her mom in Minnesota via a long-distance call.

Her mother could tell something was terribly wrong.

My mom could barely get the words out.

“There were rabbits, and there were seven of them, and they were all dead,” she remembers saying.

It’s a funny story now, she said. At the time, it was anything but.

A Wyoming Delicacy

To understand my dad’s side of the story, you have to understand a little about growing up in Sublette County.

For my dad’s family, wild game wasn’t a novelty, it was part of everyday life.

Elk and deer meat were staples. But rabbit was something special.

Some of my dad’s favorite childhood breakfasts consisted of fried rabbit, biscuits and gravy.

The rabbits were plentiful in those days, he recalled, and hunting them was a family affair.

When my dad was in third grade, he worked for his father for $1 a day to earn enough money to buy a $60 gun for hunting rabbits.

He could hardly wait to use it.

He remembers heading out with his father and uncles to the mesa south of Pinedale, where deep gullies and big sagebrush provided ideal habitat for cottontails.

The men would spread out and work their way slowly through the brush, peering beneath the sagebrush for rabbits that would sit remarkably still.

A group hunt might yield 20 rabbits, Dad recalled.

“We always feasted on rabbit,” he said.

Rabbit meat, he explained, is light in color and closer in taste to chicken than anything else, although it has a denser texture.

My grandmother typically seasoned it with salt and pepper, dredged it in flour and fried it.

Thanksgiving was the only occasion Dad remembers her roasting it.

He figures he and his father shot the rabbits that ended up on the Thanksgiving table in 1977, although they might have been in the freezer since the previous winter.

It wasn’t that the family couldn’t afford a turkey, it’s that there were rabbits already in the freezer. Why not cook those instead of picking up a turkey from the store?

Two Different Worlds

“We didn’t have a traditional anything,” my dad said of his upbringing.

My mother, on the other hand, carried with her traditions that stretched back generations.

My dad recognized, looking back, that the two of them had grown up in very different cultures.

For him, hunting rabbits with his father and uncles was an ordinary and cherished part of his childhood. For my mom, the cherished memories were of gathering around a familiar table with familiar food and the people she loved.

In a way, my dad’s family had traditions, too. They just didn’t necessarily recognize them as such.

There was a tradition of hunting together, of making use of what they had and of sitting down to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

My mom might even have come to appreciate some of those things under different circumstances.

But there was a time and a place for rabbit, as far as she was concerned.

“Rabbit is a meal you have on a Tuesday night,” she said – not on Thanksgiving.

My mom may have been young, newly married and a long way from Minnesota, but she wasn’t about to let another Thanksgiving catch her off-guard.

She announced to her new family that, from that point forward, she would be bringing the turkey.

And she did.

“Not one went by that I did not bring the turkey,” she said.

What We Bring To The Table

Forty-nine years have passed since my mother fled that Thanksgiving table in Pinedale.

Today, my parents can tell the story with laughter. But I’m struck, every time I hear it, by how much more there was to that Thanksgiving than seven rabbits in a roasting pan.

My mother was a young woman building a life far from everything she had known.

The sight of those rabbits was, in some ways, the culmination of all the little things that reminded her she wasn’t home anymore.

And my dad, who had spent much of his childhood happily hunting those same rabbits, couldn’t have imagined that something so ordinary to him could be so unsettling to the woman he had married.

That’s one of the things about marriage, and perhaps about families in general. We come to the table carrying different histories, different expectations and different ideas about what makes a day special.

Sometimes, those differences are as glaring as seven cottontails lying belly-up in a roasting pan.

But over the years, if we’re willing, we make room for one another.

We adopt new traditions. We hold on to old ones.

And we accumulate stories that our children will ask us to tell again and again.

My parents’ first Thanksgiving in Wyoming may not have been the stuff of my mother’s dreams.

But it gave our family something to savor for generations.

And, from that Thanksgiving forward, there was always a turkey.





Kate Meadows can be reached at kate@cowboystatedaily.com.