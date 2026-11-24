A proposed development on a half-acre lot on one of Alpine’s steepest hills has stirred up controversy among locals, with accusations that the Snake River Sporting Club is trying to squeeze an employee-housing complex into a residential neighborhood.

But the man who says he owns the property at 718 Sunset Drive says the exclusive sporting club south of Jackson has nothing to do with the project.

Christopher Swann, who previously had an ownership stake in the club, told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday that he plans to build a single-family home for his own family and that an error on the building-permit application has fueled misinformation about the project.

The confusion escalated after Alpine resident and social media influencer Max Mogren posted a three-minute video questioning the development and its location. The video drew dozens of comments.

Standing near what he described as the “steepest, gnarliest corner in town,” Mogren raised concerns about the safety of developing the property.

“I’m coming at you from the middle of the steepest hill in town,” he says in the video. “Snake River Sporting Club digging in here, trying to build a seven-bedroom, six-bathroom complex in the middle of the steepest hill in town. I don’t want to be the guy who’s Mr. ultra super NIMBY (not in my backyard), opposing everything, but at the same time, we’re protecting Alpine, Wyoming, from dangerous development."

Swann disputes Mogren’s characterization of the project.

“I have no idea where that comes from,” Swann told Cowboy State Daily in an email. “I think he invented this theory as a conspiracy theory.”

Mogren did not respond to Cowboy State Daily’s request for comment.

What’s In A Name?

Some of the confusion appears to stem from the name attached to the property on the Alpine Planning and Zoning Commission’s Nov. 10 meeting agenda.

The property, identified as Lot 246 at 718 Sunset Drive, is listed under SRSC Lots, LLC.

Both Lincoln County’s geographic information system (GIS) and the building permit application identify SRSC Lots, LLC, as the property owner, Alpine Planning and Development Coordinator Inanna Riestad told Cowboy State Daily.

“The Town reviews permits based on the owner of record, which is SRSC Lots, LLC,” she said.

The town does not have information about the limited liability company’s ownership or affiliations beyond what is provided in the application, she added.

Swann said at least some of the property involved in his building plans was previously owned by an entity associated with an old investor group in the Snake River Sporting Club.

But that entity no longer owns the property, he said, adding that the application erroneously identified the sporting club as being associated with the project.

“It is owned by me and my family,” he said.

The property is zoned for single-family residential use.

Swann has three sons and said he intends for his family to use the home. He also questioned Mogren’s characterization of the number of bedrooms, saying the house includes rooms that could be used for a variety of purposes.

Not Employee Housing

The Snake River Sporting Club also has publicly distanced itself from the project.

“We would like to clarify that Snake River Sporting Club is not building employee housing in Alpine, Wyoming,” the club said in a statement posted to social media. “The information presented in this video is false and does not accurately represent the Club or its current plans.”

Swann said the sporting club is now owned by a group of 20 homeowners and club members.

“This group is not associated with my personal project in any way and these accusations are completely false and in error,” he said.

The sporting club has pursued employee housing in the region in the past.

In 2023, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that Teton County commissioners voted 3-2 to deny a request by the club to build six units of workforce housing near the Snake River south of Hoback Junction.

Neighbors, conservation groups and planning officials had raised concerns about the development’s impact on wildlife and its compatibility with existing land-use plans.

A spokesperson for the Snake River Sporting Club did not respond to Cowboy State Daily’s questions about whether the club currently provides housing for its employees or is pursuing employee housing elsewhere in Teton or Lincoln counties.

Riestad said the town of Alpine is not aware of any employee-housing project by the Snake River Sporting Club in town.

A Routine Process

Despite the attention the Sunset Drive property has garnered, its appearance on the Planning and Zoning Commission’s agenda was part of a routine process that anyone looking to build a new home in Alpine must go through, Riestad said.

The town requires all new residential and commercial developments to go before the commission for site-plan approval before a building permit is issued.

The commission reviews the plans to ensure they conform with the town’s land-use and development code and other applicable regulations.

It tabled the Sunset Drive agenda item at its November meeting because, Riestad said, no one came forward to represent the property.

Swann said his contractor was at the meeting but did not speak.

“I’m not sure he was given an opportunity but I don’t know the details,” he said.

Riestad said she expects a representative of the property to be present at the commission’s next meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 8.

“There’s been a lot of misinformation around that (agenda item),” she said.

Just Wants To Build A Home

In a statement previously shared on social media, Swann said he purchased one of the lots involved in his building plans nearly a decade ago and the other this past spring.

He said he has spent much of the year working with state and local officials, engineers and architects on the permitting and engineering for the properties.

“I’m just a long time property owner who would like to build on and use their property,” he said.

Swann told Cowboy State Daily that he, his architect and his contractor are working with Alpine town staff to address concerns related to the application.

Kate Meadows can be reached at kate@cowboystatedaily.com.