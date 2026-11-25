Nobody should brine their Thanksgiving turkey in Utah’s Great Salt Lake.

But if they wanted to …

When a turkey showed up at Silver Sands Beach in Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina in November 2024, Utah officials used the unexpected discovery to remind people why they shouldn’t brine their turkeys in the Great Salt Lake.

Assuming their Butterball wouldn't be carried away by the waves, a cocktail of heavy metals, small amounts of lethal elements, and lethal amounts of other elements would make a morsel of Great Salt Lake-brined turkey a potentially deadly dinner.

That’s not to mention the water's salinity, which ranges from 5% to 27% depending on where in the world’s largest salt lake someone submerged their bird.

“You wouldn’t want your whole meal soaking in that,” Ryan Sylvester, the lead park ranger aide at Great Salt Lake State Park, told Cowboy State Daily in 2024. “The salinity of the Great Salt Lake is too high for a proper brine, and there are a lot of minerals in that you’re not going to want your turkey to be brining in.”

Brine Benefits

Cheyenne chef Petrina Peart isn’t cooking any turkeys this Thanksgiving.

“It is one of the few times a year that I am not responsible for the entire meal,” Peart told Cowboy State Daily. “My brother assigned dishes to each person. I think I am responsible for desserts this year.”

Peart, a private chef offering multi-course fine dining experiences through her company, Gaiya's Harvest, has serious chops. She appeared on The Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay” and NBC’s “Yes Chef” with José Andrés and Martha Stewart.

Even if she isn’t cooking her family’s Thanksgiving turkey, she knows how to brine a bird.

It’s a great way to get the most out of the meal.

“Wet and dry brines are the two main approaches,” she said. “With a wet brine, the turkey sits in salted water infused with herbs and spices. With a dry brine, the salt is rubbed directly onto the turkey.”

According to Peart, brining a turkey changes it on a molecular level.

Brining increases the turkey’s water content. It helps the meat stay juicy after roasting and improves its ability to hold moisture, even as the oven’s temperature rises.

“Salt can cause structural changes, especially at high concentrations, by changing the meat’s protein structure and water-retaining capacity,” she said. “Brining also tenderizes meat because salt denatures muscle proteins, loosening fibers so they hold more liquid and become more tender.”

What does all that mean? A better bird.

“A well-brined turkey usually tastes more evenly seasoned and succulent, especially in the breast,” she said. “A wet brine results in a juicier turkey”

To Brine Or Not To Brine

How do you do a wet brine for a turkey? Peart said the technique is “simple,” but much more deliberate than dunking a whole bird in the Great Salt Lake.

“First you’ll want to make sure you have a stock pot or container large enough to keep the bird fully submerged in the brine,” she said. “It takes up a lot of fridge real estate.”

You can’t drop a turkey into a stock pot of salt water. Peart said a proper brine requires boiling a salt solution and letting it cool completely before submerging a bird.

“Boiling dissolves the salt and wakes up any herbs and aromatics added to the brine,” she said. “Completely cooling it before adding the turkey ensures that the meat isn’t added at dangerous temperatures that could cause potential bacterial growth.”

Boiling and cooling a pure salt solution from the Great Salt Lake could include such aromatics as sulfur, arsenic, lead, mercury, potassium, and lithium.

Delicious.

Peart said the ideal ratio for a wet brine is three-fourths of a cup of sea or kosher salt – no iodized salt – for every gallon of water.

An average gallon of Great Salt Lake water contains 1.5 cups of salt, plus any minerals or heavy metals it happens to contain.

How long should a turkey brine? A minimum of 24 hours, according to Peart, and up to 48 hours for “maximum flavor.”

This assumes you get a turkey that can be brined. Peart said that’s something any budding briner should research before buying their bird.

“Not every turkey needs to be brined,” she said. “Depending on where you're buying the turkey, some birds come pre-enhanced with a salt solution. Any additional brining would make for an overly salted product. I say check the label and don’t go for the pre-seasoned birds.”

A Great Salt Lake Turkey

Peart would never brine a turkey in the Great Salt Lake, but she considered how to prepare and cook a Thanksgiving turkey to reflect its flavors and aromas.

The key ingredient would be Redmond’s Real Salt, unrefined kosher salt from a salt deposit near Redmond, Utah, around 150 miles from the Great Salt Lake.

That’s as close as you can get to authentic Great Salt Lake salt that’s safe for soaking a turkey.

As for herbs and aromatics, Peart let herself be inspired by flavors that would reflect the region without sampling it directly. Brining a turkey lets the salt and aromatics penetrate deeper than surface-level seasoning, creating a mouthful of succulent flavors with each bite.

“I would include some desert honey for a little sweetness, followed by aromatics like juniper and allspice berries, sage, thyme, orange peel, black peppercorns and bay leaf,” she said. “This would infuse a savory, herbal, slightly citrusy ‘lake country’ idea.”

A professional chef concocted this brine to create a savory combination of flavors that honors the Great Salt Lake. In her words, it isn't “pretending to reproduce the lake’s mineral chemistry.”

“It’s better than actually adding lake water or putting your turkey in the lake as a form of brining,” she said.

If anyone thinks Peart’s Great Salt Lake turkey sounds delicious, they should hire her for a private dinner.

They shouldn’t toss their turkey into the Great Salt Lake, pick it up in 48 hours, and put it on the table with stuffing and cranberry sauce. The likeliest outcome of that family feast is everyone losing their stuffing and requiring a trip to the nearest emergency room.

Turkey-Free Holiday

On Nov. 25, 2025, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Great Salt Lake State Park happily reported that they found no turkeys brining along their beaches or marinas.

“We are happy to report that Great Salt Lake is completely turkey-free this year,” they wrote. “Silver Sands Beach is currently 100% devoid of lost, salty poultry. Thank you for keeping your Thanksgiving dinners off our beaches and using a traditional stockpot over the mighty GSL for your brining needs.”

We’ve yet to see if 2026 will be turkey-free, but nobody should be tempted to eat the white or dark meat from a Great Salt Lake-brined turkey.

“I wouldn't say a lot of people try to do it, but some people believe it might be a good idea,” Sylvester said. “This isn't something people should consider.”

Andrew Rossi can be reached at arossi@cowboystatedaily.com.