The Converse County Attorney’s Office dismissed 80 child sex- and pornography-related charges against a Douglas man Friday to clear the runway for federal prosecution on 20 felony charges that could get John Smallbone up to 590 years in prison and fines up to $5 million.

The federal charges relate to the stash of alleged child sexual abuse material (CSAM) found on his cellphone after he was arrested in May, according to an affidavit written by Converse County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Amber Peterson filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming.

More specifically, he’s now charged with 11 counts of production of child pornography and eight counts of attempted production of child pornography, each carrying prison terms of 15-30 years.

The 38-year-old also has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography, which could add another 20 years to his potential sentence, if convicted.

After Smallbone confirmed the Samsung S25 Ultra cellphone found in his home May 12 was his, and “protested the device being seized,” investigators found the phone had accessed numerous child pornography websites and searched for CSAM, Peterson wrote.

Those searches included “naked teen” and bookmarks for “fresh teen porn,” “casual teen sex … between YOUNG BOYS and GIRLS filmed on video!,” “Lolita sites 2024,” and “Teen Rape Tube,” according to the federal affidavit.

“There were 98 images and videos on this device which were categorized ... as being CSAM, also commonly known as child pornography,” Peterson wrote.

“The ages of the children depicted being prepubescent or going through puberty and thus not fully physically mature,” she added. “These children (were) engaged in sexual acts ranging from masturbation to penile vaginal or penile anal sex, or being naked and exposing (themselves) in lascivious manners.”

Along with those 98 images that allegedly were clearly CSAM, another 242 “age-difficult” images and videos were found, the affidavit says.

That refers to subjects who appear to be juveniles based on their physiology, but have not been confirmed as such because they aren’t identified.

On The Run

Friday’s federal indictment comes nearly two months after Smallbone finally found himself in a Douglas courtroom, pleading not guilty to the 80 state charges he faced at the time.

He had previously made national headlines for allegedly attempting to skip town twice after a family member posted a $250,000 cash bond for him June 24.

Smallbone was caught less than a month later on July 22 in Fort Collins, Colorado, then was allowed to go free by a local magistrate the next day on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond instead of being held for Wyoming authorities to come get him.

Then after no-showing his first arraignment in Converse County District Court on July 28, he was caught later that evening in San Francisco.

How He Was Tracked To San Fran

The federal affidavit gives more insight into how Smallbone was traced to California and caught within four hours of missing his Wyoming arraignment.

Peterson wrote in her affidavit that she and Investigator Ben Peech learned Smallbone was out of the state the same way cops do on TV — his cellphone.

They “determined that Smallbone was likely in the San Francisco, California, area through live Verizon location records of his cellphone,” the affidavit says. “A short time later, using live Verizon location records, it was determined Smallbone was in the area of a hostel in San Francisco.”

That’s where local police found him and arrested Smallbone on his felony failure to appear warrants.

Wyoming investigators also traced through cellphone location data that Smallbone caught a bus out of Fort Collins on July 27, the day before his arraignment hearing, and arrived in San Francisco the next day.

In court, however, Smallbone’s public defender informed the judge that the defendant wanted to appear but was afraid for his life if he did.

Posting such a huge cash bond, then not showing up to court, was a surprise for even seasoned law enforcement officers.

“I cannot recall in my entire 36-year career getting a bond of that size posted, let alone someone absconding after it,” Converse County Undersheriff Chris Walsh told Cowboy State Daily at the time.

Mom First Reported Him

Smallbone landed on the radar of the Converse County Sheriff’s Office after the mother of an underage girl reported concerning interactions her daughter had with Smallbone on May 9.

The girl was in a vehicle with Smallbone and others when he allegedly typed “if you suck me, I’ll lick you” on his phone and showed it to the girl, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by Peech.

“He also mouthed the words, ‘I want to see you naked,’” the affidavit says.

Smallbone later denied mouthing anything or showing the girl any messages.

That, along with other alleged disturbing interactions with the girl at Smallbone’s home that evening, started an investigation that revealed a trove of photos, videos and other CSAM on his electronic devices, the affidavit says.

The investigation also showed Smallbone had been convicted in 2002 of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust in Douglas County, Colorado.

He also had registered as a sex offender in Wyoming in 2014, but it was “later determined not to be required to register in Wyoming due to his being a juvenile at the time of his adjudication in Colorado,” according to the affidavit.

That was in reference to a 2001 case when Smallbone was 12 and was accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl, the affidavit says.

While in treatment for that incident, he disclosed he also had sexual contact with at least seven other children, and five were younger than him at the time of the sexual contact.

What Investigators Found

The case against Smallbone exploded when forensic examinations were performed on his cellphone and electronic devices, according to Peech’s affidavit.

On them, investigators found dozens of images and videos depicting prepubescent girls and boys performing a wide range of sex acts, the affidavit says.

Many of the videos appear to have been created by Smallbone in rooms and spaces that are identifiable in connection with the alleged potential victims.

There also were videos of Smallbone having sex with an adult female, the affidavit says, adding that the woman told investigators she had no knowledge that she was on camera.

The most disturbing allegations stem from a series of at least seven videos that the affidavit reports show a young girl having her pants pulled down and being subjected to having sex with a dog.

Smallbone was being held on a $1 million cash-only bond on the state charges. Federal court files don’t say whether a bond has been set on the new charges, but he remains in custody.

The Douglas man had his initial appearance in federal court on Oct. 26 and has waived a preliminary hearing.

Read More About This Case

Douglas Man Finally In Court, Pleads Not Guilty To 80 Child Sex Abuse Charges

Douglas Man Who Skipped Out On Child Porn Charges Fights Not To Lose $250K Bond

Douglas Man Wanted On 72 Child Sex-Related Charges Is Back In Wyoming Jail

Wyoming Man Facing 72 Child Sex-Related Charges To Stay In San Francisco Jail

What Happens To $250,000 Bond For Accused Sex Abuser Who No-Showed At Court

Caught! Four Hours After Skipping Court, Accused Child Sex Abuser Arrested In Calif.

No-Show! Douglas Man Wanted On 72 Child Sex-Related Charges Doesn't Show Up To Court

Stolen Credit Card Tracked Man Wanted On 72 Child Sex Abuse Charges To Colorado

Colorado Court Releases Wyoming Man Wanted On 72 Child Sex Abuse Charges

Greg Johnson can be reached at greg@cowboystatedaily.com.