Family Member Describes Man Killed In I-80 Shooting Near Cheyenne As 'Troubled'

More than a day after a man was killed in a shooting involving Laramie County sheriff's deputies along Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, authorities still haven't explained what happened.

The man was Anthoney Bryant, 27, whose identity was provided to Cowboy State Daily by a friend of the family Thursday. The Laramie County Coroner's Office has not publicly identified him.

The shooting happened around 1:42 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 377, close to the Hillsdale exit, about 15 miles east of Cheyenne.

The sheriff's office said Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene and all deputies were safe.

Family Learns Of Shooting

Jacey Nichelle Lee, whose nephew is Bryant's son and who was about to become his sister-in-law, told Cowboy State Daily she learned about his death Wednesday when her mother called with the news.

Despite reports circulating online, Lee said she didn't know anything about it until then.

"I dropped everything I was doing and I just felt very tight and sick to my stomach," she said.

Lee described Bryant as someone who was struggling.

"He was a troubled human and was in and out of jail and had some deep personal issues," she said.

Lee acknowledged she doesn't know what happened during the encounter with deputies.

"I wasn't there," she said. "I don't know truly what was going on."

She said she hopes video of the shooting won't be released publicly because she worries people will judge Bryant without considering his family.

"No one needs to see it," she said.

DCI Investigating

Officials haven't said what brought deputies to the area, whether Bryant was armed, who fired or what led to the shooting.

"Our officer-involved shooting investigative team was sent to conduct the investigation and gather the facts surrounding the incident, which includes many of the questions you have asked," Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Director Ronnie Jones told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday.

Those questions include whether deputies were responding to a call, making a traffic stop or involved in a pursuit.

Jones said DCI won't comment on an open investigation.

Once investigators finish their work, they'll send their findings to the Laramie County District Attorney's Office for review.

"I do not have an estimated timeline for the completion of the investigation but it will be done in a thorough and timely manner," Jones said.

The sheriff's office also issued a statement Thursday explaining that investigators will interview deputies and witnesses, review body camera and patrol car footage, and examine evidence.

Separately, the sheriff's office will conduct an internal review to see whether deputies followed department policies, procedures and training standards.

The agency said it understands the public has questions but won't release additional information yet because it could interfere with the investigation.

Highway Response

The shooting brought a large police response to Interstate 80, where officers directed traffic around the scene.

A photograph shared by the Cheyenne Police Department shows orange cones funneling semi-trucks and other vehicles into a single lane, with several police vehicles farther down the highway.

Radio traffic recorded shortly after the shooting included requests for help with traffic control and emergency medical responders.

At one point, a responder was instructed to have an automated external defibrillator, or AED, ready.

The sheriff's office said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Cowboy State Daily will update it as more information becomes available.

Kolby Fedore can be reached at kolby@cowboystatedaily.com.